A Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Idea That Sends Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Lakers

This incredible trade idea involving 4 teams would see Chris Paul join the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook end up on the Charlotte Hornets among other moves.

Many teams in the NBA have some tough decisions to make with the trade deadline approaching. Some, like the Phoenix Suns, have an aging star they have to decide whether they want to back or cash in on. Other teams like the Lakers are open to moving on from someone like Russell Westbrook if they can get a truly influential player in return.

Stars moving before this deadline is a bit unlikely; the market has been inflated massively by the Rudy Gobert trade . But there is every chance that a move could materialize that would see 4 influential point guards move on from their current teams. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has suggested a trade that could potentially make a big difference for all the teams involved.

Trade Details-



Phoenix Suns receive: D'Angelo Russell



Los Angeles Lakers receive: Chris Paul



Charlotte Hornets receive: Russell Westbrook



Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Terry Rozier

There are a few more caveats to this trade that Pincus mentioned, with the Lakers potentially sending a first-rounder to the Hornets to take on Russell Westbrook 's contract. Jae Crowder could also become part of the deal, especially if the Hornets can be convinced to part with someone like Kelly Oubre Jr. along with Rozier. In any case, there are quite a few merits to this trade.

Does A 4-Team Trade Like This Work?

A trade involving so many big-name players is not common, but this one might just work. Pincus explained how each player would benefit every team briefly.

"Russell, who turns 27 in February, has a pre-NBA relationship with three-time All-Star Devin Booker. He's also averaging 17.8 points with 6.2 assists a game while shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range."

D'Angelo Russell is struggling to fit with the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves. And while he is a different type of guard to the old-school Chris Paul, he could provide the scoring in a bigger role that the Suns could use alongside Devin Booker and in his absence.

"If L.A. moves Westbrook, the team needs to replace his shot creation. Though later in his career, Paul would be an upgrade. He has a strong relationship with James and gives the Lakers financial flexibility with two additional seasons (the last one at $30 million is non-guaranteed)."

Chris Paul may no longer be the player that he once was, but he has the skill to maximize even the most average role players. If the Lakers are trading Westbrook's contract, they could also be getting some role players for salary-matching purposes, which would be another benefit. Paul fits LeBron James' timeline, too; the move makes some sense for Los Angeles.

"Rozier is a relatively economical option with the cheapest annual salary of the four named guards. Still, Rozier is a longer commitment at an almost entirely guaranteed $74.8 million over the next three seasons, and he's more of a scorer than a true point."

This is the one that arguably makes the least sense. Terry Rozier has 3 years left on his contract and is more of a scorer than a passer. The Timberwolves might flip him in another move down the line, but his 22 points per game could be helpful even this season.

"Clearing Rozier's salary could bring youth and draft considerations to Charlotte. Westbrook, one of Jordan Brand's most prominent athletes (Michael Jordan is governor of the Hornets), could end up re-signing with the team at a cheaper annual salary. His reputation is as a player who lifts a team's floor but caps them with a lower postseason ceiling."

Russell Westbrook might not be the player he once was, but another draft pick and a massive salary disappearing in the offseason could be big for the Hornets. He would also be a good influence on LaMelo Ball while hopefully helping the Hornets get back to the playoffs should he re-sign. Their interest has been mentioned before .

There is certainly a chance that a trade like this could go through. There is enough reason for every team mentioned to make something like this happen. It would honestly be a long shot, though, the details required to make it all work would likely prove to be a stumbling block for most of the teams mentioned.

