Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
WKTV
Hometown Heroes banner program expanding to include Rome, New Hartford, Whitesboro
The Mohawk Valley Hometown Heroes banner program was so successful in Utica, it’s now expanding to other areas, including Rome, New Hartford and Whitesboro. The program allows people to honor veterans by purchasing a banner in their name that will hang along main streets in each community. Each banner...
WKTV
Utica/Oneida NAACP hosting Black History Month program Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch of the NAACP will be hosting its annual Black History Month program at the Oneida County History Center on Saturday. The hybrid event will reflect the 2023 national theme, Black Resistance, which is "a call to everyone to study the history of Black Americans’ responses to historic and ongoing oppression...and establish safe spaces where Black life can be sustained, fortified, and respected.”
WKTV
Oneida County Office Building opening as evening warming center during arctic blast
UTICA, N.Y. – With frigid temperatures and below-zero wind chills expected to arrive in the region Friday, the Oneida County Office Building will become a temporary warming center to provide shelter at night. This weekend's weather conditions pose a significant risk of hypothermia and frostbite to anyone exposed to...
WKTV
Mug Club: Brookdale Health Fair
CLINTON, N.Y. -- If you have questions about any health topics you can stop by the Brookdale Clinton Independent Living Center for a health fair on Thursday. Local experts will be there to answer any questions you may have. You'll also gain some invaluable information about the latest health topics.
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday for expected chilly blast
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
WKTV
Free CPR certification courses available in Otsego County during American Heart Month
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – In honor of American Heart Month, the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services is offering free CPR/AED certification courses for the public throughout the month of February. There are no minimum age requirements, but the office recommends participants be 12 or older. Anyone who cannot make...
WKTV
Utica Zoo closing temporarily due to extreme cold
UTICA, N.Y. – For the safety of the animals, Utica Zoo is closing Friday and Saturday due to the extreme cold and negative windchills in the forecast. “When we get a forecast of potential sub-zero temperatures our 100% focus is on the safety of our animals and staff caring for them,” Andria Heath, Utica Zoo Executive Director said. “This kind of weather is not something that is atypical for our area and our staff have been preparing all week, installing extra heating units and making sure every animal has access to warm, dry areas.”
WKTV
Herkimer County HealthNet donates $1,000 to Community Transportation Services in Old Forge
HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer County HealthNet (HCHN) has donated $1,000 to Community Transportation Services (CTS) to help the organization continue to give rides to those in need. CTS is a volunteer-based nonprofit based in Old Forge that helps the elderly, disabled and disadvantaged members of the Central Adirondack community...
WKTV
Fire breaks out on second floor of home on Seward Avenue in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Three people are without a home following a fire on Seward Avenue in Utica late Wednesday night. The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. When Utica fire crews arrived, there was heavy smoke pouring out of the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to put it out before it spread further.
Check Out Broadcasting Legend Dick Clark’s Childhood Home in New Hartford
It's no secret amongst Central New Yorkers that Dick Clark began his legendary broadcasting career right here in Utica. Clark was born in Mount Vernon in 1929 and his family moved to 8 Benton Circle in New Hartford in 1947:. Clark made some of his very first radio appearances in...
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers respond to snowmobile accidents in Herkimer County
On Jan. 27, Forest Ranger Mecus participated in a three-day avalanche safety course conducted by the National Ski Patrol at Whiteface Ski Center. Ranger Mecus was among 17 students from across the Northeast. The course focused on basic avalanche science, understanding the snowpack and how it relates to avalanche danger, and essential techniques for reaching subjects in the event of an avalanche.
cnyhomepage.com
Redevelopment of St. Elizabeth Medical Campus
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –the City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System are coming together to redevelop the St. Elizabeth Campus in South Utica. The city’s industrial development agency and MVHS have agreed to share the cost of hiring a consultant team. With assistance from Mohawk Valley, the city has put out a request for proposals to find a specialized firm with knowledge in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation.
WKTV
Local hospitals will continue to receive Medicare reimbursements
Three local hospitals will continue to receive Medicare reimbursements after two key federal programs were preserved in the spending bill that passed at the end of 2022. The Low-Volume Hospital Program and Medicare-Dependent Hospital Program help support hospitals in rural and underserved communities where there is a higher percentage of patients on Medicare.
WKTV
Korean BBQ coming to New Hartford
A Korean BBQ restaurant may soon be coming to New Hartford. New Hartford may soon be home to new Korean BBQ restaurant. A new Korean BBQ restaurant is coming soon to the old Chuck E. Cheese location on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.
WKTV
Oneida Nation Enterprises holding hiring expo on Tuesday
VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Nation Enterprises will hold a hiring expo on Tuesday at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona. Last year, many new Nation businesses were opened with plans for growth, including a project that will include a 250-room hotel and an expansion of the convention and meeting space at the resort. Turning Stone will also be adding new dining options, outdoor spaces and more.
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.
Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
DEC Warns Others for What Caused This Upstate New York Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. And just like this one, they can also lead to serious injuries. DEC Forest Rangers drove up to the Town of Webb recently after hearing reports of a snowmobile accident. According to Herkimer County 911, there were two accidents on Stillwater Reservoir and both victims were at the Stillwater Restaurant.
WKTV
Open registration for 2023 Boilermaker begins Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. – More than 4,600 people signed up for the 2023 Boilermaker Road Race during priority registration, and starting Feb. 1, anyone can register. Priority registration, which allows those who registered last year to sign up first, ends Tuesday night. Boilermaker officials lowered the caps this year to...
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
