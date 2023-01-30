Read full article on original website
Related
PennDOT traffic data shows less traffic in CSVT North's first four months
Montoursville, Pa. — CSVT, the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project, is a four-lane bypass highway that includes a nearly mile-long river bridge. The northern section links interchanges along Route 15 south of Winfield and Route 147 in Point Township. So far, the data suggests that the new roadway is helping to reduce traffic congestion. “I am pleased that the preliminary data shows that the new roadway is removing through traffic...
State route in Luzerne County closed until further notice
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announces that State Route 2048 in Luzerne County will be closed until further notice for repairs. According to PennDOT, SR 2048 (Oley Valley Road) in Foster Township is officially closing Tuesday for bridge repairs until further notice. The detour will be as follows: Drivers can check current road […]
Cumberland County borough fires manager after discovering ‘serious’ financial discrepancies
Newville Borough Council has fired its borough manager for “willful misconduct” after announcing it discovered differences between financial reports he provided to them and the actual bank statements. Fred Potzer, the borough’s manager for the past 28 years, was terminated Tuesday night on a unanimous vote by borough...
River Road intersection gets new look in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You may have noticed construction crews working recently on River Road in the area of West Saylor Avenue in Plains Township. It’s all to make room for a new business park that is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The intersection in Plains Township is […]
Carbon County 15-year-old found safe
PALMERTON BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a missing 15-year-old out of Carbond County has been found. As of Wednesday at 10:00 p.m., Alexis Bibb was found safe and is back with her family. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gibb was last seen in the Borough of Bath in the Northampton County area […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
MABS board suspends employee at special meeting
RAVEN RUN – The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Shenandoah (MABS) convened a special meeting Wednesday for a personnel issue. The personnel issue was the only item on the agenda. After a short executive session, the board voted 4-0 to suspend an unnamed employee for two days. The...
Charges filed against Dallas Area Municipal Authority; untreated waste water dumped in Toby Creek
KINGSTON TWP. — An unpermitted and uncontrolled sewer overflow bypass pipe secretly installed at the Dallas Area Municipal Authority dum
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
WGAL
Shifting load impales tractor-trailer cab in Lebanon County
NORTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shifting load on the back of a tractor-trailer sent a beam crashing through the truck's cab on Wednesday afternoon in Lebanon County. The scary-looking incident happened around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 934 and Harrison Drive in North Annville Township. The...
Fire wrecks Northumberland County home
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
skooknews.com
Interstate 78 Closed at Hamburg for Multi-Vehicle Crash with Fire
As of 10:15pm, Wednesday, Interstate 78 is closed in both directions due to a crash. The crash occurred just before 9:45pm on Interstate 78 eastbound near mile marker 27.7 in Berks County and involves multiple vehicles including a tractor trailer and a PennDOT truck. Some of the vehicles are reported...
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Northumberland County man loses $15K in scam
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man from Rockefeller Township was scammed out of $15,000. PSP reports a 70-year-old man was contacted by a scammer, pretending to be part of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The scammer told the victim there were multiple warrants for his arrest and he […]
GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
Timothy A.B. Reitz announces Magisterial District Judge campaign
Elimsport, Pa. — Timothy A.B. Reitz, a lifelong resident of Lycoming County, attorney, and former Clinton Township auditor, has begun a campaign for Magisterial District Judge for southeastern Lycoming County. The region includes Elimsport/Washington Township, Hughesville, Picture Rocks, and Unityville. The youngest son of Jerry and Paulette Reitz, Timothy graduated from Montgomery Area High School, joined the U.S. Navy, and graduated from Penn College Magna Cum Laude after his enlistment. While earning his undergraduate degree, Reitz worked as a paralegal. He earned his law degree...
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County
If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
wvia.org
Charges filed against Shavertown sewage plant
In an announcement today, Pennsylvania's Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry said her office filed charges against the Dallas Area Municipal Authority on Jan. 31. A criminal complaint alleges that on several occasions, the Shavertown plant has allowed untreated sewage to enter Toby Creek, a tributary of the Susquehanna River. The...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Shenandoah Valley board approves longtime staffer retirements, expels two students
SHENANDOAH – Two longtime staff members are retiring, and two students are expelled after Monday’s Shenandoah Valley School Board meeting. The school board approved letters of intent to retire from Barbara Cuff and Julie Buchinsky, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Cuff had been a...
local21news.com
Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
