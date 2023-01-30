Man charged in Queens execution-style shooting: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Brooklyn man has been arrested 10 months after allegedly shooting and killing another man while the two were walking down a Queens street.

Jovan Springer was charged on Sunday with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the execution-style shooting of Peter Panthier on March 26 that was captured on video .

The graphic video of the killing began with Springer, 29, and Panthier, 26, casually alongside the victim on Grassmere Terrace near Ocean Crest Boulevard in Far Rockaway, around 8:10 p.m.

According to the video, Springer then pulled a firearm from his hoodie and shot the victim in the head at point-blank range before running away.

Police said Panthier was shot multiple times and suffered gunshot wounds to the left side of his neck and head. He was later pronounced dead at St. John's Episcopal Hospital.

Panthier's family told the Daily News that he was an immigrant from the Caribbean island of Dominica, where he studied economics in college and worked as a teacher and at a warehouse to support his family. He was also a musician and part of an acting troupe, his family said.

Both the victim and the gunman are from Brooklyn, and Panthier's relatives don't know why he was in Far Rockaway, according to the report.

The motive behind the 26-year-old's killing is reportedly still unknown to police. Panthier had no arrest record — unlike the suspect, who has previous arrests for drug possession and criminal trespass.

Panthier moved to the United States more than two years ago after college.

"We sent him to college for a better life, and he came with the rest of the family to help us," said his grandfather, Julian Dodds. "We're getting older."