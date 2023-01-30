ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marilyn Manson being sued for alleged sexual assault of a minor

By Inga Parkel
Marilyn Manson has been sued by an anonymous woman, who alleges that the shock rock singer groomed and sexually assaulted her numerous times in the Nineties when she was underage.

This new lawsuit comes just days after Manson reached a settlement with Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco in her sex abuse lawsuit against him.

The latest court documents list Manson – real name Brian Warner – as a defendant, alongside his former music labels Interscope and Nothing Labels, according to Rolling Stone .

Filed in Nassau County Supreme Court in New York, the legal filing is said to include counts of sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, among other charges against Warner.

Submitted anonymously by the now-adult woman “Jane Doe”, she wrote that she was 16 when she first met Warner in 1995 after a Dallas concert.

She and a group of other people had been waiting outside Warner’s tour bus to meet him when she claims he invited her “and one of the other younger girls” onto the bus. She alleges he asked them their age, grade in school and wrote down their phone numbers and home addresses.

“While on the tour bus, Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration,” the lawsuit reads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3he90f_0kWVDYM500

It continued: “One of the band members watched Defendant Warner sexually assault Plaintiff.

“Plaintiff was in pain, scared, upset, humiliated and confused. After he was done, Defendant Warner laughed at her. … Then Defendant Warner demanded Plaintiff to ‘get the f*** off of my bus’ and threatened Plaintiff that, if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family.”

Before she left, Doe claims a crew member gave her a number for the band and a password so she could meet with Warner again.

The suit then says that, shortly after the alleged sexual assault, Doe began using alcohol and drugs and continued to abuse substances in the years following.

It goes on to detail further accounts of Warner’s alleged sexual abuse towards her when she was 16. Doe claims that she and Warner stayed in contact and that, when she turned 19, the singer invited her on tour where she alleges he continued to “groom, harass, and sexually abuse” her for approximately a month.

Warner’s record labels are also named in the filings, with Doe claiming that they “were well-aware of Defendant Warner’s practice of sexually assaulting minors, and aided and abetted such behaviour”.

“As a result of Brian Warner’s sexual abuse and assault, enabled and encouraged by Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss,” the lawsuit adds.

In a statement to The Independent , the singer’s attorney Howard King responded to the latest lawsuit, saying Warner “does not know this individual and has no recollection of ever having met her 28 years ago”.

“He certainly was never intimate with her. She has been shopping her fabricated tale to tabloids and on podcasts for more than two years. But even the most minimal amount of scrutiny reveals the obvious discrepancies in her ever-shifting stories as well as her extensive collusion with other false accusers,” King added.

“Brian will not submit to this shakedown – and the courts won’t fall for it either.”

Earlier this month, on 24 January, Warner reached a settlement with Bianco in her lawsuit against him, in which she accused him of emotional, sexual and physical abuse.

The 54-year-old “Tainted Love” singer continues to face a string of sexual abuse allegations and lawsuits from women and former partners, including his former fiancée, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, who he’s since countersued .

He’s since dismissed all of Wood’s accusations as “horrible distortions of reality” and categorically denied similar allegations in the past.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here .

