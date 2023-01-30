ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

South Brunswick Commission on Women to Host 25th Annual Conference in March

By Jacob Turchi
 3 days ago

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - The South Brunswick Commission on Women has announced its 25th Annual Women’s Leadership and Career Pathways Conference. The event will feature food, seminars, a keynote speaker, and discussions of women in the workplace. More information can be found on the commission’s website.

The event will be on Saturday, March 18th from 8:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M at the South Brunswick High School. The event will include free admission and lunch for any female South Brunswick students between 8th and 12th grade.

The keynote speaker will be Hala Tala, who hosts the popular business podcast Young and Profiting with Hala Tala. She is also the CEO of YAP Media, a marketing agency for celebrities and podcasters.

The event will include sessions on activism, women in STEM, healthcare professions, sexual harassment, and domestic violence.

The commission was founded in 1996 by Debra Johnson, who would later serve as Mayor of South Brunswick Township. The purpose of the organization is to promote leadership skills in young women in South Brunswick. The organization is volunteer-based, and its members are appointed by the Mayor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7nft_0kWVF51500

Parsippany Band & Choir Students and Staff featured in North Jersey/Morris Area Honor Ensembles

PARSIPPANY, NJ - On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District Music Department had 18 students perform in two different music honor organizations in the North Jersey area. This is quite an honor for the district! Eleven of our instrumentalists successfully auditioned into the North Jersey Area Band (NJAB): Ian Ali, Dominick Caponegro, Carlos Ramirez, AJ Roman, Jonathan Spirock, and Chloe Young from Parsippany HS, and Avinash Ayalasomayajula, Alison Cai, Katie Elvin, Matthew Ho, and Maya Nair from Parsippany Hills HS. The NJAB Symphonic Band was even conducted by PHS Band Director Mr. Gregory Dalakian and PHHS Band Director Mr. Michael Iapicca served as a Manager for the NJAB Wind Ensemble. Eight of our district’s vocalists successfully auditioned into the Morris Area High School Honors Choir: Jasmine Bollack, Emma Gonzalez, and Jake Matheis from Parsippany HS, and Lily Dowd, Vaibhav Iyengar, Hallie Stringham, and Georgia Worley from Parsippany Hills HS. Mrs. Christine Wilson, PHS Choir Director, served as a Manager for the group as well. Join us in congratulating these students and teachers from Parsippany on these amazing accomplishments! Be sure to keep an eye out for upcoming performances throughout the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District!
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Free Food Distribution in Parsippany on Friday November 3rd

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The free weekly food distribution will take place in Morristown on Thursday, February 2nd from 1pm - 2pm at Bishop Nazery Way (59 Spring Street in Morristown).  An additional food distribution will take place on Friday, February 3rd in Parsippany at 299 Webro Road from 10:30am - 11:30am.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Lenape High School Honors February Students, Employee of the Month

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Lenape High School is celebrating its Students and Employee of the Month for February 2023.  Each month, one student from each of the Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior classes is selected to receive the honor. January 2023's Students of the Month are Freshman Emma Scherz, Sophomore Quentin Davis, Junior Morgan Hann and Senior Sreya Kalapala. The February 2023 Employee of the Month is Stacey Domagala. Freshman Emma Scherz is described as a "conscientious, hardworking and eager learner" who is able to grasp and digest complex concepts and use her insights and understanding to help drive discussions in the classroom. Despite being a great student, her "emotional intelligence is impressive"...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
New Jersey's Interfaith Leaders, Elected Officials, and Community Advocates Join Together with Temple Ner Tamid Congregation For a Rally Against Hate

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Temple Ner Tamid announced that on Thursday, February 2, its Congregation would join together with elected, civic and interfaith leaders from across New Jersey, along with local community advocates for an evening of prayer, healing, unity. As revealed from surveillance video and reported locally and nationwide, early Sunday morning, before dawn, a masked man approached Temple Ner Tamid, lit a Molotov cocktail, threw it again the front door of the Temple, and fled the scene. The attempted arson attack in Bloomfield comes on the heels of a series of recent bias-motivated violence, including another potential incident last weekend at Trinity Episcopal...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Hillsborough School Counselor Anna Mahler Nominated for National Award

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Anna Mahler, a student assistance counselor at Hillsborough Middle School for 25 years, has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award, sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation. The awards program recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership. Mahler was nominated by her colleague, Jessica Smedley, for being an integral part of the staff at Hillsborough Middle School; she works with individual students, in small groups, and in classrooms to promote students'...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hazlet Community Cares: Makes mental wellness a priority, with special attention to youth.

HAZLET, NJ: It is without question that America is facing an unprecedented mental health crisis.  New Jersey is no exception to this historical national calamity.  Substance use disorders, death by suicide, and mental health challenges have become far more prevalent in New Jersey than in the past years.  This is all occurring against a backdrop of a broken health care system, especially in the mental health profession.  While there is consensus that the mental health care system must be dramatically changed, there are vast differences of opinion on what a revised and effective system should look like.  This dangerous and ill-equipped...
HAZLET, NJ
Springfield School District Appoints Former Union A.D. as Interim Dayton H.S. A.D.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- Former Union High School athletic director Linda Ionta has been appointed as the interim athletic director at Jonathan Dayton High School. Lance Jacobs recently resigned as the Dayton A.D. to accept a corresponding position at Delaware Valley in Hunterdon County, where Jacobs attended high school. Ionta retired from her position at Union High School after the 2021-22 school year. The Springfield School District is continuing its search for new permanent athletic director.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians

WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere  Three of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Red Sand Project at Laurel Acres Park Aims to Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Assemblywoman Carol Murphy is organizing event this weekend to raise awareness of human trafficking.  Murphy (D- Mount Laurel) will be holding a "Red Sand Project" at Laurel Acres Park on Saturday, February 4 from 10AM to 1PM.  The Red Sand Project aims to raise awareness about vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation by using sidewalk interventions and earthwork installations.  Founded by Molly Gochman in 2014, the Red Sand Project was formed to increase public awareness — and engagement — about contemporary human slavery, which includes forced labor, forced marries and sexual exploitation of individuals. The first Red...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Bernards Township Police Department Holds Walk Out Ceremony for Corporal Robert Herndon

BASKING RIDGE, NJ - After 26 years of service, the Bernards Township Police Department held a retirement ceremony for Corporal Robert Herndon on Tuesday. His colleagues, friends, and family gathered for the farewell to wish him well as he signed off from his last police radio call. Chief Jon Burger presented him with a gift honoring all the hard work that Herndon had done over almost three decades protecting Bernards Township's citizens. Herndon came out of headquarters with his family to be honored by the crowd of officers, firefighters, town officials, family, and friends to the sound of bagpipes played by Paula Axt.  "I just want...
BERNARDS, NJ
Billboard ﻿Applicant Seeks More Time from Springfield Planning Board

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- The applicant for an electronic billboard sought, and was granted, additional time to make its case to the Springfield Planning Board. At Monday night's meeting, Township Planning Board chair Jeff Tiger granted Outfront Media’s request to be carried to the March 6 Planning Board meeting. Outfront Media is proposing an LED billboard at 11 Edison Place facing Interstate 78.   "Please use this time to work with our professionals to make modifications to the site plan application," Tiger told the applicant. Also discussed at the Planning Board meeting was that the General Green Shopping Center on Morris Avenue is "deficient" with their site plan.  Planning Board member David Barnett read the resolution from 2020 stating, “ All landscaping must be installed by April 2021." The board referred the matter to township engineer Michael Disko and zoning officer Bob Herbert for compliance review.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Memorial Middle School's Malcolm Ballard Middlesex/Monmouth Wrestling Champ

OLD BRIDGE, NJ - Memorial Middle School seventh grader Malcolm Ballard has one more championship to add to his first-ever wrestling season. On Tuesday, Ballard took home the 85-pound wrestling championship at the Middle School Monmouth County/Middlesex County Wrestling meet at the Salk Middle School in Old Bridge. Ballard won the Middlesex County Small School title in the 85-pound weight class last week and then won the Middlesex County Big School versus Small School title on Monday. His victory Tuesday moves him into the Ocean County tournament which takes place on Thursday. Ballard is now 11-2 in his first wrestling season. The seventh grader came out for the Colts wrestling team after being cut from Memorial's boys' basketball team.  "Malcolm came out after not making the basketball team and quickly picked up the sport and began to see success," said Memorial Middle School wrestling coach Daniel Krainski. "Malcolm is a very athletic student athlete who also plays football in the fall."
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Stinky Sunday: What Was That Smell in Hamilton?

HAMILTON, NJ -- Did you smell something stinky in the air in Hamilton on Sunday night?  So did a lot of other residents, many concerned that it may have been a gas leak leading them to call 9-1-1. PSE&G reassured the public that after Hamilton Township firefighters and their personnel investigated the reports it was determined that the odd odor was likely caused by food waste from a local business and not natural gas. A Hamilton Township official told TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville that they received numerous calls to 9-1-1 on Sunday night from residents mostly in the Deutzville section of the town complained about a foul...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Sparta Township Council Hears Details of Proposed New $2.275 Million Salt Shed

SPARTA, NJ – Three members of the township council heard from Sparta Department of Public Works Jim Zepp about his request for a new salt shed. The bond ordinance 22-17 for $2,275,000 to construct a salt shed was initially put in front of the council members on November 22, 2022.  The ordinance was not approved with no votes from then councilwoman Molly Whilesmith and councilman Dan Chiraiello.  Their comments were that they had not heard details about the project and the high price tag was something that warranted a deeper discussion.  They also said the makeup of the council was about to...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Triumph over Cinnaminson, 62-41

CINNAMINSON, NJ -- The South Brunswick boys basketball team dealt previously undefeated Cinnaminson its first loss of the season Wednesday night, 62-41. Daniel Swirad and Harmehar Chhabra each scored 16 points for the Vikings (12-5), who outscored Cinnaminson, 20-10, in the second quarter to take a 33-22 halftime lead. Kalani Antoine hit for 12 points and Arshvir Singh tossed in 11 points for South Brunswick, which has won three games in a row and eight times in its last nine games.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
10 Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Jan. 31

Ten Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,151 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.  The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Tuesday, seven people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, two had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.  The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Monday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 8.6%, and seven-day positivity rate was 9.9%. In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Tuesday's daily positivity rate was 13.7%, and its seven-day positivity rate also was 13.3%. Among the 1,731 people tested in the region on Monday, 240 were positive.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Frigid Weather Heads Towards the Parsippany Area

PARSIPPANY, NJ - According to local weather reports, the temperatures in our local area are set to nose dive beginning Friday, February 3rd and lasting until Saturday, February 4th. It is expected that Friday night temperatures may dip into the single digits.   Morris County has warming centers in each of its 39 towns.  You can click on this link for further information.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Police Discover Two Bodies, Over 100 Cats in Yorktown Home

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - Following a wellness check, two people were found dead in a home on Cordial Road on Monday, Jan. 30, along with more than 100 cats. Yorktown Police were initially contacted by a relative of the residents. Police Chief Robert Noble told Yorktown News that the department received the call requesting the wellness check because one of the deceased was expected to be at an event the day prior on Jan. 29, but never showed up.   According to a Yorktown Police Department media release, officers were able to force entry into the residence and located the bodies of two deceased people, one...
YORKTOWN, NY
New Year’s Eve “Shooting” in Warrington Movie Theater Part of a TikTok Challenge

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Warrington police sent to the movie theater on New Year’s Even for a report of shots being fired quickly realized that they were looking for young people taking part in a social media challenge. Police were sent to the Regal Warrington Crossing movie theater on Easton Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 31. The manager told police that two juveniles entered a theater in the middle of a movie and shot a BB gun. Witnesses said the juveniles left in a waiting car. Police later determined that the youths had actually fired a gel ball gun, which are also known as...
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
