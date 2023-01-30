On Wednesday, February 1, at 7pm, Wilton Go Green and Waste Free Greenwich will host “K-12 Climate Action in Connecticut,” a webinar which highlights how the education sector can lead on climate solutions in the Nutmeg State. Explore the Aspen Institute’s K12 Climate Action plan and This Is Planet Ed initiative to learn how education systems can reduce their carbon footprints through energy, transportation and food and discover how Mansfield Public Schools are reducing their climate impact and saving money through their new net zero school building.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO