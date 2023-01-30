ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville suspends trash, recycling service due to winter weather

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itJqD_0kWVIFMn00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville suspends its recycling and trash collection services for Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 due to road conditions caused by winter weather.

According to a press release from the city, many area roads are slick, creating safety and access concerns for heavy trucks getting into tight spaces and driving up hills.

The release says residential collections will resume when road conditions allow for safe collections.

According to the release, no extra bag charges will be assessed to Monday residential customers during their next collections day.

The city says customers who have already placed bins and carts on the curb can leave them until conditions allow for safe retrieval.

The release says residents who do not wish to wait for recycling services to resume have access to two recycling drop-off facilities that are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information on locations and what is accepted can be found here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Rogers businesses suffer under winter weather

ROGERS, Ark. — The winter storm has made life tough for Arkansas small business owners in areas hit by the storm. The Rail and the Iron Horse Coffee Shop have both stayed open through the winter storm. But they shortened their hours due to a lack of customers. Hillary...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

OG&E crews preparing for possible power outages

FORT SMITH, Ark. — OG&E crews were sent out across the River Valley, working ahead of time to prevent possible widespread power outages from the expected storm. "When you have ice and then you have wind, that's when we're going to run into trouble and people could be without service," Eddie Lee Herndon, community affairs manager for OG&E, said.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Arkansas road crews want drivers to stay off the roads

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas road crews are dealing with a second wave of winter weathereven as a third threatens. ARDOT crews are alternating between plowing and laying down rock salt Tuesday into Wednesday, Dave Parker, spokesperson, said. Parker said ARDOT is starting to worry about getting fuel to its...
ROGERS, AR
Kait 8

Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Here are a few photos from Wednesday morning in Fayetteville

Residents in Fayetteville awoke to another morning of slick road conditions on Wednesday, and it looks like there’s a chance for more of the same on Thursday. A new round of winter weather could come Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters are predicting a slight chance...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

3 boil water orders issued

Three boil water orders have been issued for Stone, Newton and Searcy Counties. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil order was issued for Stone and Searcy Counties on Jan. 28 due to a power outage. The order affects the West Stone County Water Association and customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
About Fayetteville

Morning post of Fayetteville | Feb.2nd

Enjoy today's morning post. Arkansas Lawmakers Move to Abolish Legislation Granting Licensure to Abortion Clinics. The Arkansas Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee voted in favour of a bill on Wednesday which, if passed, would wipe out the state legislation forcing any clinic, health center or other facility carrying out abortions to be certified by the state Department of Health. Read more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Where the worst of the ice will be

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says there's encouraging news for parts of the area with the ice coming in tonight. Where the worst of the ice will be and when it finally moves out.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy