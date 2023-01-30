ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

linknky.com

Eight KY cities rated on equality; Covington among top three

The Human Rights Campaign, which strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, has released its “Municipal Equality Index,” which measures criteria related to a city’s equality practices. This year’s index rated 506 cities nationwide, including eight in Kentucky, with Covington ranking third out of the eight in...
COVINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Wounded veteran gifted custom SUV from southern Indiana dealership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trampus Miller, a retired Army veteran, leg amputee, former firefighter, and single dad doesn't get many 'thank yous', but that doesn't stop him from serving others. "I always feel like there's other people that deserve it more than me," said Miller. But Jeff Wyler Auto and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Parlay, new sports bar, is opening near Fourth Street Live this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in Downtown Louisville this week,Louisville Business First reports. Parlay, located at 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., is in a 2,000-square-foot space next to the Seelbach Hotel that was previously occupied by the Japanese restaurant Hiko-A-Mon. Jeremy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing east Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bed, Bath & Beyond has announced it's closing dozens of stores across the U.S., including one in Louisville. The company put out a list of stores closing on Monday, which included the Louisville location at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This marks the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Group wants congestion charges on Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – The Brent Spence Companion Bridge Project is getting bipartisan support, but a local group wants the project abandoned in favor of adding congestion charges to the current bridge. Matt Butler, with the Coalition for Transit and Sustainable Development, is spearheading the effort. Last week, he...
COVINGTON, KY
fsrmagazine.com

Brunch Concept Wild Eggs Bought by Miami Investment Group

Wild Eggs, a 15-unit brunch chain based in Louisville, was recently acquired by investment group PG Growth Opportunities Fund. The financial details of the agreement—finalized on January 18—weren't disclosed. The chain's corporate headquarters will remain in Louisville, and leadership will stay in place. Wild Eggs was bought from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Kentucky’s Home To 3 Giant Indoor Foam Amusement Arenas & One Just Opened

The kids are going to absolutely love this and probably some adults too. Kentucky is now home to three different giant indoor foam amusement arenas and we got a look inside. For all you Nerf Gun loving peeps this place is all about Nerf Wars and more. As a mom of three boys, I feel like I had my own personal indoor nerf arena while they were all growing up.
KENTUCKY STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox56news.com

Frankfort hits the big screen, movie being filmed in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lights. Camera. Action in the Bluegrass. A major, motion picture was shot Wednesday in Franklin County, after having just come from a set in Shelby County. The film called, ‘Wildcat,’ features actor, Ethan Hawke, and the set has brought buzz and business to the...
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

KFC rolls out new chicken wraps nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — KFC is adding new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps to its menus nationwide, starting Feb. 6,Louisville Business First reports. After a successful test in Atlanta in 2022 — and over 42,000 mentions on Twitter within the past two years — KFC decided to give the people what they want, according to a news release. The Louisville-based chicken chain is offering two wraps for $5.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thingstodopost.org

Top 6 hotels in Historic Corydon & Harrison County, United States

Discover the best hotels in Historic Corydon & Harrison County, Indiana including Caesars Southern Indiana, Holiday Inn Express Corydon, an IHG Hotel, Baymont by Wyndham Corydon, Clarion Pointe Corydon, Super 8 by Wyndham Corydon, Hampton Inn Corydon. 1. Caesars Southern Indiana. 11999 Casino Center Dr SE, Elizabeth, IN 47117-7753 1...
CORYDON, IN

