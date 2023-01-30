ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rutgers baseball freshman named Preseason B1G Freshman of the Year

Rutgers baseball freshman Hugh Pinkney was named the B1G Preseason Freshman of the Year Tuesday. Pinkney, who committed to Rutgers in July of 2022, was drafted in the 17th round of the most recent MLB Draft but decided to turn it down and play for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers fans...
HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg to host North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Top-seeded Phillipsburg High School will host the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals on Feb. 6. The Stateliners will take on No. 8 seed Elizabeth in the quarterfinals and then meet the winner of No. 4 Bayonne-No. 5 Newark East Side in the semifinals. Second seeded Bridgewater will host No. 7 Piscataway in the quarters and meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield-No. 6 Columbia in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 8.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Boys Basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1

Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for Feb. 1:
2023 NJSIAA Team Wrestling Tournament Brackets

The wrestling postseason has arrived. Below are the brackets for the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics team tournament, which features close to 200 teams competing for sectional and, ultimately, group titles. The public sectional quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on Monday, Feb. 6. The No. 1 or No. 2 seed will host...
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Boys Basketball: Indians Hills defeats Mahwah to extend streak

Indians Hills extended its win streak to three by defeating Mahwah 42-30, in Mahwah. Leading by five points at halftime, Indian Hills (11-5) went on a 13-3 third quarter run to extend its lead to 36-21. Anthony Puglisi led Indian Hills with 13 points. For Mahwah (5-15), Ryan Matthews led...
MAHWAH, NJ
Colonia over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Derkack delivered a game-high 21 points while Mattison Chiera put in 17 more as Colonia won at home, 47-39, over Piscataway. Colonia (11-9) was up, 20-13, at halftime and maintained that advantage the rest of the way. Alyssa Rice paced Piscataway (3-15) with 17 points while Makayla Williams added...
COLONIA, NJ
Rosen leads Ramsey past Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap

Amanda Rosen posted 21 points to carry Ramsey to a 56-27 victory over Pascack Hills in Ramsey. Hannah McGurr posted 14 points for Ramsey (11-8), who went on a 14-3 run in the second quarter en route to an 11-point halftime lead. The second half was all Ramsey, outscoring Pascack Hills 31-13.
RAMSEY, NJ
Ridgewood rallies past Paramus Catholic- Boys Ice Hockey recap

A.J. LoSauro scored two goals to lead Ridgewood to a 4-2 win over Paramus Catholic at the Ice House in Hackensack. Joseph Foglia and Jack Sherman each had a goal and an assist for Ridgewood (13-6-1), which rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit. LoSauro cut it to 2-1 before the end of the first, before Sherman tied it up in the second. LoSauro gave his team the lead in the third.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

