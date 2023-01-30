ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

405business.com

The Future of Affordable Housing

Despite housing costs sitting 25 percent below the national average, Oklahoma City had the third highest increase in rental rates between 2000 to 2020, urging voters to pass a $10 million subsidy in 2017 to help out. Where will rental prices land as OKC’s population growth continues to spike demand for housing?
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tourcounsel.com

50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business

Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school districts closed, move to remote learning Thursday due to winter weather

Several school districts will be closed or have transitioned to virtual learning Thursday because of the latest round of winter weather that's hit Oklahoma. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said Thursday will be a snow day, and students do not need to log in or complete any work from home. All OKCPS school buildings and administrative offices will be closed, and only district-level staff will work remotely.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hughescountytribune.com

Celebrating The life and Legacy of

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
uncoveringoklahoma.com

The OKC Wings Episode with Apollo

Apollo Woods of OKC Black Eats guest stars as we travel to three Black-Owned restaurants in Oklahoma City. With the Super Bowl and March Madness coming soon, now is the time to sample some places before ordering big. Join us on this food journey while we show you some amazing food options featuring wings.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

OCU to host Black History Month event

OKLAHOMA CITY – A panel discussion at Oklahoma City University will reflect on the historic sit-in movement and the wider struggles for civil rights during a Black History Month event at 5 p.m., Thursday, February 2. Joyce Henderson, Marilyn Luper Hildreth and Joyce Jackson will present “Reflections of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit

Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months

Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Police respond to separate stabbings overnight in OKC metro

Police responded to separate stabbings overnight in the Oklahoma City metro. Shortly before midnight, Del City police said they responded to a stabbing near Reno Avenue and Sooner Road. Police said at least one person was stabbed, but their condition is unknown. Detectives are working to piece together what happened.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

