ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Plan outlined for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, redevelopment

By Curt Anderson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrxrZ_0kWVEiCG00

A new ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays will be built near the current one under plans unveiled Monday as part of a massive redevelopment project that also includes affordable housing, office space and retail in what was once a thriving Black neighborhood.

Mayor Ken Welch, of St. Petersburg, Florida, chose a partnership between the Rays and the Houston-based Hines development company from among four proposals to transform an 86-acre (34-hectare) downtown site where Tropicana Field now sits. Welch said the plan should keep the Rays in St. Petersburg for the long term.

"This team is the best partner for this generational endeavor, and now the next phase of work begins to bring this dream to reality for everyone in St. Petersburg," Welch said in a speech on the steps of City Hall.

The Rays have played at the domed Tropicana Field since their inaugural 1998 season but have considered moving elsewhere, such as neighboring Tampa, amid consistently low attendance. There was also a proposal to split their home games between St. Petersburg and Montreal that was rejected by Major League Baseball.

Rays President Brian Auld, who attended the mayor's event, said in a brief interview it is “a thrill” to see the project take a major step forward. The plan calls for a new domed stadium to be ready for the 2028 season opener; the Rays' current stadium lease is up in 2027. Renderings indicate the old stadium would be demolished.

“This selection validates all the hard work," Auld said.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said last year that there is a “sense of urgency” for the Rays to resolve their stadium issue and that MLB wants the team to remain in the Tampa Bay area.

“We think Tampa is a major league market and we want to find a solution that makes the club economically viable in that market," Manfred said then.

Details remain to be worked out over the next several years, including how to finance the project among the Rays, the city, Pinellas County and other entities. Welch, who is St. Petersburg's first Black mayor, emphasized that a key goal is to restore a majority Black neighborhood known as the Gas Plant District that was ousted by the stadium and a highway.

The broader plan includes about 5,700 housing units — a large chunk of them to be deemed affordable — office and retail space, 700 hotel rooms, a 2,500-seat entertainment venue and a new Woodson African American Museum of Florida.

Overall, Welch said, the idea is to create a destination for people who come to Rays games, as well as build a new community.

“Folks want to be here. They want to be next to a vibrant downtown,” Welch said. “It's not just for a ballgame but an entire experience.”

Two proposals shepherded by the previous mayor were scrapped last year by Welch, who sought to focus more on affordable housing and job opportunities at the Gas Plant District. The mayor's grandfather ran a wood yard business there before the neighborhood was essentially obliterated by Tropicana Field.

“I am a child of the Gas Plant,” Welch said. “It will no longer be a dream denied.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

Best Restaurants In Tampa For Special Occasions

Do you like to go out for special occasions? Whether it be birthdays, anniversaries, or just looking for a new dining experience, going out in Tampa leaves you with a lot of options. This list has all of the best restaurants in Tampa to visit for any special occasions. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

What The New Rays Stadium In St. Pete Could Look Like

We have a major update for the new Rays stadium! St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced his choice for the redevelopment of Tropicana Field on Monday, Jan. 30. During the State of the City address, he revealed that the partner for the development of the Historic Gas Plant District Will be the Hines & Rays development team.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater Raising Cane's location to open Jan. 31

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Calling all fans of chicken tenders, Raising Cane's in Clearwater will officially open its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Raising Cane's located at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard is the first of its franchise in the Tampa Bay area and they've already hired more than 130 crew members to serve up those delicious chicken tenders and Cane's sauce.
CLEARWATER, FL
thatssotampa.com

Trophy Fish, a seafood hotspot, nears opening in Seminole Heights

Trophy Fish is one of the top seafood spots in St. Pete. The restaurant announced that it would take over the old Bodega space (5901 N Florida Ave) for its second location in Seminole Heights back in 2022. Trophy Fish is renowned for its oysters, grouper sandwich, and inventive tropical cocktails, in addition to a lively array of visiting musicians. This is unlike any seafood spot you’ve ever visited — seriously the shrimp burger is one of my favorite meals in the entire Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa restaurants named the most romantic in the country

Tampa is a romantic city. Don’t believe us, just check out our date night guide for some lovely inspiration. Opentable recently released a list of the most romantic restaurants in the country, and four Tampa foodie treasures made the list. The honors went to The Sacred Pepper, Ocean Prime, Charley’s Steakhouse, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Raising Cane's opens Clearwater restaurant as it expands into Florida

Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana fast-food chain that specializes in chicken strips, opened its first Gulf Coast location in Clearwater on Tuesday morning. The restaurant is at 2525 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. on the site of the former Village Inn. This is Raising Cane’s third Florida location, but more are on...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the Moxy Hotel, linking Central and the Trop

City officials huddled in a caged elevator hoisting them up to one of the floors inside the Moxy Hotel by Marriott that’s under construction at 1234-1246 Central Ave., across from Tropicana Field. The 163-key hotel has officially topped out – marking the successful completion of the structural phase of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy