Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
KOCO
Multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix a shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools. Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are leading this effort. They want to train 64 behavior analysts, counselors and social workers who will work with and inside schools in rural parts of the state.
405business.com
The Future of Affordable Housing
Despite housing costs sitting 25 percent below the national average, Oklahoma City had the third highest increase in rental rates between 2000 to 2020, urging voters to pass a $10 million subsidy in 2017 to help out. Where will rental prices land as OKC’s population growth continues to spike demand for housing?
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
tourcounsel.com
50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
oknursingtimes.com
OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business
Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
KOCO
Oklahoma school districts closed, move to remote learning Thursday due to winter weather
Several school districts will be closed or have transitioned to virtual learning Thursday because of the latest round of winter weather that's hit Oklahoma. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said Thursday will be a snow day, and students do not need to log in or complete any work from home. All OKCPS school buildings and administrative offices will be closed, and only district-level staff will work remotely.
OKC church hosting largest food, furniture distribution in its history
An Oklahoma church is teaming up with several organizations to help the community and celebrate Black History Month.
hughescountytribune.com
Celebrating The life and Legacy of
Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
New Latino-owned grocery store opens in Warr Acres
Organizers say customers can find authentic Mexican and Latin products, fresh produce, a bakery, and a meat market with over 40 unique cuts and marinated meats.
uncoveringoklahoma.com
The OKC Wings Episode with Apollo
Apollo Woods of OKC Black Eats guest stars as we travel to three Black-Owned restaurants in Oklahoma City. With the Super Bowl and March Madness coming soon, now is the time to sample some places before ordering big. Join us on this food journey while we show you some amazing food options featuring wings.
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
Slick roadways lead to multiple wrecks on Oklahoma highways
The freezing rain that moved through the state overnight caused slick roads across certain parts of the Oklahoma City metro.
city-sentinel.com
OCU to host Black History Month event
OKLAHOMA CITY – A panel discussion at Oklahoma City University will reflect on the historic sit-in movement and the wider struggles for civil rights during a Black History Month event at 5 p.m., Thursday, February 2. Joyce Henderson, Marilyn Luper Hildreth and Joyce Jackson will present “Reflections of the...
‘An angel’: Vet returns wallet in chance encounter
Ann-Lisette Caveny did something perhaps we've all done in our lives: she lost her wallet.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
KFOR
Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months
Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations …. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the …. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the big screen. Brother doesn’t believe brother’s death in...
Police investigate hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
‘It’s troubling’: Edmond Public Schools sees 150 resignations in six months resulting in some classes not receiving grades
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Edmond Public Schools has confirmed 150 employees have resigned.
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say it was a hoarding situation
Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation.
KOCO
Police respond to separate stabbings overnight in OKC metro
Police responded to separate stabbings overnight in the Oklahoma City metro. Shortly before midnight, Del City police said they responded to a stabbing near Reno Avenue and Sooner Road. Police said at least one person was stabbed, but their condition is unknown. Detectives are working to piece together what happened.
