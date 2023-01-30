Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
Martha Elizabeth (West) Rudeloff
Martha Elizabeth (West) Rudeloff, 88, of Beeville, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Martha was born on May 19, 1934, in Beeville to Reginald and Ina (Baird) West. She was a 1951 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and attended Texas A&I Kingsville. She married Richard Rudeloff in Denver, Colorado on June 21, 2003 and was a member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. She retired as a petroleum landman and enjoyed watching all sporting events on TV.
mysoutex.com
William Joel Whitlow
William Joel Whitlow was born in Refugio, Texas on June 27, 1948 and passed away on January 28, 2023 at the age of 74. Joel is preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Jewell Whitlow, sister Julie and brother Jeff and is survived by his wife; JoBeth, sons; Will, Joseph (Devon) and James (Justine); daughters; Jonelle (Alan) and Jessica (Dustin). Along with his seven grandchildren; Christopher (Becky), Kynlie, Kyrenna, Haileigh, Rustin, Joleigh and Maverick siblings; Jonette, James, Jack and Jerry.
mysoutex.com
Ronald Olan “Stick” McBroom
Ronald Olan “Stick” McBroom 76, Refugio, Tx., died on Dec. 21 2022. Stick was born on Jan 1, 1946 to Olan and Dee McBroom and was raised in Refugio, Texas. He was married to Rebecca “Becky” for 53 years. He is survived by his children, Ronnie...
mysoutex.com
Alvin Sabastian Garza
Alvin Sabastian Garza, 60, passed away Jan. 25, 2023 in Refugio, Texas. He was born April 13, 1962. Alvin is survived by his daughter, Leslie (Robert Aguirre) Garza; sisters, Diana Guerra of Refugio, Alice Garza of Refugio, Sylvia Ramirez of Victoria, Hortencia Trevino of Victoria, Irene Garza of Refugio; and one grandson, Liam Aguirre.
mysoutex.com
Barbara Ruth Sheive
Barbara Ruth Sheive, born on Oct 1,1955 in Falfurrias, Tx to parents Virgie and David Lauderback, age 67, passed away on January 27, 2023, in San Antonio, Tx. She is survived by her daughter, Aliea Duncan and son in law, Ryan Duncan; stepdaughter, Kerry Cobb, and grandchildren, Nathaniel Sheive, Brittany Olson and Krysten Gonzales.
mysoutex.com
RCRSP donates books to county schools
The Refugio County Retired School Personnel recently donated a total of 97 books to Refugio County third-grade students through the Texas Retired Teacher Association’s Children’s Book Project. The goal of TRTA is for all children in the state of Texas to have at least one book of their...
mysoutex.com
Pettus firefighter celebrated for 50 years of service
For 50 years Lester Kissee has served his community, battling raging storms and roaring winds, as a volunteer firefighter and, most recently, fire chief for the Pettus Tuleta Volunteer Fire Department. “He was born and raised (in Pettus),” Jack Steele, one of the other most senior members of the PTVFD,...
mysoutex.com
Easy being 'Breezi'
Bradi Fox-Smith didn’t want to be a cheerleader like her older sister Bralyn. “I was always kind of getting compared to her in everything that she did,” Bradi said of Bralyn. “She was a cheerleader and she wanted me to become one, too. But I told her I couldn’t do it. Everybody wants to be a cheerleader. I wanted to be different.”
mysoutex.com
Woodsboro's Niemann named Co-MVP
Woodsboro sophomore quarterback/defensive back Layton Niemann was named the Co-Most Valuable Player of the All-District 16-2A, Division II football team announced recently. Niemann shared the award with Bruni junior quarterback/defensive back Albert Esquivel. Woodsboro junior running back/linebacker TK Morgan, sophomore fullback/safety Glen Giddens and lineman Reed Fricks were chosen to...
mysoutex.com
Goliad ISD celebrating School Board Recognition Month
January is School Board Recognition Month and Goliad ISD is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is “Forward, Together,” which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
mysoutex.com
New exhibits at Beeville Art Museum
New exhibits brighten the walls of the Beeville Art Museum, featuring local students and a rising star of the art world. The featured exhibit this season is En El Corazon, Scenes and Memories from Mexico by Guadalupe Hernandez. Their opening reception was January 14, and the gallery will be available until April 15th.
mysoutex.com
World Series of Refugio Hold'em Tournament on Feb. 4
The Fourth Annual World Series of Refugio Hold’em Tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Refugio County Expo Center, located at 206 Fairgrounds Road in Refugio. Participants must be at least 21 years of age. The entry fee is $150 (no rebuys). Those registering by Jan. 16 will receive 2,000 additional chips. Register at Refugioeducationfoundation.org.
mysoutex.com
Expo Center remains ideal for emergency shelter
The Bee County Commissioners Court may soon have an opportunity to approve a bid to build a significantly larger Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) at the Bee County Expo Center, providing room enough to house and shelter over 100 people in the event of an emergency. “The purpose of putting it...
mysoutex.com
Goliad ISD schools to delay start of Feb.1 classes
Goliad ISD schools will delay start of classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 due to the possibility of icy roads. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
mysoutex.com
RCSO deputies seize semi-automatic weapon, drugs after vehicle search
Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a semi-automatic weapon, 12.34 grams of cocaine and 1.70 ounces of marijuana after a vehicle search on Dec. 31 in Woodsboro. According to the RCSO, deputies were conducting building checks of businesses in Woodsboro when they observed a suspicious vehicle at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 136 and Copeland Road.
Comments / 0