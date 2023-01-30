Read full article on original website
Eversource Recognizes National Energy Assistance Day
With historically high energy prices affecting people throughout the region, Eversource is encouraging customers to take advantage of additional energy assistance funds available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day, the company is urging customers to learn more about the program which not...
Wilton Go Green & Waste Free Greenwich Announce “K-12 Climate Action in Connecticut”
On Wednesday, February 1, at 7pm, Wilton Go Green and Waste Free Greenwich will host “K-12 Climate Action in Connecticut,” a webinar which highlights how the education sector can lead on climate solutions in the Nutmeg State. Explore the Aspen Institute’s K12 Climate Action plan and This Is Planet Ed initiative to learn how education systems can reduce their carbon footprints through energy, transportation and food and discover how Mansfield Public Schools are reducing their climate impact and saving money through their new net zero school building.
Indivisible Greenwich Urges Connecticut to Pass Its Own Voting Rights Act
Indivisible Greenwich announced lawmakers, civil rights, labor, grassroots, and faith-based organizations to call for the passage of the Connecticut Voting Rights Act (CTVRA). On Tuesday, Indivisible Greenwich joined lawmakers from the Connecticut General Assembly and civil rights, labor, grassroots, and faith-based organizations in calling for the passage of the Connecticut Voting Rights Act (CTVRA).
Grand Marshal for 47th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Announced by Greenwich Hibernian Association
Kevin McFadden will be installed as the Grand Marshal of the 47th annual Greenwich St. Patrick’s Parade by the Greenwich Hibernian Association on Saturday evening, March 4, at the organization’s annual St. Patrick’s dinner dance. The Parade will be held on Sunday March 19, at 2:00pm. Mr....
OGA Honors Longtime Volunteer Peter Uhry at Standing Room Only Annual Meeting
On Monday night, members of the Old Greenwich Association packed the meeting room of the Sound Beach Volunteer Fire House for their annual meeting, featuring several speakers from local non-profits and town hall. Some of the speakers were Jane Brash from Quiet Yards Greenwich, James Waters who is chair of the Old Greenwich School building committee and Daren Schneider from Stop I-95 Noise.
US Navy Honors Hyperbaric Medicine Physician for Treating Covid Long-Haulers
Greenwich Hospital’s Sandra Wainwright, MD, a self-described military brat and medical director of the Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Wound Healing, was commended by the U.S. Navy on Monday for treating a sailor with debilitating long-haul symptoms of COVID-19. U.S. Navy recruiter John Meehan of Southbury presented Dr. Wainwright...
GPD Charge Waterbury Man with Multiple counts of Identity Theft, Forgery, Impersonation
Greenwich Police have made yet another arrest involving a fraudulent retail transaction in the area of Greenwich Avenue. On the morning of Jan 24 several officers responded to a store on a report the fraud was in progress. Plain clothes officers detained and identified a Waterbury man, Steven Charlton Stephenson,...
Greenwich Police Catch up With Reckless Driver Who Didn’t Stop for Police
Greenwich Police caught up with a Stamford man they tried to pull over last summer for speeding in the area of Hillside Rd and East Putnam Ave. On Jan 29 Stamford Police notified GPD they had Andrew Delarosa, 22, in custody on the active arrest warrant from GPD. Back on...
