Shamokin area groups will hold a public workshop on improving the local economy and building community next week. The Rebuilding Our Community workshop will take place at the Mother Cabrini Church basement at 201 N. Shamokin St. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests are invited to “drop in anytime,” according to a flier for the event.

SHAMOKIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO