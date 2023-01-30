Read full article on original website
Mariners beat Diego Castillo in first arbitration decision
The Mariners defeated Diego Castillo in the first salary arbitration decision this year, and the relief pitcher will get a raise to $2.95 million rather than his request of $3,225,000.
Why did the Seattle Mariners just give Dylan Moore $8.895 million?
The Seattle Mariners just gave Dylan Moore a three-year, $8.875 million extension. Wait, let me fix the punctuation on that sentence. The Seattle Mariners just gave Dylan Moore a three-year, $8.875 million extension? Why?. I understand that cash is cheap in MLB these days but, even so, can somebody explain...
Mariners ready for spring training with a clear goal: Dethrone the Astros, win AL West
But is a stellar rotation returning plus adding All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez enough for Seattle to beat Houston?
Mariners hope offseason additions have closed gap in AL West
SEATTLE (AP) — Jerry Dipoto saw up close last year during the regular season and again in October where the differences lie if the Seattle Mariners expect to close the gap on Houston in the AL West. While this winter lacked any significant splashes in free agency, Dipoto said...
Minors: Padres' farm system drops to No. 24 in Keith Law's rankings; pair of prospects make top-100 list
The Athletic's prospect expert says trades have decimated minor-league talent; 'the well eventually had to run dry, right?'
Insider reveals surprising Derek Carr update
It’s been clear for several weeks that the Derek Carr era is over in Vegas as the Las Vegas Raiders. Last month, reports surfaced that the team is reportedly intending to trade the veteran quarterback and Carr even sent a very heartfelt goodbye to the fanbase before sending a cryptic tweet revealing some potential bad blood behind the scenes. And now, it looks like the ordeal has taken another surprising turn.
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023. The move to... The post Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton blockbuster trade: 4 winners and losers, including Russell Wilson
It’s officially official. Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is headed to the Denver Broncos. In what ended up becoming
Lookout Landing
Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners agree on three-year, $8.875 million extension
On Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported a since widely confirmed bit of breaking new: the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a three-year contract extension with UTIL Dylan Moore worth $8.875 million guaranteed. The deal buys out Moore’s 2023 and 2024 seasons where he was in arbitration as well as locking up what will be his age-33 season in 2025, for an average annual rate of $2.958 million per year. Performance escalators could push Moore up to $9 million overall ($3 million AAV).
MLB
AL West title 'a realistic goal' for Mariners
SEATTLE -- Jerry Dipoto might be as transparent as any MLB executive, but at this time of year, he can be selective with his words. The Mariners’ president of baseball operations was among many club personnel to speak over a two-hour Spring Training preview at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, a platform in which he is asked about realistic goals for the upcoming season. Two years ago, still in rebuild territory, Dipoto said “competing for a playoff spot” was realistic, then Seattle remained alive until the season’s final day. Last year, he targeted a Wild Card spot as legitimate, and the Mariners went on to get in and advance.
MyNorthwest.com
Breanna Stewart leaves Seattle Storm for NY; Vandersloot still undecided
Breanna Stewart couldn’t turn down a chance to play in New York and potentially help the Liberty win their first WNBA championship. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her in a Liberty shirt on Wednesday. Stewart had spent her entire career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016. She won two championships with the team in 2018 and 2020.
The Ringer
Can the Blazers Escape the Middle With a Trade?
The Portland Trail Blazers are just two games back from the no. 6 seed in the West—and a guaranteed playoff spot—and just two games away from the sixth-worst record, and higher lottery odds. In other words, they’re once again stuck in the middle. Same as it’s always been.
Final Pac-12 recruiting rankings for 2023 cycle
For the fifth straight season, the Oregon Ducks have maintained their spot atop the Pac-12 Conference when it comes to recruiting. While there have been coaching changes across the league, the Ducks have consistently been better than the rest when it comes to acquiring talent and bringing it to Eugene. Whether it’s national recruiting with players from Texas or Florida or local recruiting from the USC Trojans’ backyard in Los Angeles, there are few players the Ducks have been unable to get over the past several years if they want them. Wednesday was another great day for Dan Lanning and the Ducks,...
MyNorthwest.com
Grading the Seattle Kraken position groups in 1st half of season
The Kraken ended their January schedule last weekend with an impressive 11-3-2 record while outscoring their opponents 60-37. It was an impressive month and the perfect exclamation point to an impressive way to enter the All-Star break which gives the team a much-needed week off. “If you look at that...
MyNorthwest.com
Breanna Stewart leaves Seatle Storm for New York in free agency
Former MVP Breanna Stewart, a two-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm, is headed to New York. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her in a Liberty shirt on Wednesday. Stewart had spent her entire career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016.
Yardbarker
Huskies Get 4-Star WR Taeshaun Lyons Signed; Await QB Decision
Taeshaun Lyons ran a little longer route to get to the University of Washington football program, waiting for the second signing period on Wednesday to make it official, but the Huskies had no problem with that. This pass-catcher from Tennyson High School in Hayward, California, adds a fifth 4-star player...
Pinstripe Alley
On Backyard Baseball 2001 and the zaniness of youth baseball
It was the biggest game of the season: win and advance, lose and the season’s finished. Even now, two decades later, I can still picture it as clear as if it were just yesterday, the beautifully-mowed infield grass, the bright outfield fence, Cal Ripken Jr. digging his foot in at the rubber, ready to face down Jason Giambi.
LOOK: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor shares photos from visit to Oregon
The main attraction in Eugene over the weekend was 5-star athlete Nyckoles harbor, one of the top-ranked uncommitted players left in the 2023 class. Harbor was on an official visit to see the Oregon Ducks, checking out the facilities for both football and track and field, making his way from Autzen Stadium, to Hayward Field, to Matthew Knight Arena to check out a basketball game as well. We’ve extensively covered how things went for Harbor over the weekend, and on Monday, he finally released some of the top photos from his visit. With a mix of track and football, it’s safe to say that he looks pretty good in the green and yellow. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIHF🦇 (@nyck1k) Harbor is set to announce his final commitment on Wednesday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. PT. He has a final list of schools that includes the Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Maryland Terrapins, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Miami Hurricanes. List Social Media Buzz: Oregon recruits react to big-time visitor weekend in Eugene
