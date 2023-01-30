Read full article on original website
theScore
MLB composite top 100 prospect rankings, takeaways
Welcome to prospect season. Four main outlets - MLB.com, Baseball America, The Athletic, and ESPN - have published their prospect rankings ahead of the 2023 campaign. As usual, there are disagreements, including who holds the coveted top spot. A total of 144 farmhands were named across the four lists. However,...
O's-Nats TV dispute goes before NY's top court on March 14
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments for March 14 in the long-running dispute between the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals over television rights fees. After agreeing in September 2021 to consider the case, the state’s highest court said this week that it will hear arguments on the question of “whether courts have the power, after vacating an arbitration award based on ‘evident partiality’ related to the forum, to order rehearing in a forum other than that provided for in the parties’ arbitration agreement.” The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network was established in March 2005 after the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington and became the Nationals, moving into what had been Baltimore’s exclusive broadcast territory since 1972. The Orioles have a controlling interest in the network. MASN paid the Nationals for 2012-16 what the Orioles proposed: $197.5 million. Washington argued it should be paid $475 million.
theScore
Marlins' Arraez wins arbitration hearing against new team
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — AL batting champion Luis Arraez won his salary arbitration case Thursday and will get a $6.1 million salary from the Miami Marlins, who acquired the infielder from the Minnesota Twins last month. Miami argued for a $5 million salary during a hearing Wednesday before...
theScore
Mariners ready to challenge Astros in AL West: 'We're not going anywhere'
After snapping baseball's longest postseason drought last season, the Seattle Mariners are entering 2023 hungry for more. Seattle advanced to the American League Division Series last season, ultimately falling in a three-game sweep against the division-rival Houston Astros. Despite the outcome, Mariners manager Scott Servais said his team stacks up...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
theScore
Report: Broncos hiring Sean Payton, will send 1st-rounder to Saints
Sean Payton is expected to become the Denver Broncos' new head coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. As part of the move, the Broncos will send their 2023 first-round pick (29th overall) and a 2024 second-round selection to the New Orleans Saints, with whom the head coach was still under contract through 2024, in exchange for Payton and New Orleans' 2024 third-round choice, Schefter adds.
theScore
Braves' Albies expects 'crazy year' from Acuna
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is expecting a return to form for teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. after two injury-riddled campaigns. "I expect him to be better than the 2019 Ronald, when he went off," Albies said Wednesday, according to The Athletic's David O'Brien. "He’s gonna have a big year...
theScore
Top 10 moments of Tom Brady's career
Editor’s note: This article was published when Brady announced his first retirement in 2022. Tom Brady officially decided to call it a career on Wednesday, ending the NFL's most decorated career. Over 23 seasons, the GOAT gave New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans an endless amount of unforgettable highlights.
theScore
Dodgers' Friedman, Kasten 'feel good' about decision to release Bauer
Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and team president Stan Kasten said they're comfortable with their decision to release pitcher Trevor Bauer last month. "Most of what we know came from the fact that the commissioner's office and the independent arbitrator reviewed all the aspects of the...
theScore
LeBron returns from 1-game absence to face Knicks
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suited up Tuesday against the New York Knicks after missing one game with an ankle injury. James, who was initially listed as questionable, started the matchup alongside fellow star Anthony Davis, who had also missed the Lakers' Monday loss to the Brooklyn Nets. James...
theScore
Brady retiring 'for good' after 23 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
The GOAT is done. For real this time. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring "for good" after 23 NFL seasons, he announced Wednesday. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," said Brady.
theScore
Report: Mariners, Moore agree to 3-year, $8.875M extension
The Seattle Mariners and utility player Dylan Moore avoided arbitration by agreeing to a three-year, $8.875-million extension, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Moore's deal also includes a series of escalator clauses that could raise its total value above $9 million, according to Passan. The contract buys out his final two years of arbitration and delays his future free agency by one season.
theScore
NBA Podcast: Pacers extend Turner, Kawhi looks good, Grizz, Pels sliding
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. Myles Turner's extension is a big win for the Pacers. Why Indiana makes so much sense as a John Collins destination. Don't look now, but Kawhi Leonard is starting to look...
theScore
49ers' Lance expects to be 100% for OTAs
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance said he'll be 100% for OTAs after undergoing two surgeries on his ankle this season, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. Lance added that he expects to be fully cleared for practice in three-to-four weeks. The second-year quarterback was lost for the season after...
