ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL-TV

Toledo students celebrate National Catholic Schools Week

TOLEDO, Ohio — You won't find students wearing uniforms at St. Joan of Arc School this week. It's one of the perks of Catholic Schools Week. Friendly competition is another. Classmates squared off on Tuesday in "minute to win it" challenges such as clipboard ping pong and building towers with index cards. There was still a lesson involved through all the fun, though.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Maumee Indoor Theater selling posters from across movie history

Whether it's your favorite flick from a few months ago or a few decades, the Maumee Indoor Theater will have an eclectic selection available for purchase this week. On the following dates, a library of posters sorted by genre will out for purchase at the theater. Feb. 1: 3-6 p.m.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Attitudes with Reve Salon and Spa in Downtown Sylvania

Attitudes A Salon, owned by Janice Edinger, in Sylvania, Ohio is excited to announce that they will be merging with Reve Salon and Spa, owned by Carmen Wigmans. This merger will bring together two of the top salons in the area, to create a premier destination for all of your beauty and wellness needs. The location will be Reve Salon and Spa and Janice together with the Attitude A Salon staff will provide services under the new Reve brand name, starting March 27, 2023.
SYLVANIA, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Marketplace Changes: February 2023

Another great coffee shop has popped up in downtown Toledo. The Flying Joe, which originally launched at Levis Commons, can now also be found at 215 N. Summit St. Suite C, in the same building as Balance Pan-Asian Grille. In addition to coffee and tea drinks, the menu includes pastries and breakfast sandwiches. Open weekdays 7am-2pm, closed weekends. theflyingjoe.com/
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Students live in hazardous conditions on campus

Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Update: After delay, BG schools now closed

Bowling Green City Schools are now closed because of icy and snow covered roads in the rural parts of the district. Earlier, this morning, Superintendent Francis Scruci had expressed hope that school would be able to open after a two-hour delay.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Jackie Myers

Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoos

Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my! Ohio’s zoos feature fascinating animals from around the world. You’ll find species both big and small, and enjoy a day out you won’t soon forget. Here are four zoos in the Buckeye State you’ll want to visit:
OHIO STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold Rotary Hears From New Owner Of Fusion Fitness

NEW OWNERSHIP … Jordan Searel (middle), the new owner of Fusion Health and Fitness in Archbold, told Rotarians about the importance of focusing on muscle movement to reduce joint pain. He also explained that Fusion will soon become Kinessis: Movement = Medicine to emphasize that point Jordan and Mylee McQuillin, the facility’s operations manager, presented the program that was arranged by Bill Rufenacht (left).
ARCHBOLD, OH
Beacon

Beacon Publisher announces retirement after 40 years

From its humble beginnings in February of 1983, The Beacon has had but one purpose…publish and distribute a community newspaper for Port Clinton, Catawba Island, Marblehead, the Lake Erie Islands and Oak Harbor designed to help people live here better. The marketing philosophy:. Distribute this community newspaper throughout the...
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy