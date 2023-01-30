Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Officials: Vehicle crashes due to icy roads reported in Robertson County Tuesday morning
ROBERSTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has sent out an advisory about hazardous road conditions. The agency says they have confirmed reports of ice on a bridge located on FM 485 between FM 1644 and Zane Wallace Road, and on the bridge on FM 2293 at Sammy Road.
kwhi.com
ROAD CLOSED DUE TO 18-WHEELER ROLLOVER
A portion of FM 109 has been closed for most of the day due to an 18-wheeler rollover that occurred this morning. According to DPS Sergeant Stephen Woodard, the accident occurred around 9:30am today (Monday) on FM 109 between FM 2502 and Highway 159 in Austin County near Bleiblerville. A...
kwhi.com
FIVE INJURED IN NAVASOTA TRAFFIC CRASH
Five people were hospitalized after a traffic crash in Navasota on Sunday. Navasota Police were dispatched around 2:30pm to State Highway 6 near the Business 6 split, where officers located a single vehicle under the Business 6 overpass. Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 6, and left...
KBTX.com
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
KBTX.com
Mobile home fire reported near Navasota off Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County. It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene. We’ll...
KBTX.com
Winter weather causes truck accident in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Icy and slick conditions caused havoc on roads in Robertson County on Tuesday. A company box truck drove off an embankment in Hearne, on the overpass of Highway 79 and Highway 6. The truck was coming off a slick bridge when the it ran off the...
kwhi.com
CAR CHASE INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS IN BRENHAM
Two suspects are charged after a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle came through Grimes and Washington counties early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, Navasota police located a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove toward FM 379, but it fled toward Highway 105 West and traveled into Washington County.
navasotanews.com
Three total people injured in two Grimes County shootings on Tuesday
Two shootings in Grimes County yesterday sent multiple people to the hospital. The first was reported by the Sheriff’s Office near Bedias, on County Road 117 and Highway 90. They say that around 3:30 pm, the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspected shooter has...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s going to be cold’: Residents in Brenham bracing for icy conditions overnight and into tomorrow morning
BRENHAM, Texas – From the roads to the service station, TxDOT trucks spent Tuesday filling up and making their way out southeast from Brenham. In town, the owner of Ace Hardware said they’ve been busy this winter season. “What’s moving now is pipe insulation, faucet covers and propane,”...
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
kwhi.com
ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
navasotanews.com
Repairs to Grimes County Justice Center on schedule even as winter weather impacts area
Just over one month has passed since the water leak at the Grimes County Justice Center. According to building maintenance manager Rodney Floyd, repairs are moving on schedule. “We do have some dry wall in, we have started sanding and prepping for paint. We were planning to start that today,...
KBTX.com
Grimes County deputies investigating shooting near Bedias
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Bedias. Deputies were notified of the shooting at 3:16 p.m. by a resident in the 3000 block of County Road 117 north of Bedias near highway 90. The caller reported that a man came to her door who claimed to have been shot and seeking help.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting Incident in Conroe, Makes Multiple Arrests
On January 20, 2023, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve at 165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe TX 77384 regarding a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, MCTXSheriff Deputies located one male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The male was transported to an area hospital and treated for this non-life-threatening injury. While Deputies were en route to the location, multiple witnesses gave a description of a potential suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Other responding Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and began fleeing at high rates of speed. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted as the vehicle was pursued into Waller County where the vehicle broke down and the two male occupants were detained.
KBTX.com
Somerville Police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspects
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a series of burglaries. The incidents occurred on Highway 36 in Somerville. The two entered four restaurants in December, stealing less than $50 in cash. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the...
kogt.com
Tree Closes Main Road
A busy Park Ave. that runs through Orange and Pinehurst was shutdown on the Pinehurst side Monday night after a large tree fell across the road near Waterford Gardens and Gunn St. Fortunately the tree didn’t hit anyone and no one ran into it before Pinehurst crews arrived to start...
Update: two involved in Highway 6 shooting in Navasota released from medical care, NPD report
NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 6 north near Martha's Bloomers. According to a report from authorities, two people in a vehicle were shot, and the suspect vehicle has fled the scene. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle of the victim, police say.
KBTX.com
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
Waller County deputy, jailer hospitalized after getting sick while processing inmate, sheriff says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Waller County deputy and jailer were both hospitalized after getting sick while processing an inmate on Tuesday, according to authorities. According to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, the deputy and jailer became dizzy and nauseous before starting to throw up while they were processing the inmate.
Comments / 0