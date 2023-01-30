Read full article on original website
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
linknky.com
Eight KY cities rated on equality; Covington among top three
The Human Rights Campaign, which strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, has released its “Municipal Equality Index,” which measures criteria related to a city’s equality practices. This year’s index rated 506 cities nationwide, including eight in Kentucky, with Covington ranking third out of the eight in...
WLKY.com
Wounded veteran gifted custom SUV from southern Indiana dealership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trampus Miller, a retired Army veteran, leg amputee, former firefighter, and single dad doesn't get many 'thank yous', but that doesn't stop him from serving others. "I always feel like there's other people that deserve it more than me," said Miller. But Jeff Wyler Auto and...
WLKY.com
Parlay, new sports bar, is opening near Fourth Street Live this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in Downtown Louisville this week,Louisville Business First reports. Parlay, located at 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., is in a 2,000-square-foot space next to the Seelbach Hotel that was previously occupied by the Japanese restaurant Hiko-A-Mon. Jeremy...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A Trace
This is the story of the disappearances of Dion Akemon and William Roland, two brothers who vanished from Cincinnati, Ohio in 2005. Authorities are seeking any new information that will determine their whereabouts.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
WLKY.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing east Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bed, Bath & Beyond has announced it's closing dozens of stores across the U.S., including one in Louisville. The company put out a list of stores closing on Monday, which included the Louisville location at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This marks the...
Tennessee School Closings: February 2, 2023
With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Middle Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.
Fox 19
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
wdrb.com
$21 million federal grant announced to improve dangerous corridors along 10 Louisville streets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will receive more than $21 million to retrofit streets in an effort to slow traffic, make pedestrian crossings safer and add on-street parking, lighting, bicycle lanes and transit stops. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grants Wednesday, including money for the Louisville Metro area...
WKRC
Group wants congestion charges on Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – The Brent Spence Companion Bridge Project is getting bipartisan support, but a local group wants the project abandoned in favor of adding congestion charges to the current bridge. Matt Butler, with the Coalition for Transit and Sustainable Development, is spearheading the effort. Last week, he...
fsrmagazine.com
Brunch Concept Wild Eggs Bought by Miami Investment Group
Wild Eggs, a 15-unit brunch chain based in Louisville, was recently acquired by investment group PG Growth Opportunities Fund. The financial details of the agreement—finalized on January 18—weren't disclosed. The chain's corporate headquarters will remain in Louisville, and leadership will stay in place. Wild Eggs was bought from...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Kentucky’s Home To 3 Giant Indoor Foam Amusement Arenas & One Just Opened
The kids are going to absolutely love this and probably some adults too. Kentucky is now home to three different giant indoor foam amusement arenas and we got a look inside. For all you Nerf Gun loving peeps this place is all about Nerf Wars and more. As a mom of three boys, I feel like I had my own personal indoor nerf arena while they were all growing up.
WLKY.com
Louisville man serves up taste of New Orleans in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is serving up a taste of New Orleans at his shop in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras. Locals can warm up with a hot bowl of gumbo or jambalaya at Boudreaux's Cajun Cooking on Shelbyville Road. The shop is celebrating its 10th year...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
fox56news.com
Frankfort hits the big screen, movie being filmed in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lights. Camera. Action in the Bluegrass. A major, motion picture was shot Wednesday in Franklin County, after having just come from a set in Shelby County. The film called, ‘Wildcat,’ features actor, Ethan Hawke, and the set has brought buzz and business to the...
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
WLKY.com
KFC rolls out new chicken wraps nationwide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — KFC is adding new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps to its menus nationwide, starting Feb. 6,Louisville Business First reports. After a successful test in Atlanta in 2022 — and over 42,000 mentions on Twitter within the past two years — KFC decided to give the people what they want, according to a news release. The Louisville-based chicken chain is offering two wraps for $5.
thingstodopost.org
Top 6 hotels in Historic Corydon & Harrison County, United States
Discover the best hotels in Historic Corydon & Harrison County, Indiana including Caesars Southern Indiana, Holiday Inn Express Corydon, an IHG Hotel, Baymont by Wyndham Corydon, Clarion Pointe Corydon, Super 8 by Wyndham Corydon, Hampton Inn Corydon. 1. Caesars Southern Indiana. 11999 Casino Center Dr SE, Elizabeth, IN 47117-7753 1...
