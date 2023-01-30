ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Could plans to redevelop Richmond’s Coliseum include reparations?

Fifty-four years ago, Virginia’s capital city broke ground on a new 13,500 seat arena, but the Richmond Coliseum was no greenfield development. The now defunct stadium resides on what was once the historically Black neighborhood of Navy Hill in east Jackson Ward. With redevelopment plans for the 9.4 acre downtown tract in the works, could the families displaced by the Coliseum’s construction finally receive reparations?
RICHMOND, VA
Morrissey banned from Henrico jail and more Virginia headlines

• State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Henrico, was banned from the Henrico County jail for 90 days after the local sheriff accused him of threatening her staff in an incident that took place over the weekend. Sheriff Alisa Gregory said Morrissey brought children with him and left them unattended while he visited a client.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
VIRGINIA STATE
‘I went full force’: Multi-business owner gives back to community

‘I went full force’: Multi-business owner gives back to community. A little girl from Westin walked down Broad Street on her way to school; now, years later, her business stands on the same street. It all started in Richmond where Dee Deans grew up. She eventually went to Strayer...
RICHMOND, VA
E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia

A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
EMPORIA, VA
Director of Disability Services emphasizes student agency

Cort Schneider shared that he worries his daughter won’t believe in Santa Claus next year, that he once turned down a job in sports broadcasting and that buildings in North Dakota sometimes have doors six feet above ground in case of large snowdrifts. This openness tends to be one...
RICHMOND, VA

