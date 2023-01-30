Get your financial New Year’s resolutions back on track with regular check-ins, realistic benchmarks, automatic transfers and tolerance for setbacks.

Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Nearly 9 in 10 adults think they’re financially responsible — yet 35% still rely on parents to pay bills!
NEW YORK — More than one third of adults (35%) admit they still have at least one bill on their parents’ tab. According to a new poll of 2,000 Americans, the top three expenses their parents still pay for are rent (19%), groceries (19%), and utilities (16%). In fact, almost one-quarter (24%) of millennials say their parents cover their rent.
Should You Tap Your Roth IRA or Rack Up a Credit Card Balance When You Need Money?
You're taking a risk, no matter how you look at it.
Here's How Much Extra You'll Have in Your Emergency Fund if You Commit to Saving $25 Each Week
As you work on your savings goals, it's okay to start small.
Inflation has led to a credit card debt crisis as a staggering 35% of Americans carry balances month to month, new study says
43% of U.S. adults that carry balances don’t know all of the interest rates on their cards that carry a balance. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Rising prices have led the Fed to make a slew of interest rate increases over the past year in...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
