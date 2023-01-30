Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barbara Hilton “Tinky” Layman
Barbara Hilton “Tinky” Layman, 80, of Pulaski, Va., passed away at Commonwealth Senior Living in Fairlawn, Va. on the morning of January 31, 2023. Tinky was born in Beckley, West Virginia on November 30, 1942 to the late James and Wilma Shanklin Hilton. She lived in Beckley to the age of nine, when her family moved to Pulaski. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1960 and from Radford College in 1964. After college, Tinky married local attorney T. Rodman “Rod” Layman in December 1964 and was married to him for nearly 54 years until his passing in 2018. She taught English and Science at Dublin High School until the birth of the couple’s first son in 1968. Tinky and Rod moved to Richmond, Va. in 1970 when Rod was appointed to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and later to the Governor’s Cabinet. While in Richmond, Tinky was active in the Bon Air Christian Church, the Virginia Republican Party, the Jaycettes, and a variety of other civic organizations. She gave birth to the Layman’s second son in 1974.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Linda Jane Davis French
age 76 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her home. Born May 27, 1946 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Estel Victor Davis & Arcy Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Dairol French, brother, Daniel Davis and sister, Zelda Davis Cox.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Jamie Lynn Frazier
Jamie Lynn Frazier, 25, has gained her wings and is now flying high with her daddy, granny, and pawpaw. Jamie was a beautiful young lady who was talented as an artist and enjoyed living life with those that she loved dearly. Jamie was a talented tattoo artist and had a special love for dogs.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Rebecca Lynn Colbird
37 of Pulaski, suddenly passed away on Jan 16, 2023. She was born in Radford on February 13, 1984. Rebecca was preceeded in death by her mother, Minnie Darlene Jones and her father Eugene Weeks. She is survived by her children, Elijah Stephen Kolbyrn Parker (Rachel) of Pulaski VA,...
NRVNews
Jones, Carl David
Carl David Jones, 83, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away peacefully and entered his heavenly home, on January 28, 2023. Carl was born on August 13, 1939, to the late James and Gladys Jones. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Deloris “Darlene” Jones. Carl...
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Barbara “Tinky” Hilton Layman
age 80 of Pulaski, died early Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Fairlawn. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
Free concert on Feb. 11
The music of Blue Connection and Nobody’s Business will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Blue Connection is a hard driving traditional style bluegrass band...
thestokesnews.com
Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion
A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff, prosecutor provide details on Baptist Hollow incident
Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
pcpatriot.com
Sweet one of five new United Way board members
Abingdon – Pulaski County’s Jonathan Sweet, County Administrator, is one of five new community members from Southwest Virginia appointed to the United Way of Southwest Virginia Board of Directors on January 19, 2023, joining twelve standing members on the 17-person governing board. The Board comprises local business and...
WDBJ7.com
Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:07 p.m. January 26 to Rt. 21 (Elk Creek Parkway), a half-mile north of Rt....
Body found near Rail Trail in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A woman’s body was found in a wooded area in Beckley on February 1, 2023. According to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, officers received a call just after 4 p.m. stating that someone had found a woman’s body in the woods at the end of Scott […]
Concerned Tazewell resident proposes “bounty” to stop littering
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Trash is piling up on the shoulders of Route 460 between Bluefield and Tazewell and people are starting to notice. Danny Addison is one of the owners of Back of the Dragon which is a 32-mile stretch of curvy roads that attract tourists internationally. He said tourists came up to him amazed at […]
Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney releases statement on 2022 officer-involved shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Floyd County Commonwealths Attorney’s office has released an opinion letter regarding the officer-involved shooting that killed 58-year-old Troy Allen Bain. THE FOLLOWING IS THE FULL TEXT OF THE OPINION RELEASED JANUARY 27, 2023 REGARDING THE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING OF FEBRUARY 6, 2022 I am in receipt of the final […]
WDBJ7.com
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The last of the Trust House residents moved out of the building Tuesday afternoon. The parent company, ARCH, had announced the shelter would close January 31. 29 residents will now go to apartment housing, the Rescue Mission or other shelters across the Valley. One of the...
WSLS
Roanoke’s Rescue Mission in need of volunteers
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is looking for more volunteers to help meet the rising demand of people in need. They said they need volunteers specifically during lunchtime, between the hours of 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m., but those hours are flexible. They’re also looking for...
Body found in wooded area of Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
thecarrollnews.com
Four enshrined into CCHS Sports Hall of Fame
Four new members of the Carroll County High School Sports Hall of Fame were inducted in a ceremony Friday between the Cavaliers’ varsity games with James River. Pictured from left are new inductees Mattie Kennedy, Lynn Conner, Sydney Nester and Emily Cook. Former Virginia Tech head football coach Frank Beamer was scheduled to be inducted onto the CCHS Wall of Fame but had a prior engagement. He is now scheduled to be inducted on Feb. 6.
Elkin Tribune
Surry, Yadkin stores fined for price scanning errors
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. The Dollar General in East Bend and several stores in Surry County are included in those that received fines. “Our Standards Division...
Comments / 0