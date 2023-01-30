Read full article on original website
stoughtonnews.com
Bosky and Ostrander: School library media specialists are vital
At the Stoughton Public Library, we love working with children and teens who attend story times and programs, participate in the Summer Library Program, and visit after school to check out books or just hang out with friends. But we’re also big fans of our colleagues in the Stoughton Area...
stoughtonnews.com
Best reads: February book recommendations
Book recommendations from Stoughton library staff for February, compiled by adult services librarian Amanda Bosky:. One of Amy H’s favorite books of 2022 was “You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why it Matters,” by Kate Murphy. She especially recommends the audiobook, available in book on CD as well as downloadable from Libby.
stoughtonnews.com
More national recognition for Stoughton Hospital
Stoughton Hospital has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award. According to a Feb. 1 Stoughton Hospital news release, the award signifies that it has been ranked within the top 100 hospitals of similar size based on the number of beds and is one of a total of 400 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient experience in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls basketball: Stoughton nearly knocks off Waunakee
Stoughton senior guard Maddie Reott had a big game, but the Vikings were clipped by Waunakee 65-62 on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stoughton High School. It marked the fourth straight conference loss for Stoughton, which drops to 7-12, 4-7 Badger East. The Vikings were looking to rebound from a 40-25 loss to Watertown on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Watertown High School.
stoughtonnews.com
Boys basketball: Stoughton beats DeForest to get back on track in Badger East
The Stoughton boys basketball team had the weekend to stew over a disappointing loss to Beaver Dam. Stoughton hit the reset button and picked up a 68-56 Badger East win over DeForest on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Stoughton High School. Stoughton (12-4, 6-3 Badger East) was coming off a 59-49...
stoughtonnews.com
Food Project Grants are now available
Community-based organizations in Dane County can now apply for the Partner in Equity (PIE) Food Project Grant, which was created to encourage the innovative development of projects that advance equity and access in local food systems across Dane County through educational and outreach services. According to a Jan. 30 county...
stoughtonnews.com
Main Street in line for new restaurant
Downtown Stoughton is about to get another restaurant, although this one is promising some different dining options for customers. At the Stoughton City Council meeting on Jan. 24, the council approved a conditional use permit for Indoor Commercial Entertainment use at the Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, located at 183 W. Main Street. According to the application, which would change the area from a retail zone, the renovations are mainly needed to install a bathroom and a kitchen/prep area.
stoughtonnews.com
Dane County Community Housing Survey open until Feb. 9
The Dane County Regional Housing Strategy is asking residents across Dane County to participate in its Community Housing Survey between now and Thursday, Feb. 9 to share their thoughts on housing access and affordability. According to a Jan. 31 county news release, a significant shortfall of housing units available within...
stoughtonnews.com
‘Clean energy’ tax credits available
Dane County’s Office of Energy & Climate Change is gearing up to encourage everyone in Dane County to take advantage of new opportunities to go green under the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). According to a Feb. 1 Dane County news release, the 2022 IRA provides a historic level...
