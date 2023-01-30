Read full article on original website
Related
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
FOX Sports
Chelsea agrees to sign Enzo Fernández for Premier League record fee
Chelsea has already spent more in the January transfer window — around $225 million — than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined. The London team might not be finished. The final day of the window was another busy one for Chelsea...
BBC
Luton Town sign Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa and Peterborough's Joe Taylor
Luton Town have signed Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa for the rest of the season as well as Peterborough striker Joe Taylor for an undisclosed fee. Nakamba, 29, has not featured for Villa since last season's Premier League title-deciding loss at Manchester City. The Zimbabwe international was first...
BBC
Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho moves from Chelsea to the Gunners in a deal worth £12m
Arsenal have signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in a £12m deal. The 31-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the last six months of his Blues' contract. He passed a medical on Tuesday and signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year.
BBC
West Bromwich Albion sign Nathaniel Chalobah & Marc Albrighton
West Bromwich Albion have signed Fulham midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on an 18-month deal and brought in Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton on loan. Former Chelsea trainee Chalobah, 28, made six appearances for Marco Silva's side this season. Albrighton, 33, has scored 19 goals in 295 outings in eight and a...
CBS Sports
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest odds, prediction, start time: EFL Cup picks, best bets for Feb. 1
Manchester United can earn a trip to Wembley Stadium for the first time in five years when the Red Devils face Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Manchester United have not played at Wembley since reaching the FA Cup final in the 2017-18 season. The Red Devils can end that drought by closing out Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup semifinals and advancing to the final, which will be played at Wembley on Feb. 26. Manchester United enter Wednesday's match with a 3-0 lead in aggregate after the club's opening-leg victory at the City Ground last week.
BBC
Kenny Shiels: Northern Ireland women's manager leaves role
Kenny Shiels has left his role as manager of Northern Ireland women's team. Shiels took over in May 2019 and led the team to last summer's European Championship finals in England, their first major tournament. However, the former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss was unable to secure qualification for this...
BBC
Arsenal: Have Mikel Arteta's Gunners done enough in January transfer window to win Premier League?
Five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand to boot, and a young, exciting squad headed by an increasingly impressive manager. All has to be rosy at Arsenal, right?. It's fair to say, however, that the January window hasn't quite gone as ideally...
BBC
'The new manager bounce will help' - Brown on Everton
Michael Brown believes the arrival of Sean Dyche "will give Everton a lift" even if they are unable to get any new players in before the transfer window closes. Dyche's appointment was confirmed on Monday, but that only left him a day-and-a-half to make any new additions. With only a...
BBC
How successful was the January transfer window?
They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
BBC
'Two problem areas but a quiet deadline day at City'
Once again, Pep Guardiola is showing his unwillingness for mid-season dealings. Defensive midfielder Maximo Perrone adds cover but is for the future and we’re well stocked there anyway. Besides, this is a challenging window with Chelsea bidding up to deny rivals and City requiring a rebuild over the next two years. It will need masterstrokes like the £14m move for Julian Alvarez to tempt us in and I can’t see any outgoings.
theScore
Bayern Munich add Cancelo on initial loan from Manchester City
Berlin, Jan 31, 2023 (AFP) - Bayern Munich have signed Portugal wing-back Joao Cancelo on loan until the end of the season from Manchester City, the German club confirmed on Tuesday. Bayern have an option to buy the Portuguese defender for a reported 70 million euros ($75 million) at the...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche announced, Gallagher, Sulemana, Becker & Gyokeres updates
Sean Dyche has been officially announced as Everton’s new manager [EFC]. “I want us to be a team who gives the lot. But it is not all built on that, I want us to play with a style, but an effective style. We want to be effective. We want to mix up play and ask questions of the opposition. We also want to add quality to that hard work, and there is some quality here, there are no two ways about it.
BBC
Dyche pushes Everton players hard as new forwards targeted
BBC Radio Merseyside understands no offer was made by Everton for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The Blues are continuing to focus on their priority of bringing in forward players before the 11pm deadline. New Everton manager Sean Dyche has also warned he wants “sweat on shirts” from his players and...
BBC
Transfer deadline day: Premier League clubs shatter spending records in January window
The British transfer record was smashed on deadline day as an unprecedented January transfer window ended with Premier League clubs having spent £2.8bn during the 2022-23 season. Chelsea's 121m euro (£107m) deal for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez took the total expenditure by top-flight clubs in January to a...
BBC
'All quiet on eastern Manchester front'
It should be all quiet on the eastern (Manchester) front today. The Blues aren’t expecting much business. The chances of anyone coming in are below slim-to-none and exits are unlikely too, except for Joao Cancelo, whose loan move to Bayern Munich should be completed later. He’s already posted on...
BBC
Josh Hodge: Exeter Chiefs full-back signs new contract
Exeter Chiefs full-back Josh Hodge has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club. The 22-year-old has scored 39 points in 37 appearances in all competitions since joining the Devon side from Newcastle in the summer of 2020. "It wasn't a hard decision," he told the club website. "I'm...
SB Nation
Official: Arsenal sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho has followed in the footsteps of former Chelsea veterans David Luiz, Willian, and Petr Čech in signing for Arsenal, completing his deadline day move with just hours to spare. Unlike the other three, Jorginho will bolster actual title chances over at the Emirates and he could...
theScore
Injured Mbappe to miss 1st leg of Champions League clash with Bayern
Paris, Feb 2, 2023 (AFP) - Kylian Mbappe faces three weeks out with a thigh injury and will miss the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on February 14, his club announced Thursday. The France star was hurt during the first half of Wednesday's...
BBC
Nottingham Forest transfer news: Jonjo Shelvey, Felipe & Keylor Navas sign on deadline day
Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and defender Felipe for undisclosed fees, and goalkeeper Keylor Navas on loan. Shelvey, 30, has made only three Premier League appearances this season and his contract expires in the summer. He has joined on a two-and-a-half-year contract, while Felipe, 33, has signed until...
Comments / 0