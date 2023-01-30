Barbara Hilton “Tinky” Layman, 80, of Pulaski, Va., passed away at Commonwealth Senior Living in Fairlawn, Va. on the morning of January 31, 2023. Tinky was born in Beckley, West Virginia on November 30, 1942 to the late James and Wilma Shanklin Hilton. She lived in Beckley to the age of nine, when her family moved to Pulaski. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1960 and from Radford College in 1964. After college, Tinky married local attorney T. Rodman “Rod” Layman in December 1964 and was married to him for nearly 54 years until his passing in 2018. She taught English and Science at Dublin High School until the birth of the couple’s first son in 1968. Tinky and Rod moved to Richmond, Va. in 1970 when Rod was appointed to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and later to the Governor’s Cabinet. While in Richmond, Tinky was active in the Bon Air Christian Church, the Virginia Republican Party, the Jaycettes, and a variety of other civic organizations. She gave birth to the Layman’s second son in 1974.

PULASKI, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO