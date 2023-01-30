Read full article on original website
Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary'sCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreamsStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Richmond leader responds to proposal to shut down five schools
A Richmond community leader is speaking out after a Richmond school board member proposed shutting down five schools.
Should Richmond schools have classes year-round? The superintendent thinks so.
While Superintendent Jason Kamras was not available for an interview Tuesday, he previously told CBS 6 the goal behind his proposal is to improve academic outcomes.
‘Alarming and concerning’: Leaders take action after spike in school weapon incidents in Central Virginia
A total of 32 weapons and four guns have been recovered from Henrico schools so far this school year. During the 2021-2022 school year, 87 weapons were recovered from the school district -- including nine guns. Cashwell says the increase in cases over the last two years has made it clear that things need to change.
Year-round schedule will stay in place at 2 Chesterfield elementary schools
The decision to delay the vote was made so that more data can be gathered to determine whether year-round school is beneficial to students, according to Smith.
Kids are encouraged to clown around in this unique school club
How do you make learning fun for elementary school kids? Teacher Philip Brooks will tell you... where there's a wheel, there's a way.
Community leaders call for action, gather for Tyre Nichols vigil in Richmond
City leaders and elected officials joined community members in Richmond to hold a prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols after his tragic death.
ggwash.org
Could plans to redevelop Richmond’s Coliseum include reparations?
Fifty-four years ago, Virginia’s capital city broke ground on a new 13,500 seat arena, but the Richmond Coliseum was no greenfield development. The now defunct stadium resides on what was once the historically Black neighborhood of Navy Hill in east Jackson Ward. With redevelopment plans for the 9.4 acre downtown tract in the works, could the families displaced by the Coliseum’s construction finally receive reparations?
virginiamercury.com
Morrissey banned from Henrico jail and more Virginia headlines
• State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Henrico, was banned from the Henrico County jail for 90 days after the local sheriff accused him of threatening her staff in an incident that took place over the weekend. Sheriff Alisa Gregory said Morrissey brought children with him and left them unattended while he visited a client.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Boys to Men group offering peer-mentor support for young men of Petersburg
The "Journeymen Circle," a weekly mentoring group for men ages 18 to 23, will be run by Boys to Men Mentoring Virginia thanks to a funding from the Department of Criminal Justice Services. The goal is to assist young people who have previously been detained, are struggling with their families...
He paints in Petersburg. His art hangs on walls worldwide.
For more than a decade, Ron Walton has been creating world-renowned art from his studio in Peterburg, Virginia. To Walton, Petersburg is a jewel.
How this woman's company is helping small businesses in Central Virginia
When Richmond's new Diamond District starts to take shape, there is one Central Virginia business owner who's excited to be front and center during the process.
urbanviewsrva.com
‘I went full force’: Multi-business owner gives back to community
‘I went full force’: Multi-business owner gives back to community. A little girl from Westin walked down Broad Street on her way to school; now, years later, her business stands on the same street. It all started in Richmond where Dee Deans grew up. She eventually went to Strayer...
NBC12
Landscaper thanked for taking care of Chesterfield widow’s lawn for free
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Landscaper Alan Vaughan was on the job in Chesterfield when he saw an elderly woman raking her leaves next door. That’s when he jumped in and started helping her care for her lawn at no cost to the woman. The woman who initially hired him to...
Why some Lakeside locals bought this neighborhood restaurant
A Lakeside restaurant has just gone through its third change of ownership in seven years. Bryan Park Bar & Grill sits near Lakeside Avenue’s intersection with Clarke Street.
Sheriff bans Joe Morrissey from Henrico jail over an incident with children
Joe Morrissey has been banned from the Henrico jail facilities for 90 days after an incident involving his children, according to Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory.
PHOTOS: First snowfall of the year seen across Central Virginia
Snow was spotted across several localities Thursday morning, including the Metro-Richmond, forcing school closures in more rural areas across the commonwealth. For an updated list of school closures click here.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia
A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
‘It’s going to take everybody:’ Addressing violence prevention efforts in Richmond after tragedy in Memphis
"It's going to take everybody," Sherman said. "It's going to take the police department. It's going to take the school systems and, especially, our home environments to make all this work. If we can't get the parents involved, we can't change what a child sees when they go home."
Diedrich Bader shares his 'strange' experience in Richmond
Actor and comedian Diedrich Bader may be best known for his starring role as Oswald on "The Drew Carey Show."
thecollegianur.com
Director of Disability Services emphasizes student agency
Cort Schneider shared that he worries his daughter won’t believe in Santa Claus next year, that he once turned down a job in sports broadcasting and that buildings in North Dakota sometimes have doors six feet above ground in case of large snowdrifts. This openness tends to be one...
