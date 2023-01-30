ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

TODAY.com

Why Chrishell Stause won't keep quiet about G Flip relationship

Chrishell Stause and G Flip, the stage name of the musician Georgia Flipo, know that people are curious about their love story. Now, they’re telling people about it directly with more detail than ever. In a new Vogue Australia story, the couple opens up about how they first met,...
TODAY.com

Ed Sheeran posts video about ‘turbulent things happening’ in his personal life

Ed Sheeran has been navigating tough times in his personal life. The singer-songwriter recently returned to Instagram after stepping away from the platform for a couple of months. But as he explains in a new video, Sheeran felt like he distanced himself from his fans and followers long before his break was official.
TODAY.com

Listen to Andy Cohen's adorable 'good morning' song with daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy has her very own music teacher!. The "Watch What Happens Live Host" shared an Instagram video of he and his 9-month-old daughter appreciating a quiet morning while singing "Good Morning," a song performed by Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in the 1939 film "Babes In Arms" (and later featured in the 1952 film "Singin’ in the Rain.")
TODAY.com

Watch Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe poke fun at their relationship while discussing their new show

Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are having a blast promoting their new Netflix comedy "Unstable" — even if the fun often comes at each other's expense. The father-son duo appear in a hilarious new promo video about the comedy, which premieres March 30. The series centers around the relationship between Ellis Dragon, a successful biotech entrepreneur who’s as eccentric as he is emotionally needy, and his estranged son, the infinitely more stable Jackson Dragon, who has no patience for his dad’s self-absorption.
TODAY.com

Jeanick Fournier talks newfound singing career, performs ‘Moment’

Jeanick Fournier, a palliative care worker who burst onto the scene with an appearance on “Canada’s Got Talent,” opens up about the support she received from her family and patients to pursue her singing ambitions. Watch as she performs a portion of her song “Moment.” Sponsored by Bonjour Québec.Feb. 3, 2023.
TODAY.com

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher say they do not parent like their ‘Your Place or Mine’ characters

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher may have polar opposite parenting styles in their new rom-com “Your Place or Mine,” but in real life, they share some similarities. The actors portray best friends, Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), who swap houses for a week. Peter (Kutcher) takes care of Debbie’s young son Jack in Los Angeles while she takes a course in New York. Debbie is an organized and overprotective mom but Peter throws out all the rules with his laid-back and easygoing attitude.
TODAY.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares memories of Dolly Parton as a producer on 'Buffy'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is giving props to Dolly Parton for being an uncredited producer on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." During a recent visit to "The Tonight Show," the 45-year-old actor, who played the show's titular character, Buffy Summers, confirmed that Parton, 77, helped bring the spooky drama to TV. “Little-known...
TODAY.com

Kris Jenner celebrates grandson Aire’s 1st birthday with new photo

Kris Jenner's youngest grandchild turned 1 on Feb. 2!. She celebrated Aire, the son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, in a picture posted to Instagram on his birthday. In the photo, they are looking out of a window together. Aire is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans while the family matriarch is wearing a multicolored trench coat and black pants.
TODAY.com

Morgan Radford has welcomed her baby! See pics of mom and newborn

The NBC News Daily anchor and NBC News correspondent welcomed her first child with husband David Williams on Feb. 2. The baby girl was 8 pounds, 1 ounce and 21 inches and the parents have named her Adelana Marcia Radford Williams, or Lana for short. Radford shared a few details...
TODAY.com

The inside of this TikTok-famous fridge is decorated with plants and a framed photo

You’re not going to believe what’s inside Eve Scampoli’s refrigerator. A live orchid, eucalyptus sprigs and a framed photo of her cat, just for starters. A lot of TikTok commenters think she must not cook, but we’re not so sure. There’s yogurt, eggs and vegetables on the shelves. Meat and a locked-and-loaded cheese grater are tucked away in the drawers. Bottled beverages are overrepresented, perhaps, and we aren’t sure where her ketchup is, but there are tons of possible meals here when you include pantry staples like beans and dried pasta.
TODAY.com

Jessica Simpson shares juicy details about affair after Nick Lachey divorce

Jessica Simpson the author is striking again — this time with a revealing glimpse into her romantic life in the early and mid-2000s. The singer and designer, who previously published the 2020 memoir "Open Book," announced Feb. 1 on Instagram that she'd published an excerpt from a "secret journal" she'd written in her mid-20s as a standalone piece called “Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single.” It's available on Amazon Original Stories.

