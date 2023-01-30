ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
OnlyHomers

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dies

The college sports world is mourning the loss of one of their most iconic voices following the death of Jim Leahey, who was the voice of thousands of games across a wide range of sports on radio and television for over 60 years.
CBC News

This all-Black team changed history — but the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame eludes them again

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame announced its newest members on Wednesday, but the Chatham Coloured All-Stars weren't among the inductees, again, despite their place in history that dates back to 1934. That's when the All-Stars defeated the Penetang Shipbuilders in the Provincial Ontario Baseball Amateur Association championship. They're credited...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Detroit News

Two more ex-Tigers join Bally Sports Detroit booth for 2023

Detroit — Tigers fans were waiting for some notable moves. And, on Thursday, they got them — albeit, not on the actual playing roster. Two former Tigers have signed on to join the Bally Sports Detroit TV booth for the 2023 season: Cameron Maybin, who had three stints in Detroit after he was drafted in the first round in 2005, and Todd Jones, the franchise's all-time saves leader who helped lead the team to the 2006 World Series.
24/7 Wall St.

15 Sports Teams Who Still Haven’t Changed Their Problematic Names

For the third time since 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, and again we may see pushback against the former team’s arrowhead logo and name, which some perceive to represent cultural appropriation of Native American imagery. The Chiefs franchise has opposed a rebranding, […]
NBC Sports

Kotsay pays tribute to Garrido for ingraining life lessons

Programming Note: The Game Changer Awards air Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area. Mark Kotsay, Logan Webb, Dusty Baker, Kevon Looney and Brandi Chastain will honor those who helped them fulfill their dreams. It’s a safe assumption that most MLB managers didn’t arrive at...
MLB

MLB event gives college softball players a peek at a future in baseball

Sadly, most young athletes won't ever list "professional ballplayer" on their W-2 -- and those odds don't improve if you're a softball player. So, on Wednesday, as part of the celebration for National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Major League Baseball invited 75 college softball players to the office for a day showcasing the variety of on- and off-the-field options available for anyone who wants to remain in the game.
NBC Sports

Lessons Webb learned from football coach have stuck with him

Programming Note: The Game Changer Awards air Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area. Mark Kotsay, Logan Webb, Dusty Baker, Kevon Looney and Brandi Chastain will honor those who helped them fulfill their dreams. Over the last couple of seasons, Logan Webb has developed into...
WREG

Arena Football League Announces 2024 Relaunch

The league went bankrupt in 2019 and there have been no games since. After going bankrupt in 2019, the Arena Football League announced Wednesday that it is returning in 2024 under new ownership. The F1 Sports & Entertainment investment group, the same association that purchased the rights to the AFL in 2022, will be taking over the league, and Lee A. Hutton III will be its new commissioner.
northernnewsnow.com

Arena League football to start in 2024, Duluth finalist for team

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown announced Thursday the formation of “The Arena League”. The Arena League (TAL) will be a new arena football league starting in 2024. Duluth is one of the finalists for one of the...
