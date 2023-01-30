ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichfreepress.com

Eversource Recognizes National Energy Assistance Day

With historically high energy prices affecting people throughout the region, Eversource is encouraging customers to take advantage of additional energy assistance funds available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day, the company is urging customers to learn more about the program which not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

Wilton Go Green & Waste Free Greenwich Announce “K-12 Climate Action in Connecticut”

On Wednesday, February 1, at 7pm, Wilton Go Green and Waste Free Greenwich will host “K-12 Climate Action in Connecticut,” a webinar which highlights how the education sector can lead on climate solutions in the Nutmeg State. Explore the Aspen Institute’s K12 Climate Action plan and This Is Planet Ed initiative to learn how education systems can reduce their carbon footprints through energy, transportation and food and discover how Mansfield Public Schools are reducing their climate impact and saving money through their new net zero school building.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Indivisible Greenwich Urges Connecticut to Pass Its Own Voting Rights Act

Indivisible Greenwich announced lawmakers, civil rights, labor, grassroots, and faith-based organizations to call for the passage of the Connecticut Voting Rights Act (CTVRA). On Tuesday, Indivisible Greenwich joined lawmakers from the Connecticut General Assembly and civil rights, labor, grassroots, and faith-based organizations in calling for the passage of the Connecticut Voting Rights Act (CTVRA).
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

OGA Honors Longtime Volunteer Peter Uhry at Standing Room Only Annual Meeting

On Monday night, members of the Old Greenwich Association packed the meeting room of the Sound Beach Volunteer Fire House for their annual meeting, featuring several speakers from local non-profits and town hall. Some of the speakers were Jane Brash from Quiet Yards Greenwich, James Waters who is chair of the Old Greenwich School building committee and Daren Schneider from Stop I-95 Noise.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

US Navy Honors Hyperbaric Medicine Physician for Treating Covid Long-Haulers

Greenwich Hospital’s Sandra Wainwright, MD, a self-described military brat and medical director of the Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Wound Healing, was commended by the U.S. Navy on Monday for treating a sailor with debilitating long-haul symptoms of COVID-19. U.S. Navy recruiter John Meehan of Southbury presented Dr. Wainwright...
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy