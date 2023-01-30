Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Toledo students celebrate National Catholic Schools Week
TOLEDO, Ohio — You won't find students wearing uniforms at St. Joan of Arc School this week. It's one of the perks of Catholic Schools Week. Friendly competition is another. Classmates squared off on Tuesday in "minute to win it" challenges such as clipboard ping pong and building towers with index cards. There was still a lesson involved through all the fun, though.
nbc24.com
Maumee Indoor Theater selling posters from across movie history
Whether it's your favorite flick from a few months ago or a few decades, the Maumee Indoor Theater will have an eclectic selection available for purchase this week. On the following dates, a library of posters sorted by genre will out for purchase at the theater. Feb. 1: 3-6 p.m.
13abc.com
Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
WTOL-TV
Check out 'The Flying Joe' in downtown Toledo for fresh coffee, treats | Good Day on WTOL 11
Local coffee shop 'The Flying Joe' opened their second location in northwest Ohio in December. Here's what to expect from their new location.
toledocitypaper.com
Attitudes with Reve Salon and Spa in Downtown Sylvania
Attitudes A Salon, owned by Janice Edinger, in Sylvania, Ohio is excited to announce that they will be merging with Reve Salon and Spa, owned by Carmen Wigmans. This merger will bring together two of the top salons in the area, to create a premier destination for all of your beauty and wellness needs. The location will be Reve Salon and Spa and Janice together with the Attitude A Salon staff will provide services under the new Reve brand name, starting March 27, 2023.
toledocitypaper.com
Marketplace Changes: February 2023
Another great coffee shop has popped up in downtown Toledo. The Flying Joe, which originally launched at Levis Commons, can now also be found at 215 N. Summit St. Suite C, in the same building as Balance Pan-Asian Grille. In addition to coffee and tea drinks, the menu includes pastries and breakfast sandwiches. Open weekdays 7am-2pm, closed weekends. theflyingjoe.com/
Religious organization proposes Bible education during Bowling Green school hours
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bible education program wants to offer nondenominational Bible-based education to Bowling Green City Schools students. LifeWise Academy representatives spoke to the BGCS Board of Education Monday night about the proposal, which would be during regular school hours, they said. Board President Ryan Meyers said...
WTOL-TV
Faith, family & the future of the Black Church
Toledo's oldest Black church was established in 1847. Community leaders explain why it continues to be relevant today.
Officers patrol Perrysburg schools to get to know students, build relationships with community
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg junior and high school students are used to seeing school resource officers monitoring their halls. But this year, younger students in the district will be getting to know the officers as well. The partnership is a familiar one for Quinn Crosby, who has been a...
bgfalconmedia.com
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
WTOL-TV
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2023: Get ready for your chance to win
Tickets are limited, so be ready to reserve your chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home and other great prizes. The Toledo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway begins in May. The new year means new beginnings and the start of our next St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Tuesday is...
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
bgindependentmedia.org
Update: After delay, BG schools now closed
Bowling Green City Schools are now closed because of icy and snow covered roads in the rural parts of the district. Earlier, this morning, Superintendent Francis Scruci had expressed hope that school would be able to open after a two-hour delay.
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoos
Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my! Ohio’s zoos feature fascinating animals from around the world. You’ll find species both big and small, and enjoy a day out you won’t soon forget. Here are four zoos in the Buckeye State you’ll want to visit:
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Rotary Hears From New Owner Of Fusion Fitness
NEW OWNERSHIP … Jordan Searel (middle), the new owner of Fusion Health and Fitness in Archbold, told Rotarians about the importance of focusing on muscle movement to reduce joint pain. He also explained that Fusion will soon become Kinessis: Movement = Medicine to emphasize that point Jordan and Mylee McQuillin, the facility’s operations manager, presented the program that was arranged by Bill Rufenacht (left).
Beacon
Colorful car show at Port Clinton Airport a harbinger of what’s to come in 2023
Erie-Ottawa International Airport Director Clay Finken enjoyed a huge success in managing his first big event since taking over leadership of the airport about a year ago. The Vintage Airplane & Car Show in late summer not only attracted about 160 cars and hundreds of visitors and was a harbinger of things to come in 2023, said Finken.
Beacon
Beacon Publisher announces retirement after 40 years
From its humble beginnings in February of 1983, The Beacon has had but one purpose…publish and distribute a community newspaper for Port Clinton, Catawba Island, Marblehead, the Lake Erie Islands and Oak Harbor designed to help people live here better. The marketing philosophy:. Distribute this community newspaper throughout the...
New wellness room at Blanchard Valley Hospital is a self-care haven for hospital staff
FINDLAY, Ohio — Everyone needs a break every once in a while. When it comes to nurses and other medical personnel whose breaks are few and far between, they may need a little more time away from the grind than others. The nurses at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay...
Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
13abc.com
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
