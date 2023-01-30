Read full article on original website
Biden, McCarthy hold first debt ceiling talks
President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hold their first one-on-one meeting over the impending debt crisis. Meantime, no classified documents were found during a search at Biden’s Delaware beach house. Plus, the FBI is investigating George Santos’ alleged role in a service dog charity scheme. Feb. 2, 2023.
Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance
WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Maxine Waters takes GOP lawmaker to school over bogus 'socialism' claims
Tuesday was a monumental day in right-wing contradiction. As one set of House Republicans railed against DirecTV for cutting ties with their favorite disinformation network, another on the House Rules Committee held a hearing to debate a nonbinding resolution that would broadly condemn "socialism." It’s illogical. Don’t strain your brain...
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts's wife could face ethics inquiry
Jane Sullivan Roberts, the wife of Chief Justice John Roberts, could face an ethics inquiry by the Justice Department.
Voter fraud at a GOP stronghold leads to another light sentence
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it has also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A few years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted a...
House member named to 'committee on insurrection protection'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced his picks to sit on the select subcommittee on the 'weaponization' of the federal government, and Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-U.S. Virgin Islands, has been named the ranking member. Del. Plaskett joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 2, 2023.
Republicans vote to remove Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
The House of Representatives has passed a resolution from Republicans to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from serving in the Foreign Affairs Committee along party lines. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Feb. 2, 2023.
The GOP's Biden investigations are beginning. Americans are skeptical.
Wednesday marks the real beginning of House Republicans’ efforts to bury President Joe Biden and his administration under an avalanche of time-wasting probes. This debut performance of the newly empowered majority will surely be a preview of the next two years — and just how seriously the public should take their version of “accountability.”
McCarthy heads to White House with a threat, but without a plan
As congressional Republicans move forward with their debt ceiling scheme, the White House has repeatedly emphasized a simple point: President Joe Biden has no intention of negotiating with those threatening Americans with deliberate harm. The Democrat did agree last week, however, to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to, as the White House put it, “discuss a range of issues, as part of a series of meetings with all new Congressional leaders to start the year.”
Hunter Biden requests investigation into Trump allies over alleged theft of laptop data
After years of attacks from the GOP, lawyers for Hunter Biden are requesting an investigation into former President Trump’s allies, saying they trafficked in stolen information from the president’s son’s laptop. NBC News’ Kristen Welker and Yamiche Alcindor have the details. Feb. 2, 2023.
Porter: Congress Covid probe should be ‘forward thinking and prescriptive’
“I hope the goal here is to be forward thinking and prescriptive. Learning and thinking about what we can do better next time, rather than attempting to simply point fingers and put blame on things in the past,” says Rep. Katie Porter on the House Oversight Committee’s Covid agenda. Feb. 1, 2023.
FBI searches President Biden's Rehoboth home
The FBI is currently searching President Biden's Rehoboth Beach home for classified documents, Kristen Welker reports.Feb. 1, 2023.
Grand jury convened in Trump hush money probe
As Trump ramps up a third presidential bid, the Manhattan DA begins presenting evidence to a grand jury about Trump’s role in paying hush money to Stormy Daniels. Meantime, President Biden highlights his legislative wins ahead of the State of the Union address. Plus, the special counsel in Biden’s classified documents case is expected to officially take over the probe this week.Jan. 31, 2023.
Ethics case creates yet another problem for Texas’ Ken Paxton
In the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat, far too many outrageous lawsuits were filed by Republicans displeased with the results, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was responsible for one of the most outlandish cases. In case anyone needs a refresher, the Texas Republican — who also...
Mitch McConnell boots Rick Scott from key committee
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has pulled rival Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., from the Senate Commerce Committee. Sen. Scott said he learned of the move in a text message. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 2, 2023.
Nikki Haley expected to launch campaign, and Trump has thoughts
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will announce she is running for president and will seek the Republican nomination for her party’s 2024 ticket on February 15. Former President Trump reacted to the news on social media. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 2, 2023.
Biden WH protects valuable wild salmon fishery in Alaska
The Biden administration protected one of the world's most valuable wild salmon fisheries in Alaska this week, and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 31, 2023.
