South Brunswick Commission on Women to Host 25th Annual Conference in March

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - The South Brunswick Commission on Women has announced its 25th Annual Women’s Leadership and Career Pathways Conference. The event will feature food, seminars, a keynote speaker, and discussions of women in the workplace. More information can be found on the commission’s website.

The event will be on Saturday, March 18th from 8:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M at the South Brunswick High School. The event will include free admission and lunch for any female South Brunswick students between 8th and 12th grade.

The keynote speaker will be Hala Tala, who hosts the popular business podcast Young and Profiting with Hala Tala. She is also the CEO of YAP Media, a marketing agency for celebrities and podcasters.

The event will include sessions on activism, women in STEM, healthcare professions, sexual harassment, and domestic violence.

The commission was founded in 1996 by Debra Johnson, who would later serve as Mayor of South Brunswick Township. The purpose of the organization is to promote leadership skills in young women in South Brunswick. The organization is volunteer-based, and its members are appointed by the Mayor.



