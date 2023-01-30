ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

City of Buffalo offers free and paid Red Cross-certified lifeguard training

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ro3ab_0kWVG5ys00

Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo, in partnership with the Police Athletic League of Buffalo (PAL), announced there will be another session of free and paid Red Cross-certified lifeguard training.

To be eligible for the training you must meet the following requirements:

  • Youth who CAN already swim with proficiency
  • Youth ages 16-21
  • Preference given to youth who reside in the City of Buffalo and attend a Buffalo Public School

You must pre-register for the training here . Non-residents can register for $300.

Officials said those who earn certification can apply to become lifeguards at the City’s two indoor pools and apply for summer 2023 positions at the City’s nine outdoor pools. Pay is $20 an hour.

Last summer all nine of the city's outdoor swimming pools were closed due to a "severe" lifeguard shortage . The two indoor pools, at Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy Park, were open from July 1 through September 5.

“We need our young people to step up in a big way after a lifeguard shortage last summer kept us from opening our City pools. Our current team of lifeguards come from all walks of life but have one thing in common, a love for our city and a love for our children who deserve a safe and fun summer. I ask our youth to consider this great opportunity and join Buffalo’s awesome team of lifeguards. The position pays well and will help further improve the quality of life in neighborhoods citywide.”
- Mayor Brown

Below you'll find details on upcoming sessions:

February Certification
BPS Winter Break
Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24
8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cazenovia Pool

March Certification
Saturdays & Sundays
3/4, 3/5, 3/11, 3/12, 3/18
8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cazenovia Pool

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Erie Co. executive ponders storm decisions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Tuesday's bit of sunshine, people may not have been dwelling on the December blizzard and major November lake effect storm of 2022. But considering who and what we lost it is still a major topic of review and discussion at the state, county, and local levels.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Free tax prep for Niagara County residents

Beginning Jan. 31, with locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. √ Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo changes name to Parachute Credit Counseling. Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – announced it is launching the ninth year of its “Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program” on Jan. 31. Parachute will use a “drop-off” process, with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St.; and in Lockport, at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
buffalorising.com

How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: 3 Abandoned Buildings

We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Orchard Park gets request to open cannabis dispensary

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A drive-thru Marijuana dispensary could be coming to Orchard Park close to Highmark Stadium. According to the Buffalo News, the Orchard Park Town Board received a request for its first cannabis dispensary. All marijuana licenses must go through New York State but also require town permission.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy