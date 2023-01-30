ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Biden, McCarthy hold first debt ceiling talks

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hold their first one-on-one meeting over the impending debt crisis. Meantime, no classified documents were found during a search at Biden’s Delaware beach house. Plus, the FBI is investigating George Santos’ alleged role in a service dog charity scheme. Feb. 2, 2023.
DELAWARE STATE
MSNBC

Maxine Waters takes GOP lawmaker to school over bogus 'socialism' claims

Tuesday was a monumental day in right-wing contradiction. As one set of House Republicans railed against DirecTV for cutting ties with their favorite disinformation network, another on the House Rules Committee held a hearing to debate a nonbinding resolution that would broadly condemn "socialism." It’s illogical. Don’t strain your brain...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Voter fraud at a GOP stronghold leads to another light sentence

To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it has also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A few years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted a...
THE VILLAGES, FL
MSNBC

House member named to 'committee on insurrection protection'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced his picks to sit on the select subcommittee on the 'weaponization' of the federal government, and Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-U.S. Virgin Islands, has been named the ranking member. Del. Plaskett joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC

The GOP's Biden investigations are beginning. Americans are skeptical.

Wednesday marks the real beginning of House Republicans’ efforts to bury President Joe Biden and his administration under an avalanche of time-wasting probes. This debut performance of the newly empowered majority will surely be a preview of the next two years — and just how seriously the public should take their version of “accountability.”
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

McCarthy heads to White House with a threat, but without a plan

As congressional Republicans move forward with their debt ceiling scheme, the White House has repeatedly emphasized a simple point: President Joe Biden has no intention of negotiating with those threatening Americans with deliberate harm. The Democrat did agree last week, however, to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to, as the White House put it, “discuss a range of issues, as part of a series of meetings with all new Congressional leaders to start the year.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Porter: Congress Covid probe should be ‘forward thinking and prescriptive’

“I hope the goal here is to be forward thinking and prescriptive. Learning and thinking about what we can do better next time, rather than attempting to simply point fingers and put blame on things in the past,” says Rep. Katie Porter on the House Oversight Committee’s Covid agenda. Feb. 1, 2023.
MSNBC

Grand jury convened in Trump hush money probe

As Trump ramps up a third presidential bid, the Manhattan DA begins presenting evidence to a grand jury about Trump’s role in paying hush money to Stormy Daniels. Meantime, President Biden highlights his legislative wins ahead of the State of the Union address. Plus, the special counsel in Biden’s classified documents case is expected to officially take over the probe this week.Jan. 31, 2023.
MSNBC

Ethics case creates yet another problem for Texas’ Ken Paxton

In the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat, far too many outrageous lawsuits were filed by Republicans displeased with the results, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was responsible for one of the most outlandish cases. In case anyone needs a refresher, the Texas Republican — who also...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell boots Rick Scott from key committee

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has pulled rival Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., from the Senate Commerce Committee. Sen. Scott said he learned of the move in a text message. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 2, 2023.

