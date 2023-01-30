Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Shannon Sharpe Suggests Tony Romo Nearly Said the N-Word During Chiefs-Bengals Game
NFL broadcaster Tony Romo made a strange and head-scratching mistake by almost saying a certain word during the Chiefs-Bengals game. The verbal miscue caught the attention of plenty of fans around the league, and eventually the attention of Shannon Sharpe who weighed in on the debate in a humorous way.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'
The NFL star said he's "really looking to learn" when he eventually moves to the broadcast booth Tom Brady is looking toward the future. During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star revealed his thoughts on graduating to the broadcast booth after retirement during a conversation with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Smith, 55, told Brady that fans will "celebrate" him "no matter what" when he finally retires for good, and that his future career as an NFL...
Aaron Rodgers Pointedly Addresses Packers Trade Rumors
The quarterback is still contemplating whether he will return for his 19th NFL season or not.
Panthers owner David Tepper admits mistake of hiring 'CEO-type' HC in Matt Rhule
Despite his background as a short order cook, Matt Rhule’s soup was a bit too convoluted for the Carolina Panthers. And on Tuesday, owner David Tepper admitted that. Tepper chopped it up a bit with reporters following the introductory press conference for his new head coach Frank Reich. When asked about his well-documented preference for an offensive-minded head coach, the billionaire said teams have to go with the flow of the league’s ever-changing (and one-sided) rules.
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals
A Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach is emerging as a candidate for the head coach positions of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan interviewed with the Colts on Wednesday for the second time. He is one of seven candidates to receive a second interview with Indianapolis. In addition to talking with... The post Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Films Mic Picks Up Postgame Exchange Between Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow
Here’s to so many more meetings between Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. This rivalry could define the NFL for years. Mahomes’ Chiefs won Sunday and earned the invite to the Super Bowl. There was plenty of drama, with Kansas City winning 23-20 on a last-second field goal,. Ever...
Kraft, Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's retirement
Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good. Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.
Colts are one of two teams left searching for head coach
The Indianapolis Colts are now one of two teams still searching for their next head coach after the news Tuesday that the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans both found the leaders of their roster. Along with the Colts, who continue to narrow down their list of finalists, the Arizona Cardinals...
Buccaneers complete interview with Todd Monken
Todd Monken’s bid for a second stint as the Buccaneers offensive coordinator took a step forward on Tuesday. The Bucs announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Monken for the vacancy they created by firing Byron Leftwich in the wake of their elimination from the playoffs.
Report: Aaron Glenn is expected to meet with Cardinals again
There are two head coaching searches currently going on in the NFL and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is involved in both of them. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Glenn is expected to have a second meeting with the Cardinals about their head coaching vacancy. Glenn had his first interview with the team last month.
Lions hire Dre Bly as cornerbacks coach
Former Lions cornerback Dre Bly has become the Lions’ cornerbacks coach. Bly was officially hired today, the Lions announced. The 45-year-old Bly has spent the last four years as cornerbacks coach at his alma mater, North Carolina. He has never coached in the NFL. Originally a second-round draft pick...
New Broncos owners seem to be unwilling to break the bank
The Denver Broncos, as perceptions go, will lose a tug of war with one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional teams in recent years for the services of DeMeco Ryans. But if the Broncos really wanted Ryans, or any other candidate to coach the team, the Broncos could easily get him.
Report: Texans interview Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job
The Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Houston named DeMeco Ryans as its head coach earlier this week, and he has wasted no time in starting the process of putting together his staff. He also interviewed 49ers...
Sean Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024
The 2023 schedule for the Broncos includes a visit to the team new coach Sean Payton almost coached as of 2022. The 2024 schedule for the Broncos will take Payton back to the place where he spent well over a decade. Under the current scheduling formula, the Broncos play the...
Tom Brady announces NFL retirement 'for good' in video message
Tom Brady is retiring for the second time in as many years. Although this time it appears to be final. The 45-year-old quarterback announced on Instagram and Twitter that he's retiring from the NFL "for good." "Good morning guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good,"...
