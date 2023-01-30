ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews

Apple Music Replay 2023 is out – here’s how to access your playlist

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK0PK_0kWVCKzg00

Apple has launched its rolling Apple Music Replay 2023 feature, which enables users to track their top songs and how the playlist alters throughout the year.

Unlike the year-ending Spotify Wrapped playlist, Apple Music’s Replay playlist is designed so users can see how their tastes evolve throughout the year.

The playlist is 100 songs long and will update throughout the year in real time. By the end of the year you’ve got the official ‘best of’ playlist that will remain static.

Users are also able to access their complete playlist for previous years, all the way back to the launch of Apple Music in 2015.

On the Apple Music Replay website, you’ll also be able to view your rolling tally on top artists, genres, listening time, etc. App users will see this in their end of year recap, but not in real time.

You will have needed to meet a certain threshold of music listened to in order to access the Replay playlist, which might explain why you aren’t seeing it yet.

Otherwise, you’ll see the Apple Music Replay ’23 playlist show up in the Listen Now tab within the Apple Music app. You can also go to the Apple Music website to see rolling playlist.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Is Spotify down? Streaming service confirms outage

Spotify says it has recovered from an outage that left users unable to play music for a significant period of time on Thursday evening. In a tweet from the Spotify Status account at around 8:30pm UK time, the company said “Everything is looking much better now.”. Some people disagreed...
Trusted Reviews

Google’s new AI tool makes music from text

Google has built a new AI bot that can create music from text prompts in yet another example of artificial intelligence being used to mimic the arts. The AI application called MusicLM was revealed in a paper published by Google researchers last week, as reported by Business Insider. There are...
Ars Technica

Pig-butchering scam apps sneak into Apple’s App Store and Google Play

In the past year, a new term has arisen to describe an online scam raking in millions, if not billions, of dollars per year. It’s called "pig butchering," and now even Apple is getting fooled into participating. Researchers from security firm Sophos said on Wednesday that they uncovered two...
makeuseof.com

8 Common Apple Music Issues and How to Fix Them

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you want to listen to your favorite music or download songs from Apple Music, you're bound to run into problems now and then. However, there could be various reasons why you're experiencing a specific issue in the first place.
Deadline

Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6

At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It seems Everything Everywhere All at Once is well, everywhere these days, with the Michelle Yeoh-starring film brining home a string of accolades during Awards Season. Taken from an original screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the “Daniels”), Everything Everywhere was nominated for six Golden Globe Awards (with Yeoh and co-star Ke Huy Quan both taking home acting trophies) and the film was awarded the “Best Picture” prize at the Critics Choice Awards. There have also been...
Trusted Reviews

Apple explains HomePod 2’s strange Wi-Fi downgrade

Apple’s surprise announcement of the HomePod (2nd Gen) last month saw a few minor upgrades and one surprising downgrade. A quick look at the tech specs for the newer iteration of Apple’s smart speaker showed the ancient Wi-Fi 4 technology on board, rather than the Wi-Fi 5 modem sitting within the original HomePod.
ffnews.com

Sophos Details First Fake Apps Found on Apples App Store Used by Cybercriminals for CryptoRom Schemes

Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today released new findings on CryptoRom scams—elaborate financial fraud schemes that prey on and trick dating app users into making fake cryptocurrency investments—in its latest report, “Fraudulent Trading Apps Sneak into Apple and Google App Stores.” The report details the first fake CryptoRom apps —Ace Pro and MBM_BitScan— to successfully bypass Apple’s strict security protocols. Previously, cybercriminals used workaround techniques to convince victims to download illegitimate iPhone apps that were not sanctioned by the Apple App Store. Sophos immediately notified Apple and Google; both have since removed the fraudulent apps from their respective stores.
Creative Bloq

Picsart's 'Replace My Ex' is the most savage AI art tool yet

AI art is arguably the most contentious topic in the world of art and design right now. For every seemingly innocuous image of a bird with human hands, there's a debate over the ethics and copyright issues surrounding the tech. But hey, at least now you can replace your ex with a snake!
Phone Arena

The most unstable Android and iPhone apps that crash often are very popular

The most unstable Android and iPhone apps that crash the most often and have the most user complaints are actually those of industry stalwarts like Facebook or Tinder, reveals a Uswitch research. They analyzed the most popular apps out there and ranked them by number of reported outages per one...
jguru.com

StreamFab Netflix Downloader: A Revolutionary Way to Watch Your Favorite Shows and Movies Offline

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world, with millions of users watching movies, TV shows, and original content every day. However, one of the biggest downsides of Netflix is that it doesn’t allow users to download videos for offline viewing. This can be a problem for people with limited internet access or for those who want to watch a video without an internet connection.
Phone Arena

Google TV got itself an Android widget. Sort of.

The latest version of the Google TV Android app has gotten a widget. Great! But it feels kind of limited. Seems like Google has jumped the gun and released it a bit earlier than expected. Or at least that's what this report from 9to5Google points to. If you are not...
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy