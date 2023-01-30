ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Dodge County sheriff: Investigation underway after armed home invasion in Hustisford

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed home invasion that happened on Indian Road in the Town of Hustisford. According to officials, on Jan. 28 just after 6:30 a.m., a victim reported two men came to his house and forced entry inside. The report says the suspects told the victim they were law enforcement officers looking for a homicide suspect.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Suspect arrested, accused of threatening Burlington Area School District on social media

BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Burlington police say a suspect was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making a threatening Facebook post directed toward the Burlington Area School District. They say the message, posted on Monday, Jan. 30, did not mention a specific school, student or district official. As a precaution, there...
WISN

Older man injured in house explosion in Grafton

GRAFTON, Wis. — A house exploded Monday morning on Surrey Lane in Grafton. It happened just after 11 a.m. The fire chief said an older couple was inside. A man in his 80s was in the basement when the explosion happened. "All he could explain is that he was...
GRAFTON, WI
discoverhometown.com

Police report: Braising Pan fire ‘not believed to be a criminal act,’ case closed

The investigation into a fire at the Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend on Sept. 29 has been closed, according to a police report of the incident. “At this time, the fire is not believed to be a criminal act. As such, this case is closed,” West Bend Police Detective Jacob A. Chihak wrote in a report. The police report regarding the fire was obtained through an open records request submitted by the Express News.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Green Alert canceled: Washington County missing veteran found safe

TRENTON, Wis. - A Green Alert has been canceled for a missing veteran from Trenton in Washington County. Dominic Dalle Nogare, 46, has been found safe. There was concern after Dominic Dalle Nogare was last seen Jan. 31 around 4 p.m. Authorities say he left his home after an argument with his fiancée.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Son accused of shooting, killing father behind the wheel

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his father while his father was driving. Prosecutors charged Tra-Von Barnes, 27, with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, police found Garfield Barnes in a car that had hit a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen

WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fire: St. Elizabeth office building uninhabitable

KENOSHA, Wis. - Fire tore through the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church offices in Kenosha on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31. A construction crew that was remodeling the building near 7th Avenue and 48th Street reported the fire around 8:20 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the back side of the office building.
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Loud 'music' near Carroll University

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12:40 a.m. — Loud music was reportedly coming from an apartment in the 400 block of North East Avenue. Police that responded to the scene did not hear any loud music, but the resident said he was watching “The Wizard of Oz” and would turn the volume down.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Community Policy