Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvia.org
Scranton group to celebrate Black History Month with exhibit, flag raising this weekend
The Black Scranton Project is hosting its 5th Annual Black History Month Celebration this weekend. Community members are invited to RSVP to an event from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the group’s Center for Arts & Culture located at 1902 N. Main Ave in Scranton.
wvia.org
Shamokin community workshops return next week
Shamokin area groups will hold a public workshop on improving the local economy and building community next week. The Rebuilding Our Community workshop will take place at the Mother Cabrini Church basement at 201 N. Shamokin St. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests are invited to “drop in anytime,” according to a flier for the event.
wvia.org
Johnson College announces first-ever satellite campus
Johnson College President and CEO Katie Leonard announces the institute's first satellite campus in Hazleton. When students walk through the doors at Johnson College's CAN DO Training Center in Hazleton, they will experience real world, hands-on learning in a supportive environment, said Dr. Katie Leonard. Leonard, president and CEO of...
wvia.org
Tree Fruit School coming to Lackawanna County
Penn State Extension will hold a Commercial Tree Fruit School on Thursday, Feb. 16. The workshop will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Electric City Trolley Museum, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. Participants will learn from extension specialists and discuss current tree fruit issues. They will discuss the...
wvia.org
Charges filed against Shavertown sewage plant
In an announcement today, Pennsylvania's Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry said her office filed charges against the Dallas Area Municipal Authority on Jan. 31. A criminal complaint alleges that on several occasions, the Shavertown plant has allowed untreated sewage to enter Toby Creek, a tributary of the Susquehanna River. The...
Comments / 0