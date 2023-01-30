ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts will hold second head coach interview with Brian Callahan

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xha4G_0kWVQgrK00

The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to interview Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan a second time for their head coach vacancy, per multiple reports.

This was to be expected, especially after the Bengals offense had another solid showing in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs—a game they lost 23-20 on a last-second field goal.

The news was first reported by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated and confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Breer reported the interview could happen as soon as Wednesday.

Callahan certainly is an intriguing candidate considering his success with the Bengals offense. He’s grown up in the NFL life as his father, Bill Callahan, is one of the best offensive line coaches in the league. Bill is currently coaching for the Cleveland Browns.

Callahan, 38, would be another offensive-minded candidate to coach the Colts. He started coaching in the NFL with the Denver Broncos in 2010 as a coaching assistant. He then moved up to offensive quality control for two seasons (2011-2012) and then to the role of offensive assistant for three seasons (2013-2015).

After his stint with the Broncos, Callahan was the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions for two seasons (2016-2017) and the then-Oakland Raiders (2018).

When Zac Taylor took over as head coach of the Bengals during the 2019 offseason, he hired Callahan to be his offensive coordinator, a role he’s held for the last four seasons.

The Colts already have conducted four in-person interviews with finalists for the head coach vacancy. That includes:

The Colts also are scheduled to hold a second interview with Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, a meeting the team is reportedly traveling for at some point this week.

You can follow along for the latest updates with the head coach search via our tracker.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals make first roster moves of offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves on the Tuesday after the AFC title game. Cincinnati signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts:. All 12 players finished the season on the practice squad and won’t count on the team’s active list until February 13. Of note, punter Kevin Huber and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince were big names not to make this list.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady confessed the NFL’s worst-kept secret about holding on his podcast

Tom Brady seems to have let the cat out of the bag on one of the NFL’s worst-kept secrets. The longtime quarterback, who may or may not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, dropped a pretty big confessional nugget on his Let’s Go! podcast on Monday. Brady admitted that holding happens on every single play in the NFL. While that might be a bit of an exaggeration, it does make a lot of sense.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview

So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview. Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Patricia at a crossroads with coaching in 2023

Things have been super quiet on the Matt Patricia front after an ugly end for the New England Patriots in the 2022 season. However, when appearing on the Patriots Wire Podcast, FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna provided an update on the Patriots’ former offensive play-caller. “Patricia is trying to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DeMeco Ryans could turn the Texans into a powerhouse, but only if they let him

From a glance, the Texans hit a home run by hiring DeMeco Ryans to be their new head coach. After spending half a decade as a stout linebacker for Houston in the early 2000s, Ryans now has the daunting mission of finally elevating a franchise mired in pro football’s doldrums. And as someone who just finished coordinating the 49ers’ monstrous defense over the last couple of years — under the tutelage of the brilliant Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh — there might not be a better man for the job than him.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
263K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy