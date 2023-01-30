The main attraction in Eugene over the weekend was 5-star athlete Nyckoles harbor, one of the top-ranked uncommitted players left in the 2023 class. Harbor was on an official visit to see the Oregon Ducks, checking out the facilities for both football and track and field, making his way from Autzen Stadium, to Hayward Field, to Matthew Knight Arena to check out a basketball game as well. We’ve extensively covered how things went for Harbor over the weekend, and on Monday, he finally released some of the top photos from his visit. With a mix of track and football, it’s safe to say that he looks pretty good in the green and yellow. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIHF🦇 (@nyck1k) Harbor is set to announce his final commitment on Wednesday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. PT. He has a final list of schools that includes the Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Maryland Terrapins, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Miami Hurricanes. List Social Media Buzz: Oregon recruits react to big-time visitor weekend in Eugene

