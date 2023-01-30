Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Why Chrishell Stause won't keep quiet about G Flip relationship
Chrishell Stause and G Flip, the stage name of the musician Georgia Flipo, know that people are curious about their love story. Now, they’re telling people about it directly with more detail than ever. In a new Vogue Australia story, the couple opens up about how they first met,...
TODAY.com
Dylan looks ‘glamorous’ in red as she walks the runway for heart health awareness
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative held its annual Red Dress Collection runway show and concert on Feb. 1, with a star-studded assortment of models — including one famous face from TODAY. Meteorologist and 3rd hour of TODAY co-host Dylan Dreyer stepped out in one...
TODAY.com
Ed Sheeran posts video about ‘turbulent things happening’ in his personal life
Ed Sheeran has been navigating tough times in his personal life. The singer-songwriter recently returned to Instagram after stepping away from the platform for a couple of months. But as he explains in a new video, Sheeran felt like he distanced himself from his fans and followers long before his break was official.
TODAY.com
Listen to Andy Cohen's adorable 'good morning' song with daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy has her very own music teacher!. The "Watch What Happens Live Host" shared an Instagram video of he and his 9-month-old daughter appreciating a quiet morning while singing "Good Morning," a song performed by Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in the 1939 film "Babes In Arms" (and later featured in the 1952 film "Singin’ in the Rain.")
TODAY.com
Matthew McConaughey reveals a fortune teller convinced him to do ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Starring in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” was written in the stars for Matthew McConaughey. The actor, who played Ben in the film, says he was mulling over signing on to the 2003 romantic comedy when he got the unlikeliest of signs that he should.
TODAY.com
Watch Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe poke fun at their relationship while discussing their new show
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are having a blast promoting their new Netflix comedy "Unstable" — even if the fun often comes at each other's expense. The father-son duo appear in a hilarious new promo video about the comedy, which premieres March 30. The series centers around the relationship between Ellis Dragon, a successful biotech entrepreneur who’s as eccentric as he is emotionally needy, and his estranged son, the infinitely more stable Jackson Dragon, who has no patience for his dad’s self-absorption.
TODAY.com
Jeanick Fournier talks newfound singing career, performs ‘Moment’
Jeanick Fournier, a palliative care worker who burst onto the scene with an appearance on “Canada’s Got Talent,” opens up about the support she received from her family and patients to pursue her singing ambitions. Watch as she performs a portion of her song “Moment.” Sponsored by Bonjour Québec.Feb. 3, 2023.
TODAY.com
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher say they do not parent like their ‘Your Place or Mine’ characters
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher may have polar opposite parenting styles in their new rom-com “Your Place or Mine,” but in real life, they share some similarities. The actors portray best friends, Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), who swap houses for a week. Peter (Kutcher) takes care of Debbie’s young son Jack in Los Angeles while she takes a course in New York. Debbie is an organized and overprotective mom but Peter throws out all the rules with his laid-back and easygoing attitude.
TODAY.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar shares memories of Dolly Parton as a producer on 'Buffy'
Sarah Michelle Gellar is giving props to Dolly Parton for being an uncredited producer on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." During a recent visit to "The Tonight Show," the 45-year-old actor, who played the show's titular character, Buffy Summers, confirmed that Parton, 77, helped bring the spooky drama to TV. “Little-known...
TODAY.com
Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney reunite at party and bust a move — see the video
After nearly 66 years of friendship, it appears Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney are still going strong. In a recent tweet, Starr, 82, shared that he and McCartney, 80, had a chance to bust a move at a recent party. "Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we...
TODAY.com
Kris Jenner celebrates grandson Aire’s 1st birthday with new photo
Kris Jenner's youngest grandchild turned 1 on Feb. 2!. She celebrated Aire, the son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, in a picture posted to Instagram on his birthday. In the photo, they are looking out of a window together. Aire is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans while the family matriarch is wearing a multicolored trench coat and black pants.
TODAY.com
Harrison Ford on reuniting with Helen Mirren for ‘1923’: It’s like ‘we’ve been married for 40 years’
Over the past six decades in Hollywood, Harrison Ford has played an adventurer ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), a space pirate ("Star Wars") and a falsely-accused doctor ("The Fugitive"). But his latest turn has taken him down a new road, into television on not one, but two series: "Yellowstone" prequel...
TODAY.com
‘A Christmas Story’ star Melinda Dillon and two-time Oscar nominee dies
Melinda Dillion, the two-time-Oscar nominee, whom many fans came to know as Ralphie’s mom in “A Christmas Story,” has died. She was 83. The actor’s family announced in a public obituary that she died on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. Dillon’s work as an actor earned...
TODAY.com
Morgan Radford has welcomed her baby! See pics of mom and newborn
The NBC News Daily anchor and NBC News correspondent welcomed her first child with husband David Williams on Feb. 2. The baby girl was 8 pounds, 1 ounce and 21 inches and the parents have named her Adelana Marcia Radford Williams, or Lana for short. Radford shared a few details...
TODAY.com
Nick Offerman 'didn't have time' for 'The Last of Us' but wife Megan Mullally changed his mind
Fans are still recovering from the most recent installment in the new HBO series "The Last of Us." Based on the video game of the same name, the show follows a group of survivors who fight to stay alive after a fungal-driven pandemic wipes out most of humanity, leaving zombies in its wake.
TODAY.com
Watch Pink and Kelly Clarkson team up for a powerful performance of ‘What About Us’
The two pop icons teamed up to perform Pink’s hit “What About Us” when she appeared as a guest for an upcoming episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”. Prior to the performance, the Grammy winners talked about the 2017 song, which came from Pink’s album “Beautiful Trauma.”
TODAY.com
Pamela Anderson gets candid on career, decades in spotlight
Pamela Anderson opens up to TODAY’s Carson Daly about taking control of her story with a rare and candid look at her life in a new book and documentary. The two sat down at Silver Lining Lounge at Moxy in New York City's Lower East Side.Feb. 3, 2023.
TODAY.com
The inside of this TikTok-famous fridge is decorated with plants and a framed photo
You’re not going to believe what’s inside Eve Scampoli’s refrigerator. A live orchid, eucalyptus sprigs and a framed photo of her cat, just for starters. A lot of TikTok commenters think she must not cook, but we’re not so sure. There’s yogurt, eggs and vegetables on the shelves. Meat and a locked-and-loaded cheese grater are tucked away in the drawers. Bottled beverages are overrepresented, perhaps, and we aren’t sure where her ketchup is, but there are tons of possible meals here when you include pantry staples like beans and dried pasta.
TODAY.com
Jessica Simpson shares juicy details about affair after Nick Lachey divorce
Jessica Simpson the author is striking again — this time with a revealing glimpse into her romantic life in the early and mid-2000s. The singer and designer, who previously published the 2020 memoir "Open Book," announced Feb. 1 on Instagram that she'd published an excerpt from a "secret journal" she'd written in her mid-20s as a standalone piece called “Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single.” It's available on Amazon Original Stories.
