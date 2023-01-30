ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2 Tennessee energy providers to receive $126M combined in USDA energy loans

By By Jon Styf | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ez9x_0kWVMMgi00

(The Center Square) – Two rural Tennessee electricity providers received loans in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Electric Loan and Loan Guarantee Program as part of $2.7 billion in loans announced on Monday.

Gibson Electric Membership Corp. received $81 million in loan while French Broad Electric Membership Corp. received $45 million.

In all, 64 projects were awarded in the Electric Loan Program with $613 million to help rural utilities and cooperatives install and upgrade smart grid technologies. The loans are part of a program created as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“These critical investments will benefit rural people and businesses in many ways for decades to come,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “This funding will help rural cooperatives and utilities invest in changes that make our energy more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable. Investing in infrastructure – roads, bridges, broadband and energy – supports good-paying jobs and keeps the United States poised to lead the global economy.”

The Gibson EMC loan will be used to connect 2,462 consumers and build 900 miles of line with $51.3 million in smart grid technologies and 1,698 miles of fiber backbone communication network.

Gibson EMC has headquarters in Trenton and nearly 39,000 customers in Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Lauderdale, Haywood, Lake, Madison and Obion counties in Tennessee and part of Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, and Graves counties in Kentucky.

French Broad EMC serves nearly 40,000 customers in four counties in western North Carolina and two counties in Eastern Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers

(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
ALABAMA STATE
On Target News

Bottling Company International Opening Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced Wednesday that the company would invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage, and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
The Center Square

Mississippi-based electric cooperatives to receive $158M in federal loans

(The Center Square) — Nonprofit electric cooperatives that serve customers in Mississippi and Alabama will receive $158 million in federal loans to extend service to new customers and implement smart grid improvements. A $125 million loan will allow Singing River Electric to extend service to 13,191 consumers and build and improve 770 miles of line. Smart grid improvements that are also part of the loan will add up to more than $19.1 million. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Washington state bank proposed as existing loan program remains underfunded

(The Center Square) – State lawmakers have introduced this session a bill creating a public bank. It seeks to avoid some of the perceived problems with prior proposals by prohibiting the bank from creating state debt and requiring bank funds be segregated from all other public money. However, it would still require an unspecified initial investment or “seed money" from taxpayers at the same time as state officials managing an existing state infrastructure loan program are pushing for the legislature to stop raiding account funds...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania picked for federal lead pipe replacement program

(The Center Square) – A federal program aimed at replacing lead piping that poses health risks in disadvantaged communities opened to Pennsylvania and three other states in recent weeks. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is partnering with Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to identify and replace lead piping in disadvantaged communities using federal grants and forgivable loans. The Lead Service Line Replacement Accelerators (LSLR) initiative, as its formally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Medicaid spending a barrier to phasing out Arkansas' income tax

(The Center Square) - Arkansas' Medicaid program is the key reason behind a 175% increase in state spending since 2000, according to a new report released Thursday by Opportunity Arkansas. Government spending grew from $10.7 billion in 2020 to $27.8 billion in 2020, according to the analysis prepared by economist Hayden Dublois. Medicaid spending grew from $1.6 billion to $7.5 billion. "There are able-bodied adults on the program and about...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Taxation by citation: Report highlights states where highest fines, fees assessed

(The Center Square) – Local governments across the country pocketed nearly $9 billion in fines and fees in 2020 with residents in New York, Illinois, Texas and Georgia all paying out more than $35 each on average per capita, a new Reason Foundation study reports. With 2020 being the most recent year for which data was available, researchers found the states of New York ($1.4 billion), California ($1.26 billion) and Texas ($1.17 billion) collected well over one-third of the cumulative windfall. In all, 20 states...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

As rural areas lose population, some suggest ways to attract residents

(The Center Square) – As Illinois continues to lose population, especially in rural areas, smaller communities are exploring ways to attract new residents. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 81 of Illinois’ 102 counties lost population in 2021. While the state’s most populous areas are losing the largest number of residents, population decline is occurring at the fastest rates in Illinois’ more rural areas. Ben Winchester, a rural sociologist at...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Iowa invites communities to say which areas deserve priority in broadband funding

(The Center Square) – The State of Iowa is inviting communities perceiving the need for broadband investment to speak up. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management’s Office of the Chief Information Officer announced Thursday that communities can propose areas across the state that the office should prioritize in the next Empower Rural Iowa broadband grant opportunity. Those areas will become Broadband Intervention Zones. Providers who apply for grant...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania inheritance tax for siblings on the chopping block, again

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania remains one of six states that still levy an inheritance tax, but an old plan to gradually phase it out resurfaced last month. Senate Bill 75, sponsored by Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Greenville, would reduce the sibling inheritance tax over seven years until it’s fully eliminated. “I have long believed that the inheritance tax amounts to double taxation upon the death of a loved one, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

State-run tornado relief fund facing scrutiny on recipients' validity as victims

(The Center Square) – Reports that a state-run relief fund for western Kentucky tornado victims has sent checks to people who were not affected by the December 2021 disaster may lead to a review of the fund by the state’s top watchdog. State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office has not audited the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, Communications Director Michael Goins told The Center Square on Thursday. “However, considering recent...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana Senate reviewing bills designed to fund insurance incentive program

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Senate Finance Committee is reviewing two bills Thursday to address the state’s insurance crisis, one to appropriate funding for an incentive program, and another to restrict use of those funds. The third day of an extraordinary session to address the state’s insurance crisis moved to the Senate, where the Finance Committee will take up two bills approved by the House on Wednesday. Representatives approved...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi tourism incentive program could end without reauthorization by lawmakers

(The Center Square) — Mississippi’s tourism project incentive program could end this summer if two bills in the Mississippi Legislature aren’t signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves. Both Senate Bill 2695 and House Bill 396 would extend the sunset clause (known as a repealer) to 2027 (Senate bill) or 2026 (House bill). The House Ways and Means Committee attached a reverse repealer that prevents the bill from being signed into law and will give them more time to work on the bill. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Nebraska towns rely on fines and fees for revenue much less than most

(The Center Square) - Some states and municipalities depend on fines and fees to accumulate revenue. Nebraska is not one of those states. In 2020, local governments across the United States amassed $8,948,454,000 in revenue from fines and fees; that's $27 per person, according to a report from the libertarian Reason Foundation. However, Nebraska was in a far different situation. Local government in Nebraska got just $3,972,000 of its revenue...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia officials mum on incentives offered to global auto parts supplier

(The Center Square) — A global auto parts supplier plans to spend nearly $76 million on a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. However, it is not clear whether Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of any incentives state officials offered the company. Seoyon E-HWA plans to create 740 new direct and indirect jobs as part of the project. Officials said production at the new facility, located at the Savannah...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Most of Wisconsin’s final coronavirus school stimulus money unspent

(The Center Square) – There is going to be a flurry of spending by schools across the state of Wisconsin this spring as school districts race to use the last of their coronavirus stimulus money. The Institute for Reforming Government’s new transparency report shows that nearly two-thirds of Wisconsin’s $1.5 billion in ESSER, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, money remains unspent. Schools have until September of 2024 to spend or allocate that money, but the budgets for the 2023-2024 school year are being written...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Study: Illinois second worst for fines and fees

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ state and local governments collect some of the most fines and fees in the country on a per capita basis, a new study shows. The Reason Foundation found that Illinois is second highest in the nation, averaging about $50 per resident in 2020. That is compared to less than $3 per resident in Kentucky. In 2019, local fines and fees revenue accounted for less than...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
44K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy