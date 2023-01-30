It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0032, or -2.00%, to $0.1568. The Windtree Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 6,315 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Windtree Therapeutics to Raise $1.0 Million From the Exercise of Previously Issued Warrants.

1 DAY AGO