Boys ice hockey - Ponik’s winner lifts St. Joseph (Met.) over Pingry
Dean Ponik’s third period goal broke a deadlock and proved to be the winner, as St. Joseph (Met.) notched a 3-2 victory over Pingry at the Woodbridge Community Center on Wednesday night. The Falcons, now 11-6 on the season, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second after...
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers baseball freshman named Preseason B1G Freshman of the Year
Rutgers baseball freshman Hugh Pinkney was named the B1G Preseason Freshman of the Year Tuesday. Pinkney, who committed to Rutgers in July of 2022, was drafted in the 17th round of the most recent MLB Draft but decided to turn it down and play for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers fans...
Red Bank Regional beats TR North, snaps 11-game losing skid - Boys ice hockey recap
Anthony Pinto scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Red Bank Regional to a 4-2 victory over Toms River North at Winding River Park in Toms River. The victory snaps an 11-game losing streak for Red Bank Regional (2-16), with its prior victory being a 9-2 victory over J.P. Stevens.
WGAL
Lower Dauphin High School field hockey honored after winning state title
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County commissioners honored the Lower Dauphin High School field hockey team for winning the AAA state title. The entire team and the head coach was there to receive the proclamation. State Rep. Tom Mehaffie also gave the coach a proclamation from the state house.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Montclair Kimberley Academy names Terkowski, new girls head soccer coach
Montclair Kimberley is going to have a new girls head soccer coach on the sidelines come this fall. Luke Terkowski, a longtime club soccer coach, takes over for Jordan Raper, who has coached either the Montclair Kimberley boys or girls soccer teams over the past 15 years. "Coach Terkowski’s short-...
HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg to host North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Top-seeded Phillipsburg High School will host the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals on Feb. 6. The Stateliners will take on No. 8 seed Elizabeth in the quarterfinals and then meet the winner of No. 4 Bayonne-No. 5 Newark East Side in the semifinals. Second seeded Bridgewater will host No. 7 Piscataway in the quarters and meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield-No. 6 Columbia in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Boys Basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1
Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for Feb. 1:
Boys Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights takes over in fourth quarter to defeat Becton
Hasbrouck Heights saved its best for last by pulling away from Becton in the fourth quarter for a 64-51 win, in East Rutherford. With both sides having played a close game for three quarters, Hasbrouck Heights (14-5) led by just four points at 42-38 entering the fourth quarter. The Aviators...
2023 NJSIAA Team Wrestling Tournament Brackets
The wrestling postseason has arrived. Below are the brackets for the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics team tournament, which features close to 200 teams competing for sectional and, ultimately, group titles. The public sectional quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on Monday, Feb. 6. The No. 1 or No. 2 seed will host...
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
Girls Basketball: After slow start, Palisades Park shuts down Ridgefield
Palisades Park rebounded from a slow start to overpower and shut down Ridgefield in a 33-14 victory, in Ridgefield. After scoring just three points in the first quarter, Palisades Park (5-16) went on a 23-2 run across the second and third quarters to completely take control and pull away with the lead.
Kittatinny defeats Mount Olive - Girls basketball recap
Hanna Olsen led Kittatinny with eight points as it defeated Mount Olive 28-19 in Flanders. Kittatinny (3-14) trailed 18-15 at the half but outscored Mount Olive 13-1 in the second half to get the win. Bella Cefola led Mount Olive (4-14) with eight points as well. Thank you for relying...
Boys Basketball: Indians Hills defeats Mahwah to extend streak
Indians Hills extended its win streak to three by defeating Mahwah 42-30, in Mahwah. Leading by five points at halftime, Indian Hills (11-5) went on a 13-3 third quarter run to extend its lead to 36-21. Anthony Puglisi led Indian Hills with 13 points. For Mahwah (5-15), Ryan Matthews led...
Westfield finishes strong to beat Glen Rock - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Wilson had a goal and two assists and Westfield scored three times in the third period to beat Glen Rock 4-2 at Warinanco Park. The teams traded goals in the second period after a scoreless first, but Westfield finally pulled away in the final 15 minutes. Andrew Lisnock and...
Colonia over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Derkack delivered a game-high 21 points while Mattison Chiera put in 17 more as Colonia won at home, 47-39, over Piscataway. Colonia (11-9) was up, 20-13, at halftime and maintained that advantage the rest of the way. Alyssa Rice paced Piscataway (3-15) with 17 points while Makayla Williams added...
Boys basketball recap: Camden County Tournament games for Jan. 30
Ian Gross finished with 20 points as the eighth-seeded Cherry Hill East High boys’ basketball team defeated 25th-seeded Pennsauken Tech Monday in Cherry Hill in the first round of the inaugural Camden County Tournament, 50-28. Jack Flannery added 12 points as the Cougars improved to 11-9 and advanced to...
Rosen leads Ramsey past Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Rosen posted 21 points to carry Ramsey to a 56-27 victory over Pascack Hills in Ramsey. Hannah McGurr posted 14 points for Ramsey (11-8), who went on a 14-3 run in the second quarter en route to an 11-point halftime lead. The second half was all Ramsey, outscoring Pascack Hills 31-13.
Easton (PA) stays unbeaten by rolling past Phillipsburg - Girls basketball
The Phillipsburg girls basketball team tried to stick around in the first quarter against undefeated Easton in the rivalry matchup on Wednesday night. But the Red Rovers showed off their strength in the second quarter, scoring the first 11 points of the frame and holding the visiting Stateliners to just two points in the eight minutes.
Ridgewood rallies past Paramus Catholic- Boys Ice Hockey recap
A.J. LoSauro scored two goals to lead Ridgewood to a 4-2 win over Paramus Catholic at the Ice House in Hackensack. Joseph Foglia and Jack Sherman each had a goal and an assist for Ridgewood (13-6-1), which rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit. LoSauro cut it to 2-1 before the end of the first, before Sherman tied it up in the second. LoSauro gave his team the lead in the third.
