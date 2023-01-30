Suspect in Theft of Livingston School Bus Charged with Interstate Transportation of Stolen Vehicle

NEWARK, NJ — The 22-year-old Saudi Arabian man who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week in connection to the theft of a Livingston Board of Education vehicle has been charged with transporting a stolen school bus across state lines, according to United States Attorney Philip Sellinger.

Sellinger announced on Monday that Bader Alzahrani, of Saudi Arabia, is charged by complaint with one count of receipt of a stolen vehicle and one count of transportation of a stolen vehicle. He was scheduled to make an initial appearance in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward Kiel in Newark federal court on Monday afternoon.

Documents filed in this case and statements made in court summarized that a break-in was reported in an unoccupied residential home in Livingston on Jan. 15. During a search of a backpack in that home, local law enforcement officers found a Saudi Arabian passport with Alzahrani’s name along with other items that appeared to belong to Alzahrani.

On Jan. 17, authorities from Livingston Public Schools reported that a school bus was stolen from a parking lot across the street from the unoccupied residential home where the break-in was reported, according to court documents.

Livingston police reports released during that week explained that the break-in occurred on Hillside Avenue, and the school bus was stolen from the parking lot of the Livingston Senior and Community Center also located on Hillside Avenue. Due to the type of vehicle stolen and other concerning leads, the Livingston Detective Bureau notified several local, county, state and federal law enforcement partners to assist with the subsequent investigation.

In the early hours of Jan. 19, officers located Alzahrani in Stroudsburg, Pa. The suspect was later found to be in possession of the keys to the stolen school bus, which was also recovered in Pennsylvania.

Each count charged in the complaint is punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The official complaint filed on Jan. 26 specifically claims that Alzahrani “knowingly and intentionally received, possessed, concealed, stored and disposed of” a 2020 Chevrolet School Bus that “had crossed State boundaries after being stolen.”

Sellinger credited special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and task force officers of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge James Dennehy in Newark, with the investigation leading to the charges.

He also thanked the following for assistance in the investigation and arrest:

Agents of the FBI Field Office in Washington, D.C., under the direction of Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono;

Members of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Ricky Patel;

Members of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Acting Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II;

Members of the Monroe County, Pa., Office of the District Attorney, under the direction of District Attorney E. David Christine, Jr.;

Members of the Livingston Police Department, under the direction of Livingston Police Chief Gary Marshuetz; and

Members of the New Jersey State Police, under the direction of Col. Patrick J. Callahan.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Levin of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s National Security Unit in Newark.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reiterated that charges and allegations contained in the complaint are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.



