Stoughton Hospital has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award. According to a Feb. 1 Stoughton Hospital news release, the award signifies that it has been ranked within the top 100 hospitals of similar size based on the number of beds and is one of a total of 400 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient experience in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.

1 DAY AGO