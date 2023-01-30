Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Reacts After Haters Call Her Out For Wearing Same Panties In Different Photos
Latto’s thirst traps have been known to satisfy fans in the past, but this time, she got called out for committing a carnal celebrity sin – outfit repetition. Latto has obviously never been one to let the internet dull her confidence. This weekend, the 777 hitmaker reminded haters of that while expertly clearing one of them on Twitter. On Sunday (January 29), account user @extraathique shared two curvaceous photos of the rap diva on social media, accusing her of outfit repeating.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni shares sweet red carpet moment with dad Seal
Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, shared a sweet moment with her dad Seal during the premiere of ‘Shotgun Wedding’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The father-daughter duo walked the red carpet on Wednesday night, posing for the cameras in all-black ensembles. GrosbyGroup ...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
netflixjunkie.com
Why Was Kim Kardashian Fined $1.26 MM for an Instagram Post?
Kim Kardashian is not new to controversies. The past few months saw Kardashian repeatedly making the headlines following her divorce from Kanye West. Time and again, the SKIMS founder found herself surrounded by various gossip and rumors about her relationship with the rapper. While the news about her marriage has been put to rest now, there was a time when Kardashian had a legal battle on her shoulders.
Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Disappoints Fans With New Instagram Announcement
Bad news from Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany. The country music superstar’s significant other took to Instagram to announce that she... The post Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Disappoints Fans With New Instagram Announcement appeared first on Outsider.
hotnewhiphop.com
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
Kylie Jenner Cracks Up Over Viral TikTok Poking Fun At How She & Travis Scott Chose Baby Aire’s Name
Kylie Jenner isn’t offended by the jokes about her and Travis Scott‘s son Aire‘s name. After finally revealing the moniker to the world on Jan. 21, Kylie, 25, reacted to a viral TikTok that poked fun at how The Kardashians star and the rapper, 31, picked their baby boy’s name. In the video, the TikToker pretended to be both Kylie and Travis and used the opening theme from Avatar: The Last Airbender, which lists out the four elements Water, Earth, Fire, and Air, for a hilarious sequence that leads to the pair picking the name.
Chrisley’s daughter describes ‘toughest week of my life’ after Todd and Julie report to prison
In a recent podcast, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter, Savannah, shared an update on how her parents are doing in jail and how the family is surviving without them.
Megan Fox’s new hair transformation: Blonde bob with bangs
Megan Fox is changing things up! The Hollywood star decided to try a new hairstyle, trading her signature dark hair for a blonde look with bangs. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to share some selfies with her fans and followers, and while it’s unclear if...
Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué makes romance with Clara Chía Martí Instagram official
Last week, Shakira released a scathing dis track about Gerard Piqué, but it looks like her ex has a new listening buddy.
Todd Chrisley’s Mom Makes 1st Appearance Alongside Grandson Chase Since Chrisleys Went to Prison
Nanny Faye popped up on social media for the first time since her son Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley reported to prison last month. Todd’s mother appeared in her grandson Chase Chrisley‘s Instagram video on February 2, where the 26-year-old drove his grandmother to a doctor’s appointment. Nanny Faye and Chase were a dynamic duo on Chrisley Knows Best, and their adventure in the car was just as entertaining.
Rihanna's Net Worth Is More Than Beyoncé's & Her Super Bowl Halftime Pay Is Shocking
Rihanna may have taken a six-year break from releasing new music, but that didn't stop the Umbrella singer from making millions and adding to her already impressive empire. The Grammy award-winning singer has had a lot going on in the past year, including the release of an Oscar-nominated song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a huge appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show and and becoming a mom, to name a few things.
netflixjunkie.com
Cuteness Overload! Drake in Awe of His Son as the Duo Wear Matching Tuxedos for His Mother’s 75th Birthday
A few years back into pop culture can show you how confused the internet was by how “obsessed” DJ Khaled was with his son. Also, the same conundrum is associated now with his fellow Staying Alive rapper, Drake. While fans have no qualms about both the baby daddies fawning over their kids, however, it is quite a sight to see the same rapper who spat fire with Back to Back go all soft and gummy seeing his kid wear the same outfit as him.
Olivia Wilde Rocks Black Catsuit To Gym After Hugging Ex Jason Sudeikis: Photos
Olivia Wilde appeared happy and healthy leaving the gym a day after a reunion with her ex Jason Sudeikis. The actress/director, 38, was spotted rocking a black bodysuit for her workout in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 28. With her trademark sandy blonde locks up in a loose ponytail, Olivia’s natural beauty took center stage as she hopped into her SUV and sped away.
