Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Related
Travis Kelce hints that Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t pleased with lateral attempt
Travis Kelce’s lateral attempt in the AFC Championship Game led to a fumble, but he still nearly tried another attempt the following quarter. He explained more about his thinking.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
A mic'd-up Joe Burrow had a classy message for Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs had every reason to bask in their AFC Championship win on Sunday, especially given an entire week’s build-up where the Bengals provided their share of bulletin-board material. That all seemingly backfired for the Bengals as Kansas City won, 23-20. But for as disappointing as the loss was for Bengals quarterback Joe...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Buckeyes Target Jeremiah Smith Leaving No Doubt as No. 1 WR Recruit
2024 Ohio State wide receiver commitment putting on a show early in 2023
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
Former NFL Head Referee Says Refs Missed Penalty on Key Play in Chiefs vs. Bengals
Just when you thought the controversies from the AFC Championship Game would go away, Gene Steratore stirs up trouble. The... The post Former NFL Head Referee Says Refs Missed Penalty on Key Play in Chiefs vs. Bengals appeared first on Outsider.
‘The Rock’ Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Post-Game Quote
The Chiefs tight end called the Cincinnati mayor a ‘jabroni’ after the team’s win.
Eleven Warriors
When History Repeats Itself for Ohio State Hoops, Kyle McCord “Has That Swagger” and the NCAA Could Be Making a Comeback
Does Brutus have drip? I'd say so. SHADES OF 1993. When the 1992-93 season reached February for Ohio State basketball, the men's team was 9-8 and in the middle of a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the women's team was one of the hottest teams in the country at 16-1. They even set a program attendance record at St. John Arena for their matchup with Michigan State in late January.
Panthers owner David Tepper admits mistake of hiring 'CEO-type' HC in Matt Rhule
Despite his background as a short order cook, Matt Rhule’s soup was a bit too convoluted for the Carolina Panthers. And on Tuesday, owner David Tepper admitted that. Tepper chopped it up a bit with reporters following the introductory press conference for his new head coach Frank Reich. When asked about his well-documented preference for an offensive-minded head coach, the billionaire said teams have to go with the flow of the league’s ever-changing (and one-sided) rules.
Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change
New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Reportedly in Line for ‘Monster Extension’ After Season Ends
As the starting quarterback for a Super Bowl team, win or lose, Philadelphia Eagle, Jalen Hurts, will be getting a contract extension after the season is officially over, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts will be entering the last year of his rookie contract, and...
49ers’ Nick Bosa Has Hilarious Take on Super Bowl LVII QB Matchup
Everybody’s looking forward to watching Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts square off—well, almost everybody.
Gene Steratore Says Refs Missed Key Call In Chiefs-Bengals Game
Sunday's conference championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs was filled with controversial officiating. The play garnering the most attention and outrage came in the third quarter when the Bengals got a key stop on third down against Patrick Mahomes. The refs ...
NBC Sports
Kraft, Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's retirement
Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good. Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.
A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
NBC Sports
We might have an Eagles Super Bowl baby moment
Last year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson learned just moments after winning the Super Bowl that his wife was giving birth to their son, Champ. This year we could maybe, possibly have the same situation at Super Bowl LVII with Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie.
Burrow remains hometown hero despite championship setback
While Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals weren't victorious on the field in the AFC Championship Game Sunday evening, the team's deep playoff push was a win for the quarterback's beloved community. Falling to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead, 23-20, the Bengals were denied their second-consecutive Super Bowl appearance, but what can't be denied is how impactful Cincinnati's success has been on Southeastern Ohio because of its hometown hero, who continues to support the area through his charitable works. ...
NBC Sports
Report: Texans interview Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job
The Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Houston named DeMeco Ryans as its head coach earlier this week, and he has wasted no time in starting the process of putting together his staff. He also interviewed 49ers...
Comments / 0