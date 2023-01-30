Read full article on original website
Wichita man charged with murder in fatal crash resulting from a chase
A Wichita man has been charged with second degree murder for a crash that killed his passenger during a chase on the city’s west side. 22-year-old Harry Rediker was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or canceled license. His bond was set at $250,000 and his next court date was scheduled for February 13th.
Woman killed in crash at Kellogg & Washington identified
Wichita police identify 22-year-old Konstance Harris, of Wichita, as the woman killed in a crash over the weekend. Officers were called to Kellogg and Washington 7:40 Sunday morning, and found Harris unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Harris was driving on westbound Kellogg...
Argument leads to shooting in southeast Wichita
A man is recovering after being shot in the leg Tuesday evening. Wichita officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of E. Cessna Drive, near Pawnee and Hillside, and found the injured man. He was taken to a hospital and there has been no update on his condition so far.
Worker critically injured in accident near Kechi
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries after an accident at a construction site near Kechi. The accident was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near 85th Street North and Oliver. Investigators said crews were working to set a steel pole in the ground when a worker was struck by the pole.
Shots fired during chase near Clearwater, suspect vehicle crashes
Sedgwick County deputies and Clearwater police were involved in a chase in the Clearwater area on Monday afternoon. The chase was originally reported around 3 p.m. on 103rd Street South at 167th Street West, and the chase moved east into Clearwater and then went south. Police said the car was reported stolen out of Wellington, and the car drove toward a Clearwater officer but did not hit him. An officer fired shots at the vehicle at one point.
Sedgwick County DA says Delta 8 is illegal under state law
As police in Derby crack down on the possession of a substance known as Delta-8, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett has issued a statement on the legality of the product. In a written statement issued Thursday, Bennett quoted a Kansas Attorney General’s ruling from 2021 that Delta-8 or Delta-8...
KDOT to reveal designs for planned improvements on K-96
The Kansas Department of Transportation will have a public meeting Thursday to show preliminary designs for planned improvements along K-96 in northeast Wichita. KDOT has hired an engineering firm to design a project to expand K-96 from four to six lanes, with improvements for the interchanges at Hillside, Oliver, Woodlawn, Rock Road, Webb Road, Greenwich Road and East 21st Street North. The project will replace the interchanges at Woodlawn, Rock and Webb.
Permit denied for events center in southern Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to deny a conditional use permit for a proposed events center in the southern part of the county. Local business owner Gift Uloho wanted to develop a property at 87th Street South and Hydraulic. He said the facility would be for weddings and other events, and they would be limited to 200 people. Uloho said he would not allow outdoor events such as concerts. The permit application was protested by almost 63 percent of the residents surrounding the property. Several of them went to commissioners to say that the center would be out of character for the rural residential area, and there would be noise problems from the center that would be a nuisance.
