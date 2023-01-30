Giants OC Mike Kafka interviewing for Cardinals head coaching job: Report

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be interviewing for the Cardinals' head coaching vacancy.

The interview is scheduled for Tuesday.

Kafka has already interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Panthers and Texans, and, along with Big Blue defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, is a candidate for the Colts job as well.

With Kafka in the fold, New York's offense dramatically improved from last season, as quarterback Daniel Jones fixed his turnover woes and turned in the best season of his career, while Saquon Barkley returned to being a 1,000-yard rusher. The Giants were able to become one of the surprises of the NFL by reaching the playoffs and upsetting the Vikings in the Wild Card round.

