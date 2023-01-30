ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvia.org

Shamokin community workshops return next week

Shamokin area groups will hold a public workshop on improving the local economy and building community next week. The Rebuilding Our Community workshop will take place at the Mother Cabrini Church basement at 201 N. Shamokin St. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests are invited to “drop in anytime,” according to a flier for the event.
SHAMOKIN, PA
wvia.org

Johnson College announces first-ever satellite campus

Johnson College President and CEO Katie Leonard announces the institute's first satellite campus in Hazleton. When students walk through the doors at Johnson College's CAN DO Training Center in Hazleton, they will experience real world, hands-on learning in a supportive environment, said Dr. Katie Leonard. Leonard, president and CEO of...
HAZLETON, PA
wvia.org

Tree Fruit School coming to Lackawanna County

Penn State Extension will hold a Commercial Tree Fruit School on Thursday, Feb. 16. The workshop will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Electric City Trolley Museum, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. Participants will learn from extension specialists and discuss current tree fruit issues. They will discuss the...
SCRANTON, PA
wvia.org

Charges filed against Shavertown sewage plant

In an announcement today, Pennsylvania's Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry said her office filed charges against the Dallas Area Municipal Authority on Jan. 31. A criminal complaint alleges that on several occasions, the Shavertown plant has allowed untreated sewage to enter Toby Creek, a tributary of the Susquehanna River. The...
SHAVERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy