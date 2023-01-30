The investigation into a fire at the Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend on Sept. 29 has been closed, according to a police report of the incident. “At this time, the fire is not believed to be a criminal act. As such, this case is closed,” West Bend Police Detective Jacob A. Chihak wrote in a report. The police report regarding the fire was obtained through an open records request submitted by the Express News.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO