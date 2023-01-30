Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Cecil Franklin Keith, Sr.
Cecil Franklin Keith, Sr., age 86 of Dublin passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Born December 31, 1936 in Floyd, Virginia he was the son of the late James H. Keith & Lila Mae Wilson Keith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Stone Keith, daughter Susie Mae Cook, stepsons, Daniel M. Lee, John T. Pross, brothers and sisters, Russell T. Keith, James H. Keith, Jr., Ronnie Keith, Coy A. Keith, Fred Quinton Keith, Dorothy L. Bowles, Susie Mae Keith, Mary Sue Terry.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barbara Hilton “Tinky” Layman
Barbara Hilton “Tinky” Layman, 80, of Pulaski, Va., passed away at Commonwealth Senior Living in Fairlawn, Va. on the morning of January 31, 2023. Tinky was born in Beckley, West Virginia on November 30, 1942 to the late James and Wilma Shanklin Hilton. She lived in Beckley to the age of nine, when her family moved to Pulaski. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1960 and from Radford College in 1964. After college, Tinky married local attorney T. Rodman “Rod” Layman in December 1964 and was married to him for nearly 54 years until his passing in 2018. She taught English and Science at Dublin High School until the birth of the couple’s first son in 1968. Tinky and Rod moved to Richmond, Va. in 1970 when Rod was appointed to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and later to the Governor’s Cabinet. While in Richmond, Tinky was active in the Bon Air Christian Church, the Virginia Republican Party, the Jaycettes, and a variety of other civic organizations. She gave birth to the Layman’s second son in 1974.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Jamie Lynn Frazier
Jamie Lynn Frazier, 25, has gained her wings and is now flying high with her daddy, granny, and pawpaw. Jamie was a beautiful young lady who was talented as an artist and enjoyed living life with those that she loved dearly. Jamie was a talented tattoo artist and had a special love for dogs.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Rebecca Lynn Colbird
37 of Pulaski, suddenly passed away on Jan 16, 2023. She was born in Radford on February 13, 1984. Rebecca was preceeded in death by her mother, Minnie Darlene Jones and her father Eugene Weeks. She is survived by her children, Elijah Stephen Kolbyrn Parker (Rachel) of Pulaski VA,...
NRVNews
Jones, Carl David
Carl David Jones, 83, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away peacefully and entered his heavenly home, on January 28, 2023. Carl was born on August 13, 1939, to the late James and Gladys Jones. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Deloris “Darlene” Jones. Carl...
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Barbara “Tinky” Hilton Layman
age 80 of Pulaski, died early Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Fairlawn. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
thestokesnews.com
Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion
A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
NRVNews
Free concert on Feb. 11
The music of Blue Connection and Nobody’s Business will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Blue Connection is a hard driving traditional style bluegrass band...
WDBJ7.com
Slavery in Appalachia: The untold stories of Black Appalachian history
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The topic of slavery in Appalachia is a subject that is hard to discuss, and not well known. Listen to this story in an episode of the Hometown Stories podcast:. Some people believe slavery did not exist in the Appalachian or Blue Ridge Mountains....
Family searches for identities of Good Samaritans
BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — Nearly two months have passed since a car crash claimed the lives of two people in Bramwell. Now, the families of Michael Tessa and Jaden Spradlin are searching, not for answers, but rather the identities of two good Samaritans who stopped to try and help. On December 3rd, 2022, Tessa and […]
WSLS
Roanoke’s Rescue Mission in need of volunteers
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is looking for more volunteers to help meet the rising demand of people in need. They said they need volunteers specifically during lunchtime, between the hours of 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m., but those hours are flexible. They’re also looking for...
WSLS
Long-time Craig County teacher dies, schools closed Mon. January 30
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – Craig County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 30 so students and staff can attend the funeral for a beloved teacher. Claudia Huffman passed away on Friday at 71 years old. She served the school division for over 20 years in different roles,...
Body found in wooded area of Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
Mount Airy News
Teen’s body discovered in Dobson
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting officials there found the body of a 15-year-old on Sunday morning in Dobson. A report issued by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said his office received a call “in reference to an unattended death,” and when deputies arrived on the scene at 2000 Prison Camp Road, Dobson — which is the listed address for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina — they found a dead 15-year-old.
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff, prosecutor provide details on Baptist Hollow incident
Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
Body found near Rail Trail in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A woman’s body was found in a wooded area in Beckley on February 1, 2023. According to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, officers received a call just after 4 p.m. stating that someone had found a woman’s body in the woods at the end of Scott […]
Concerned Tazewell resident proposes “bounty” to stop littering
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Trash is piling up on the shoulders of Route 460 between Bluefield and Tazewell and people are starting to notice. Danny Addison is one of the owners of Back of the Dragon which is a 32-mile stretch of curvy roads that attract tourists internationally. He said tourists came up to him amazed at […]
WDBJ7.com
Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:07 p.m. January 26 to Rt. 21 (Elk Creek Parkway), a half-mile north of Rt....
pcpatriot.com
Sweet one of five new United Way board members
Abingdon – Pulaski County’s Jonathan Sweet, County Administrator, is one of five new community members from Southwest Virginia appointed to the United Way of Southwest Virginia Board of Directors on January 19, 2023, joining twelve standing members on the 17-person governing board. The Board comprises local business and...
Monroe County man charged for soliciting a minor
UNION, WV (WVNS) – A Monroe County man has been charged and is being held at Southern Regional Jail after soliciting a minor. On Monday, January 30, 2023, Sergeant S.S. Keaton with the West Virginia State Police received a complaint about Jeffrey Scott Cline attempting to start an online relationship with an underage girl. Sergeant […]
