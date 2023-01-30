ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas Partnering with Pink Houses Tenant Assoc To Update Tenants On the NYCHA Public Trust

By eastnewyorknews
eastnewyork.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastnewyork.com

Exclusive East New York Survey Helps Highlight Community Concerns

It’s no secret that East New York has experienced a dramatic transformation in the last decade. From the significant increase in homes to the surge in development projects, the neighborhood has put itself on the path to becoming a more modern and vibrant place to live and work. While the landscape of the neighborhood evolves, there is value in looking ahead and putting thought into action.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy