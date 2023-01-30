Attitudes A Salon, owned by Janice Edinger, in Sylvania, Ohio is excited to announce that they will be merging with Reve Salon and Spa, owned by Carmen Wigmans. This merger will bring together two of the top salons in the area, to create a premier destination for all of your beauty and wellness needs. The location will be Reve Salon and Spa and Janice together with the Attitude A Salon staff will provide services under the new Reve brand name, starting March 27, 2023.

SYLVANIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO