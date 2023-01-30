ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Report: Colts traveling to Philly for Shane Steichen's second interview

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iaymw_0kWVQ4b500

The Indianapolis Colts are well into their second round of head coach interviews, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is among the finalists for the vacancy.

Steichen and the Eagles are fresh off a dominating 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game, and this next week gives the Colts an opportunity to conduct an in-person interview with one of the top candidates.

While the other finalists have traveled to the Circle City for their second interview, the Colts are reportedly traveling to Philly to meet with Steichen for his, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated,

“The Colts are planning to travel to Philly at some point this week to interview OC Shane Steichen—it’ll be his second interview with Indianapolis, and first in person.”

Even with the week off, the Colts may be doing this just to make life easier on Steichen, who is likely prepping his offense for Super Bowl LVII. It may be difficult for Steichen to make the trip to Indy for an entire day with his mind focused on the biggest game of the season.

So it makes sense the Colts would do this in order to ensure they get that second interview with a candidate who should be near the top of the list.

The date for the interview hasn’t been set yet, and it was already reported that Steichen would be getting a second interview, but that news will likely drop when the interview takes place.

You can follow along for the latest updates with the head coach search via our tracker.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players

Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers owner David Tepper admits mistake of hiring 'CEO-type' HC in Matt Rhule

Despite his background as a short order cook, Matt Rhule’s soup was a bit too convoluted for the Carolina Panthers. And on Tuesday, owner David Tepper admitted that. Tepper chopped it up a bit with reporters following the introductory press conference for his new head coach Frank Reich. When asked about his well-documented preference for an offensive-minded head coach, the billionaire said teams have to go with the flow of the league’s ever-changing (and one-sided) rules.
CHARLOTTE, NC
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Receives Devastating Diagnosis

On Sunday night, OnlyHomers covered the news that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had suffered a serious elbow injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now we have more word on the extent of the injury.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview

So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview. Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.
CHARLOTTE, NC
atozsports.com

Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Game Haus

3 Backup Centers for 76ers to Target at Trade Deadline

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to surge ahead in the Eastern Conference, they will undoubtedly be buyers at this season’s NBA trade deadline. While the entire starting lineup, along with the guard spots on the bench, are seemingly locked down, the Sixers could look for an upgrade at their backup center spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
263K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy