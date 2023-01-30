ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eleven Warriors

When History Repeats Itself for Ohio State Hoops, Kyle McCord “Has That Swagger” and the NCAA Could Be Making a Comeback

Does Brutus have drip? I'd say so. SHADES OF 1993. When the 1992-93 season reached February for Ohio State basketball, the men's team was 9-8 and in the middle of a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the women's team was one of the hottest teams in the country at 16-1. They even set a program attendance record at St. John Arena for their matchup with Michigan State in late January.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers owner David Tepper admits mistake of hiring 'CEO-type' HC in Matt Rhule

Despite his background as a short order cook, Matt Rhule’s soup was a bit too convoluted for the Carolina Panthers. And on Tuesday, owner David Tepper admitted that. Tepper chopped it up a bit with reporters following the introductory press conference for his new head coach Frank Reich. When asked about his well-documented preference for an offensive-minded head coach, the billionaire said teams have to go with the flow of the league’s ever-changing (and one-sided) rules.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change

New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Kraft, Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's retirement

Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good. Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.
FanSided

A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC

A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

We might have an Eagles Super Bowl baby moment

Last year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson learned just moments after winning the Super Bowl that his wife was giving birth to their son, Champ. This year we could maybe, possibly have the same situation at Super Bowl LVII with Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie.
ARIZONA STATE
The Athens NEWS

Burrow remains hometown hero despite championship setback

While Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals weren't victorious on the field in the AFC Championship Game Sunday evening, the team's deep playoff push was a win for the quarterback's beloved community. Falling to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead, 23-20, the Bengals were denied their second-consecutive Super Bowl appearance, but what can't be denied is how impactful Cincinnati's success has been on Southeastern Ohio because of its hometown hero, who continues to support the area through his charitable works. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Texans interview Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job

The Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Houston named DeMeco Ryans as its head coach earlier this week, and he has wasted no time in starting the process of putting together his staff. He also interviewed 49ers...
HOUSTON, TX

