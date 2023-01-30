ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Chelsea agrees to sign Enzo Fernández for Premier League record fee

Chelsea has already spent more in the January transfer window — around $225 million — than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined. The London team might not be finished. The final day of the window was another busy one for Chelsea...
BBC

West Bromwich Albion sign Nathaniel Chalobah & Marc Albrighton

West Bromwich Albion have signed Fulham midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on an 18-month deal and brought in Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton on loan. Former Chelsea trainee Chalobah, 28, made six appearances for Marco Silva's side this season. Albrighton, 33, has scored 19 goals in 295 outings in eight and a...
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest odds, prediction, start time: EFL Cup picks, best bets for Feb. 1

Manchester United can earn a trip to Wembley Stadium for the first time in five years when the Red Devils face Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Manchester United have not played at Wembley since reaching the FA Cup final in the 2017-18 season. The Red Devils can end that drought by closing out Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup semifinals and advancing to the final, which will be played at Wembley on Feb. 26. Manchester United enter Wednesday's match with a 3-0 lead in aggregate after the club's opening-leg victory at the City Ground last week.
BBC

Kenny Shiels: Northern Ireland women's manager leaves role

Kenny Shiels has left his role as manager of Northern Ireland women's team. Shiels took over in May 2019 and led the team to last summer's European Championship finals in England, their first major tournament. However, the former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss was unable to secure qualification for this...
BBC

'The new manager bounce will help' - Brown on Everton

Michael Brown believes the arrival of Sean Dyche "will give Everton a lift" even if they are unable to get any new players in before the transfer window closes. Dyche's appointment was confirmed on Monday, but that only left him a day-and-a-half to make any new additions. With only a...
BBC

How successful was the January transfer window?

They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
BBC

'Two problem areas but a quiet deadline day at City'

Once again, Pep Guardiola is showing his unwillingness for mid-season dealings. Defensive midfielder Maximo Perrone adds cover but is for the future and we’re well stocked there anyway. Besides, this is a challenging window with Chelsea bidding up to deny rivals and City requiring a rebuild over the next two years. It will need masterstrokes like the £14m move for Julian Alvarez to tempt us in and I can’t see any outgoings.
theScore

Bayern Munich add Cancelo on initial loan from Manchester City

Berlin, Jan 31, 2023 (AFP) - Bayern Munich have signed Portugal wing-back Joao Cancelo on loan until the end of the season from Manchester City, the German club confirmed on Tuesday. Bayern have an option to buy the Portuguese defender for a reported 70 million euros ($75 million) at the...
SB Nation

Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche announced, Gallagher, Sulemana, Becker & Gyokeres updates

Sean Dyche has been officially announced as Everton’s new manager [EFC]. “I want us to be a team who gives the lot. But it is not all built on that, I want us to play with a style, but an effective style. We want to be effective. We want to mix up play and ask questions of the opposition. We also want to add quality to that hard work, and there is some quality here, there are no two ways about it.
BBC

Dyche pushes Everton players hard as new forwards targeted

BBC Radio Merseyside understands no offer was made by Everton for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The Blues are continuing to focus on their priority of bringing in forward players before the 11pm deadline. New Everton manager Sean Dyche has also warned he wants “sweat on shirts” from his players and...
BBC

Transfer deadline day: Premier League clubs shatter spending records in January window

The British transfer record was smashed on deadline day as an unprecedented January transfer window ended with Premier League clubs having spent £2.8bn during the 2022-23 season. Chelsea's 121m euro (£107m) deal for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez took the total expenditure by top-flight clubs in January to a...
BBC

'All quiet on eastern Manchester front'

It should be all quiet on the eastern (Manchester) front today. The Blues aren’t expecting much business. The chances of anyone coming in are below slim-to-none and exits are unlikely too, except for Joao Cancelo, whose loan move to Bayern Munich should be completed later. He’s already posted on...
BBC

Josh Hodge: Exeter Chiefs full-back signs new contract

Exeter Chiefs full-back Josh Hodge has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club. The 22-year-old has scored 39 points in 37 appearances in all competitions since joining the Devon side from Newcastle in the summer of 2020. "It wasn't a hard decision," he told the club website. "I'm...
SB Nation

Official: Arsenal sign Jorginho from Chelsea

Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho has followed in the footsteps of former Chelsea veterans David Luiz, Willian, and Petr Čech in signing for Arsenal, completing his deadline day move with just hours to spare. Unlike the other three, Jorginho will bolster actual title chances over at the Emirates and he could...
theScore

Injured Mbappe to miss 1st leg of Champions League clash with Bayern

Paris, Feb 2, 2023 (AFP) - Kylian Mbappe faces three weeks out with a thigh injury and will miss the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on February 14, his club announced Thursday. The France star was hurt during the first half of Wednesday's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy