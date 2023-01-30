Sixth Street Museum District to kick off Black History Month with second installation of ‘Faces of Eureka’ banners

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum hosts opening event
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After years of planning, the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum held a soft opening Wednesday. Visitors were able to view six rooms in the museum dedicated to both local and national leaders in Black history. The keynote speaker traveled from Baton Rouge to be a part...
WDAM-TV
AARP hosting free tax return sessions in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for tax season, the AARP is hosting free tax return sessions right here in the Pine Belt. The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. There are four sights open for you to...
WDAM-TV
CPD renovation/addition complete
The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. February’s exhibit is for those who don’t want to celebrate Valentine’s Day in traditional ways. Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum opening. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. After years of planning,...
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 2/1
The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. Southern Bone and Joint opens Orthopedic Urgent Care. The clinic opened on Wednesday located on the second floor of the main location in Hattiesburg on Veterans Memorial Drive. HB 1158 passes in House,...
WDAM-TV
Realty Executives provides annual support to Habitat for Humanity
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt business has presented an annual gift to Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. Realty Executives donated a check for more than $1,500 to that organization Thursday, during an annual company banquet at the Hattiesburg Country Club. The amount comes from individual company...
WDAM-TV
City Council working to clean up dilapidated properties
This exhibit allows the museum to display rare items it has collected over the past 100 years. VisitHATTIESBURG has established a new trail to highlight the dozens of painted utility boxes in the Hub City. New splash pad coming to the city. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The City of...
WDAM-TV
Laurel works to get new splash pad
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is working hard to get another splash pad within city limits. Due to the supply chain and COVID-19; however, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says the price has changed. The tentative cost for the splash pad at Boston Park is $200,000. Magee says...
WDAM-TV
Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel
The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. Southern Bone and Joint opens Orthopedic Urgent Care. The clinic opened on Wednesday located on the second floor of the main location in Hattiesburg on Veterans Memorial Drive.
WDAM-TV
Petal Primary accepting pre-K applications
The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. Southern Bone and Joint opens Orthopedic Urgent Care. The clinic opened on Wednesday located on the second floor of the main location in Hattiesburg on Veterans Memorial Drive. HB 1158 passes in House,...
WDAM-TV
Tax season preparations through AARP
February’s exhibit is for those who don’t want to celebrate Valentine’s Day in traditional ways. After years of planning, the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum held a soft opening Wednesday. FCSO welcomes new K9 to deputy team. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
WDAM-TV
Around the Pine Belt on National Signing Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another busy National Signing Day around the Pine Belt as local players signed their respective letters of intent to play football at the next level. Ty Jones (Bay Springs RB) – Mississippi State. DJ Cloyd (Columbia ATH) – Jones College. Christian Perry...
WDAM-TV
Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed
The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. House Bill 1158 passed through the House Wednesday afternoon by a vote of 105 to 7. Southern Bone and Joint opens Orthopedic Urgent Care. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The clinic opened on...
WDAM-TV
State beta president preparing for multi-state tour
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County student is preparing for a multi-state tour. Tavell Whitfield, a senior at Perry Central, serves as the state beta president and has visited numerous schools in the Magnolia State. He has even helped some schools have even jumpstarted their own beta clubs.
WDAM-TV
Renovation, expansion complete at Collins Police Department
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-year project to renovate and expand the Collins Police Department is now complete. Phase one began in the summer of 2020, with work to add ADA-accessible doors and parking areas. Upgrades were also made to the lobby, offices and dispatch. Last spring, phase two started....
WDAM-TV
FCSO welcomes new K9 to deputy team
The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. Southern Bone and Joint opens Orthopedic Urgent Care. The clinic opened on Wednesday located on the second floor of the main location in Hattiesburg on Veterans Memorial Drive. HB 1158 passes in House,...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg receives $240,000 grant for safe roads
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is one of three Mississippi communities to receive funding through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the recipients of the SS4A grants on Wednesday, Feb. 1 - totaling $800 million in...
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking information on stolen air compressor
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a stolen air compressor in an ongoing larceny investigation. The air compressor, (similar one pictured below), was stolen from a construction site in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 98 overnight on Jan. 30, 2023. If you have...
WDAM-TV
Merit Health Wesley encourages people to practice healthy habits for American Heart Month
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With American Heart Month starting Feb. 1, local healthcare workers are urging people to practice healthy habits. According to Merit Health Wesley Hospital, nearly half of the adults in America suffer from high blood pressure, which increases the risk of a heart attack and stroke. However, only about 1 in 4 people with high blood pressure have it under control.
impact601.com
Pursuit that leads into Ellisville leaves four arrested Monday
Jones County Sheriff's Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested the following individuals after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:. Paul Marsh, age 40 of...
Comments / 0