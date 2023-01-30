Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Watch Ultra is available with a massive discount - but there's a catch
Spending £15 could save you £150 on Apple's best and most expensive smartwatch
iOS 16.3 is out now. Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.
Apple released the latest major update to its iOS 16 operating system.
AOL Corp
Upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 8 while it's at its lowest price to date
SAVE $109: As of Jan. 19, the Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS + Cellular) is marked down to $390 instead of $499 at Walmart. That's 22% in savings and a new all-time low price. Just a wee four months old, the Apple Watch Series 8 has already been through...
Apple iOS 16.3 Released: What's New On Your iPhone
Apple has just released the stable build of iOS 16.3 for all compatible iPhones, and it brings a few notable changes, including security key support.
ZDNet
9 ways to get more out of your Apple Watch
An Apple Watch works much like a shortcut for your iPhone. If you have one, you're probably used to taking calls on it, pinging your iPhone whenever you can't find it, tracking your workouts, and checking your notifications right on your wrist while your phone stays in your pocket. But...
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
Digital Trends
The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale
Best Buy is in the midst of a 4-day sale, and if you’re looking for a new TV to put at the center of your home theater, there are some great Best Buy TV deals to shop. Included in the discounts are brand names such as LG and Toshiba, with prices hitting as low as $250. We’ve done the heavy lifting and rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy. Read onward for more details on what the best TV for your needs may be, and on how to get it at the best price.
Here's how to know if someone is listening in on your iPhone
Both iPhone and Android users have a new layer of security notification thanks to recent system updates, and it all comes down to a little orange dot.
ETOnline.com
AirPods Pro Are 20% Off Right Now, Plus More of the Best Apple Deals: iPads, MacBooks, and More
While Apple doesn't hold its own sales, the place to shop for this week's best Apple deals is Amazon and Walmart. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products. The second generation of Apple AirPods Pro were released this past fall, leading to discounts on previous AirPods models. Right now, the first-gen AirPods Pro are on sale for 20% off.
iOS 16 lock screen: How to customise your iPhone
The iOS 16 update late last year brought with it the biggest update to the iPhone lock screen, offering more personalisation than ever before. New widgets, fonts, colours, images options, iOS 16 lets you create a gallery of lock screen options to best suit your mood and environment. Since it's...
I found an iPhone hack that can save you from major embarrassment – it’s so handy
THERE is a really easy iPhone trick that allows you to hide certain apps from your Home Screen. It can come in handy if you don't want your friends or family to know that you're using dating apps or have an embarrassing new obsession with sudoku or Pokemon Go. Whatever...
Digital Trends
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a large screen for the Super Bowl
You’ve still got a bit of time to get a large screen delivered to watch Super Bowl 2023 in 4K from the comfort of your living room, on a 75-inch TV will definitely make you feel that you’re in the stadium with all the other fans. And the experience doesn’t have to break the bank, either: Fortunately, there are some great 75-inch TV deals happening right now that’ll put a super-sized television at the center of you entertainment setup on the cheap — and we’ve rounded up the best of the best below.
Phone Arena
Sweet new Walmart deal puts the 'old' Apple Watch Series 7 back on the map
Remember the Apple Watch Series 7? Of course you do. After all, we're talking about a very well-reviewed wearable device that's still less than a year and a half old, not to mention that its design was not exactly radically changed for the new and (subtly) improved Apple Watch Series 8.
Stop using your phone for directions and use a smartwatch instead
Whenever your hands are full, or you don’t want to be walking around with your phone in front of your face, your smartwatch can take over navigation duties. Some models will even guide you along your route without being connected to a phone. Displaying turn-by-turn direction only adds to...
ZDNet
How to use 360 audio recording on a Samsung Galaxy phone
Most wireless headphones have recently turned to spatial audio to produce the most immersive listening experience. In a recent software rollout, Samsung is allowing Galaxy devices running One UI 5.0 or above to record surround sound videos by leveraging the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's built-in microphones. With the buds...
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is $300 off in time for the Super Bowl
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. YOu’ll want to act fast, though: Time is running out to have it delivered in time for February 12 if you want to watch the Super Bowl on it.
ZDNet
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which flagship should you buy?
2022 was a rough year for smartphones, but two companies, Apple and Samsung, still dominated the market. The reason is pretty obvious: Both parties make really good phones, some of the best phones that we've tested at ZDNET. Samsung Unpacked. Meet the new Galaxy S23 and Book 3 Ultra. All...
ZDNet
How to set screen time limits on your iPhone (and why you should)
I'll be the first to admit, I use scrolling through socials as a crutch – a quick fix to alleviate boredom that turns into the ultimate procrastination tool. I, like many these days, have conditioned myself to look at life through a screen. I've tried to "unlearn" my scrolling...
CNET
Best Phones Coming in 2023: Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and More
If we can believe all the rumors and leaks, Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus will give us a lot to look forward to this year. Samsung and OnePlus will be among the first to release new phones. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1, while the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally on Feb. 7.
ZDNet
Never pay full price for an iPad Pro: 11 great deals happening now
Apple is notorious for having high-quality -- albeit high priced -- products that never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting. And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet -- the iPad Pro -- it's worth buying. The iPad Pro is by far the most expensive tablet Apple makes, but there are still discounts to be had, especially around the holiday shopping season.
Comments / 0