Philadelphia, PA

The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdhn.com

Why Kelce brother’s wife is bringing OB-GYN to Super Bowl

(WJW) — Super Bowl LVII is days away and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is gearing up to go head-to-head with his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, calling it a super “Kelce” bowl — but not for the obvious reason. Jason Kelce’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
wdhn.com

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Berth Sparks Alabama, Oklahoma Debate

The debate rages on after Hurts led the Eagles to the NFC championship over the weekend. Before he was a Super Bowl-bound starting quarterback for the Eagles, Jalen Hurts had one of the most unique college football careers in recent memory. His current NFL success has fans and media members debating whether Alabama or Oklahoma gets to lay claim to him as one of their own.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wdhn.com

Answering Your Questions About the Tom Brady–Greg Olsen–Fox Situation

Brady is supposed to take Olsen’s spot at Fox, but it’s not that simple. 1. I laid out the dilemma Fox faces now that Tom Brady has retired from the NFL in yesterday’s Traina Thoughts. Brady signed a contract last year with Fox to become its lead NFL analyst when he retires, but Greg Olsen, who he would replace in Fox’s No. 1 booth, has emerged as a fan favorite who has excellent chemistry with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.

