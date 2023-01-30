City of Buffalo offers free and paid Red Cross-certified lifeguard training

Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo, in partnership with the Police Athletic League of Buffalo (PAL), announced there will be another session of free and paid Red Cross-certified lifeguard training.

To be eligible for the training you must meet the following requirements:

Youth who CAN already swim with proficiency

Youth ages 16-21

Preference given to youth who reside in the City of Buffalo and attend a Buffalo Public School

You must pre-register for the training here . Non-residents can register for $300.

Officials said those who earn certification can apply to become lifeguards at the City’s two indoor pools and apply for summer 2023 positions at the City’s nine outdoor pools. Pay is $20 an hour.

Last summer all nine of the city's outdoor swimming pools were closed due to a "severe" lifeguard shortage . The two indoor pools, at Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy Park, were open from July 1 through September 5.

“We need our young people to step up in a big way after a lifeguard shortage last summer kept us from opening our City pools. Our current team of lifeguards come from all walks of life but have one thing in common, a love for our city and a love for our children who deserve a safe and fun summer. I ask our youth to consider this great opportunity and join Buffalo’s awesome team of lifeguards. The position pays well and will help further improve the quality of life in neighborhoods citywide.”

- Mayor Brown

Below you'll find details on upcoming sessions:

February Certification

BPS Winter Break

Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cazenovia Pool

March Certification

Saturdays & Sundays

3/4, 3/5, 3/11, 3/12, 3/18

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cazenovia Pool