Conway, SC

Santee Cooper Announces EVolve Grant Recipients

By The Berkeley Observer
 3 days ago
Funds will help provide EV infrastructure, more (CREDIT: Santee Cooper)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Santee Cooper has awarded $95,978 through its EVolve Grant program to fund electric vehicle projects proposed by the City of Conway, Coastal Carolina University, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, McLeod Health Seacoast and Elite Home Care.

“Santee Cooper is eager to help our customers, and the state of South Carolina, support electric vehicle adoption, and this new grant program is one way we’re helping prepare,” said Vicky Budreau, Chief Customer Officer. “Specifically, these grants will improve charging capabilities in our communities and help customers switch to EVs.”

The EVolve Grant program allows eligible commercial customers to apply for up to $25,000 in grant funding for EV projects in the categories of make-ready research, education and outreach, EV charging infrastructure and electric fleet conversion. Santee Cooper and Resource Innovations, an independent grant manager, worked together using a competitive scoring process to choose the first five projects that will receive funding through the new program.

“We are seeing an increase in the adoption of EVs and their associated technologies, and we are excited to be able to help our commercial customers move their projects forward,” said Andy Altman, Senior Manager of Conservation and Energy Efficiency. “While we have rebates already for qualifying residential home EV chargers and offer special overnight rates for charging electric vehicles, the projects receiving EVolve Grant money allow us to support EV research, adoption and infrastructure on a more community-wide level.”

The grants awarded are:
• City of Conway – $9,706, charging infrastructure.
• Coastal Carolina University – $25,000, charging infrastructure.
• Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce – $25,000, make-ready research and charging infrastructure.
• McLeod Health Seacoast – $23,772, charging infrastructure.
• Elite Home Care – $12,500, fleet conversion to EVs.

Recipients must complete their projects within the year. A new 2023 grant cycle is expected to launch Feb. 1 with $50,000 in EVolve Grant funding available. There will be a second grant cycle later this year with an additional $50,000 in funds available. More information on the EVolve Grant program is on Santee Cooper’s website.

The post <strong>Santee Cooper Announces EVolve Grant Recipients</strong> appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

