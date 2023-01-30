Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dies
The college sports world is mourning the loss of one of their most iconic voices following the death of Jim Leahey, who was the voice of thousands of games across a wide range of sports on radio and television for over 60 years.
Popculture
MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces Retirement From Baseball After 15 Seasons
An MLB pitcher who was selected to play in the All-Star game in 2015 is calling it a career. On Monday, Darren O'Day went to Twitter to announce his retirement from baseball after being in the league for 15 seasons. This comes after O'Day spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves.
CBC News
This all-Black team changed history — but the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame eludes them again
The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame announced its newest members on Wednesday, but the Chatham Coloured All-Stars weren't among the inductees, again, despite their place in history that dates back to 1934. That's when the All-Stars defeated the Penetang Shipbuilders in the Provincial Ontario Baseball Amateur Association championship. They're credited...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Gary Sheffield says he belongs in Baseball Hall of Fame: 'It's good to get all the facts straight'
Despite gaudy career numbers, connection to PEDs may be what's keeping Sheffield out of Cooperstown. However, he says, "There's always hope."
Detroit News
Two more ex-Tigers join Bally Sports Detroit booth for 2023
Detroit — Tigers fans were waiting for some notable moves. And, on Thursday, they got them — albeit, not on the actual playing roster. Two former Tigers have signed on to join the Bally Sports Detroit TV booth for the 2023 season: Cameron Maybin, who had three stints in Detroit after he was drafted in the first round in 2005, and Todd Jones, the franchise's all-time saves leader who helped lead the team to the 2006 World Series.
All-girls flag football team from Hawaii set for big stage
Island Empire will play at halftime of the 2023 East-West Shrine Game on Thursday.
15 Sports Teams Who Still Haven’t Changed Their Problematic Names
For the third time since 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, and again we may see pushback against the former team’s arrowhead logo and name, which some perceive to represent cultural appropriation of Native American imagery. The Chiefs franchise has opposed a rebranding, […]
26 athletes who competed into their 40s
Stacker took a dive into greatness by curating a list of 26 ageless athletes who competed well into their 40s, drawing on sites including Stathead and Olympedia.
NBC Sports
Kotsay pays tribute to Garrido for ingraining life lessons
Programming Note: The Game Changer Awards air Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area. Mark Kotsay, Logan Webb, Dusty Baker, Kevon Looney and Brandi Chastain will honor those who helped them fulfill their dreams. It’s a safe assumption that most MLB managers didn’t arrive at...
MLB
MLB event gives college softball players a peek at a future in baseball
Sadly, most young athletes won't ever list "professional ballplayer" on their W-2 -- and those odds don't improve if you're a softball player. So, on Wednesday, as part of the celebration for National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Major League Baseball invited 75 college softball players to the office for a day showcasing the variety of on- and off-the-field options available for anyone who wants to remain in the game.
NBC Sports
Lessons Webb learned from football coach have stuck with him
Programming Note: The Game Changer Awards air Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area. Mark Kotsay, Logan Webb, Dusty Baker, Kevon Looney and Brandi Chastain will honor those who helped them fulfill their dreams. Over the last couple of seasons, Logan Webb has developed into...
WREG
Arena Football League Announces 2024 Relaunch
The league went bankrupt in 2019 and there have been no games since. After going bankrupt in 2019, the Arena Football League announced Wednesday that it is returning in 2024 under new ownership. The F1 Sports & Entertainment investment group, the same association that purchased the rights to the AFL in 2022, will be taking over the league, and Lee A. Hutton III will be its new commissioner.
FOX Sports Radio to Broadcast 23rd Annual Super Week Coverage in Arizona
FOX Sports Radio announced plans for its 23rd annual Super Week coverage beginning Monday, February 6. Featuring interviews with NFL players, newsmakers and celebrities, FSR will deliver comprehensive coverage in Arizona to listeners 24/7 via local stations, FOXSportsRadio.com and iHeartRadio.
FOX Sports
How to change MLB's Hall of Fame voting process for the better | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry discuss how they should change Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame voting process. They both currently feel that the gate keepers to the Hall of Fame hold to much power and many deserving players are not getting into the Hall of Fame.
northernnewsnow.com
Arena League football to start in 2024, Duluth finalist for team
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown announced Thursday the formation of “The Arena League”. The Arena League (TAL) will be a new arena football league starting in 2024. Duluth is one of the finalists for one of the...
Comments / 0