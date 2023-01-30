Read full article on original website
navasotanews.com
Repairs to Grimes County Justice Center on schedule even as winter weather impacts area
Just over one month has passed since the water leak at the Grimes County Justice Center. According to building maintenance manager Rodney Floyd, repairs are moving on schedule. “We do have some dry wall in, we have started sanding and prepping for paint. We were planning to start that today,...
mocomotive.com
5 things to know about this year’s Montgomery County Fair music lineup
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Montgomery County Fair Association has announced the concert lineup for the 2023 fair, with Drake Milligan from America’s Got Talent set for March 24 and Texas country artist Pat Green performing March 25. The annual event is…
KBTX.com
Son-Shine Outreach Center makes new facility home
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After a tornado hit the city of Madisonville in 2022, the Son-Shine Outreach Center was demolished. Less than a year later though, the organization is moving into a new, permanent facility. Lorraine Coleman came to the Son-Shine Outreach Center in 2016, now a total of seven...
ktex.com
Brenham Quality Meat Market’s First Anniversary
Brenham Quality Meat Market celebrated their first anniversary and 25,000 plus customers through the door for their first year in business! Trailboss Troy and the wagon wheel of prizes were invited to the fun! Trailboss brought his appetite for the homemade cake and all the goodies!
kogt.com
Tree Closes Main Road
A busy Park Ave. that runs through Orange and Pinehurst was shutdown on the Pinehurst side Monday night after a large tree fell across the road near Waterford Gardens and Gunn St. Fortunately the tree didn’t hit anyone and no one ran into it before Pinehurst crews arrived to start...
ROAD CLOSURES | Freezing rain turning Central Texas roads into sheets of ice
TEMPLE, Texas — Road conditions were getting worse Tuesday morning with ice continuing to accumulate across Central Texas. Many area police departments and emergency agencies issued warnings about roads being covered in a sheet of ice. You'll find them below. Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove police posted to Facebook that...
kwhi.com
DJ DANIEL VISITS THE AUSTIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
An 11 year old Houston boy that has been diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer made a special visit to the Austin County Sheriff’s Office in Bellville earlier today (Tuesday). Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel always wanted to be a police officer. As a way to raise awareness for childhood...
ONCOR working to restore power to thousands following ice storm in Central Texas
TEXAS, USA — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers without power across Central Texas Wednesday morning. According to the Oncor outage map, The hardest hit areas were east of Temple towards the Rosebud and Cameron area. Bell County currently has more than 4,000 residents without power, according to ONCOR.
KBTX.com
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
kwhi.com
ROAD CLOSED DUE TO 18-WHEELER ROLLOVER
A portion of FM 109 has been closed for most of the day due to an 18-wheeler rollover that occurred this morning. According to DPS Sergeant Stephen Woodard, the accident occurred around 9:30am today (Monday) on FM 109 between FM 2502 and Highway 159 in Austin County near Bleiblerville. A...
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
navasotanews.com
Three total people injured in two Grimes County shootings on Tuesday
Two shootings in Grimes County yesterday sent multiple people to the hospital. The first was reported by the Sheriff’s Office near Bedias, on County Road 117 and Highway 90. They say that around 3:30 pm, the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspected shooter has...
kwhi.com
CAR CHASE INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS IN BRENHAM
Two suspects are charged after a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle came through Grimes and Washington counties early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, Navasota police located a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove toward FM 379, but it fled toward Highway 105 West and traveled into Washington County.
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
KBTX.com
Mobile home fire reported near Navasota off Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County. It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene. We’ll...
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
Navasota Examiner
Hunter accused of shooting roommate
BEDIAS – A Bedias man is in custody charged with shooting his roommate twice. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a call Jan. 30, at 3:16 p.m. from a resident in the 3000 block of CR 117, north of Bedias. The caller stated a male came to her door...
KBTX.com
Grimes County deputies investigating shooting near Bedias
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Bedias. Deputies were notified of the shooting at 3:16 p.m. by a resident in the 3000 block of County Road 117 north of Bedias near highway 90. The caller reported that a man came to her door who claimed to have been shot and seeking help.
navasotanews.com
Grimes County’s new state representative taking deeper dive into state prison system
The new state representative for Grimes County, Kyle Kacal of College Station, says he has received plenty of mail from one segment of the state prison system. “As soon as the redistricting lines were drawn, and Huntsville was put into House District 12…I think our email crashed because we found out that no one over there is rightly incarcerated,” said Kacal.
KBTX.com
Somerville Police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspects
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a series of burglaries. The incidents occurred on Highway 36 in Somerville. The two entered four restaurants in December, stealing less than $50 in cash. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the...
