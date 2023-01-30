ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gang of burglars forced woman onto ground as girl, 5, slept during £200,000 raid

By William Mata
 3 days ago

Five burglars broke into an Oxfordshire farmhouse and forced a woman to get on the ground while they stole £200,000 worth of items as a five-year-old girl slept.

Thames Valley Police said a gang broke into the property in a secluded area of Eynsham village and ransacked a family home between 9.10pm and 9.20pm on Friday - taking a car as well as guns.

Other family members were out at the time of the attack as the group entered through an upstairs window and forced the 55-year-old victim to get down on the floor.

The group stole a Nissan Juke car, a mobile phone, three rifles, two shotguns and ammunition, as well as items of jewellery and handbags. They also damaged the property although nobody was hurt throughout the ordeal.

On Monday, Thames Valley released CCTV images of the suspects.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Simon Pond said: “This was a hugely distressing incident for the victim, as well as the rest of the family who were not present during the break-in, especially as it occurred while a young child was asleep.

“We have launched a thorough investigation, and believe that the offenders could be linked to a sighting of a man at the property on January 9.”

The blue Juke had the registration WU69 and the offenders drove off in it as well as a dark-coloured coupé – of an unidentified make and model but possibly an Audi S5 or A5.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 43230041088, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“This could include sightings of the Nissan Juke or information about the items which were stolen,” Mr Pond said.

