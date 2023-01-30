ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Reacts After Haters Call Her Out For Wearing Same Panties In Different Photos

Latto’s thirst traps have been known to satisfy fans in the past, but this time, she got called out for committing a carnal celebrity sin – outfit repetition. Latto has obviously never been one to let the internet dull her confidence. This weekend, the 777 hitmaker reminded haters of that while expertly clearing one of them on Twitter. On Sunday (January 29), account user @extraathique shared two curvaceous photos of the rap diva on social media, accusing her of outfit repeating.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
netflixjunkie.com

Why Was Kim Kardashian Fined $1.26 MM for an Instagram Post?

Kim Kardashian is not new to controversies. The past few months saw Kardashian repeatedly making the headlines following her divorce from Kanye West. Time and again, the SKIMS founder found herself surrounded by various gossip and rumors about her relationship with the rapper. While the news about her marriage has been put to rest now, there was a time when Kardashian had a legal battle on her shoulders.
hotnewhiphop.com

LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown

“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Cracks Up Over Viral TikTok Poking Fun At How She & Travis Scott Chose Baby Aire’s Name

Kylie Jenner isn’t offended by the jokes about her and Travis Scott‘s son Aire‘s name. After finally revealing the moniker to the world on Jan. 21, Kylie, 25, reacted to a viral TikTok that poked fun at how The Kardashians star and the rapper, 31, picked their baby boy’s name. In the video, the TikToker pretended to be both Kylie and Travis and used the opening theme from Avatar: The Last Airbender, which lists out the four elements Water, Earth, Fire, and Air, for a hilarious sequence that leads to the pair picking the name.
HOLAUSA

Megan Fox’s new hair transformation: Blonde bob with bangs

Megan Fox is changing things up! The Hollywood star decided to try a new hairstyle, trading her signature dark hair for a blonde look with bangs. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to share some selfies with her fans and followers, and while it’s unclear if...
HollywoodLife

Todd Chrisley’s Mom Makes 1st Appearance Alongside Grandson Chase Since Chrisleys Went to Prison

Nanny Faye popped up on social media for the first time since her son Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley reported to prison last month. Todd’s mother appeared in her grandson Chase Chrisley‘s Instagram video on February 2, where the 26-year-old drove his grandmother to a doctor’s appointment. Nanny Faye and Chase were a dynamic duo on Chrisley Knows Best, and their adventure in the car was just as entertaining.
Narcity USA

Rihanna's Net Worth Is More Than Beyoncé's & Her Super Bowl Halftime Pay Is Shocking

Rihanna may have taken a six-year break from releasing new music, but that didn't stop the Umbrella singer from making millions and adding to her already impressive empire. The Grammy award-winning singer has had a lot going on in the past year, including the release of an Oscar-nominated song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a huge appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show and and becoming a mom, to name a few things.
netflixjunkie.com

Cuteness Overload! Drake in Awe of His Son as the Duo Wear Matching Tuxedos for His Mother’s 75th Birthday

A few years back into pop culture can show you how confused the internet was by how “obsessed” DJ Khaled was with his son. Also, the same conundrum is associated now with his fellow Staying Alive rapper, Drake. While fans have no qualms about both the baby daddies fawning over their kids, however, it is quite a sight to see the same rapper who spat fire with Back to Back go all soft and gummy seeing his kid wear the same outfit as him.

