Woman Makes Simple DIY Trivets Out of Tiles

Most of us have trivets, whether for the stovetop, table, or counter. They're useful for protecting surfaces from heat damage and burns. But if you've ever looked at trivets in stores, you know how expensive they can be.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to make your own —and one woman who didn't want to spend $100 on designer trivets decided to repurpose tiles instead!

If you don't want to buy new trivets, consider using tile samples instead. They're an inexpensive and versatile way to add some flair to your kitchen without breaking the bank.

The comments were full of folks excited to try this idea out -- or eager to share their own similar uses of repurposed tile at home.

The best way to save money on kitchen accessories is to use repurposed materials. Instead of buying new trivets or coasters for your home, try making them yourself using tiles. This can be done in just a few simple steps!

You can make all kinds of kitchen accessories from other materials instead of spending a ton of cash. These DIY trivets are a great option if you're looking for an inexpensive way to protect your countertops . They're easy to make and keep those hot pots from burning holes in them!

