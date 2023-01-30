Read full article on original website
Wisconsin woman faces charges after crashing stolen car, killing toddler
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Authorities said a Milwaukee woman did not have a valid license when she was driving a stolen car that crashed, killing a 13-month-old boy who was in the rear seat. Antwineesha Burse, 31, faces a charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. Zarion Robinson’s mother told […]
WISN
Wisconsin man accused of killing South American girlfriend, putting body in suitcase
FRANKLIN, Wis. — A Franklin man is accused of killing his South American girlfriend and disposing her body in a suitcase. On Jan. 22, Colombian authorities say John Poulos, of Franklin, killed 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios. The two reportedly met on a dating app. The details of the killing are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
CBS 58
Dodge County sheriff: Investigation underway after armed home invasion in Hustisford
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed home invasion that happened on Indian Road in the Town of Hustisford. According to officials, on Jan. 28 just after 6:30 a.m., a victim reported two men came to his house and forced entry inside. The report says the suspects told the victim they were law enforcement officers looking for a homicide suspect.
Channel 3000
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
CBS 58
Suspect arrested, accused of threatening Burlington Area School District on social media
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Burlington police say a suspect was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making a threatening Facebook post directed toward the Burlington Area School District. They say the message, posted on Monday, Jan. 30, did not mention a specific school, student or district official. As a precaution, there...
WISN
Older man injured in house explosion in Grafton
GRAFTON, Wis. — A house exploded Monday morning on Surrey Lane in Grafton. It happened just after 11 a.m. The fire chief said an older couple was inside. A man in his 80s was in the basement when the explosion happened. "All he could explain is that he was...
discoverhometown.com
Police report: Braising Pan fire ‘not believed to be a criminal act,’ case closed
The investigation into a fire at the Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend on Sept. 29 has been closed, according to a police report of the incident. “At this time, the fire is not believed to be a criminal act. As such, this case is closed,” West Bend Police Detective Jacob A. Chihak wrote in a report. The police report regarding the fire was obtained through an open records request submitted by the Express News.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Waukesha Co. Jail inmate death investigation | By Lt. of Detectives Tim Kemps
January 30, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – Washington County Sheriff’s investigators continue to investigate the circumstances around the death of an inmate at the Waukesha County Jail that occurred on January 17, 2023. The deceased is 34-year-old Randy Glenn Jr. from the City of Milwaukee. Glenn...
Racine house fire injures two, kills one; victim identified
Racine police identified the 74-year-old man who was killed in a house fire in Racine over the weekend as Johnnie Edison.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Green Alert canceled: Washington County missing veteran found safe
TRENTON, Wis. - A Green Alert has been canceled for a missing veteran from Trenton in Washington County. Dominic Dalle Nogare, 46, has been found safe. There was concern after Dominic Dalle Nogare was last seen Jan. 31 around 4 p.m. Authorities say he left his home after an argument with his fiancée.
fortatkinsononline.com
Shots fired in Aztalan and Jefferson; no injuries; incidents believed targeted, officials say
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Jefferson Police Department each responded to a report of shots fired at two locations, according to information released by the two agencies Tuesday. The first incident occurred in the town of Azatalan on Monday at approximately 8:06 p.m., according to Jefferson County...
WISN
Son accused of shooting, killing father behind the wheel
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his father while his father was driving. Prosecutors charged Tra-Von Barnes, 27, with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, police found Garfield Barnes in a car that had hit a...
CBS 58
Police Chief Jeffrey Norman discusses community policing, Tyre Nichols footage in 1-on-1 interview
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "To see the lack of aftercare, lack of compassion and humanity, is actually unacceptable." As the nation reflects on the death of Tyre Nichols, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says moments like that have no place in Milwaukee. "I have no tolerance at all for unprofessional,...
WISN
I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen
WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire: St. Elizabeth office building uninhabitable
KENOSHA, Wis. - Fire tore through the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church offices in Kenosha on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31. A construction crew that was remodeling the building near 7th Avenue and 48th Street reported the fire around 8:20 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the back side of the office building.
CBS 58
Police: Milwaukee man killed in crash with stolen vehicle, suspects fled scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 65-year-old man dead Monday, Jan. 30. Authorities say it happened just after 1 p.m. near N. 27th and W. Vliet Street. According to a police report, a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee was traveling southbound on...
Decades of decisions apparent in some of Milwaukee’s most reckless streets
Before we can solve the problem of reckless driving in Milwaukee, it helps to take a hard look at how we got here. That includes talking about how our streets have changed over the decades.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Loud 'music' near Carroll University
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12:40 a.m. — Loud music was reportedly coming from an apartment in the 400 block of North East Avenue. Police that responded to the scene did not hear any loud music, but the resident said he was watching “The Wizard of Oz” and would turn the volume down.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
