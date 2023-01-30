There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.14, or 0.05%, to $302.01. The SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has recorded 66,044 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022 on Monday, February 13, 2023.

2 DAYS AGO