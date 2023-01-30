Read full article on original website
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
Tips For Quickly Defrosting Frozen Cars During Texas' Icy Weather
Here's how to make your cold mornings move a little quicker.
Groundhog? Here’s The Real East Texas Forecast for 6 More Weeks
The Groundhog is Cute and All, But... Punxsutawney Phil may be furry, cuddly, and charming (as far as rodents go), but the boy is not much for forecasting accuracy. When it comes to his powers of winter prognostication, that old woodchuck should stick to chucking wood, if he could chuck wood.
Winter Storm Warning Now Extends to Thursday Morning
The San Angelo National Weather Service early on Tuesday morning extended the length of the Winter Storm Warning for Brown County and West Central Texas through 6:00 am Thursday, instead of noon Wednesday. “This will be a prolonged event with temperatures below freezing and several rounds of freezing precipitation,” according to the weather service.
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
Icy conditions, severe crashes slam Central Texas
With a Winter Storm Warning in effect through early Thursday, icy conditions have cropped up throughout Central Texas, causing slick roadways and crashes along major thoroughfares, highways and local roads.
The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?
Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
Stay home if you can, more messy weather coming our way
Schools around the Big Country have cancelled classes Tuesday anticipating the wintery mix that moved into the area Monday will continue to make travel challenging. Forecasters say the Big Country can expect to see more freezing rain and a chance of sleet. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature will stay below freezing for the next couple of days, and the precipitation will stick to bridges and overpasses. National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick McCullaugh says the region can expect a heavier, concentrated freezing rain and sleet, possibly a quarter to a half inch of ice, "The big thing, the big time were most concerned about is the heavy precipitation, just sleet, freezing rain, little freezing drizzle, that type of thing.”
Grid Experts: Statewide Power Outages Unlikely, Local Outages More Likely as Ice Arrives
Officials at ERCOT, the state’s power grid operator, said Monday they are confident Texas will avoid any statewide power problems as icy weather and frigid temperatures affect North Texas and other parts of the state this week. Grid experts who spoke to NBC 5 cautioned the ice may impact...
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Texas through Wednesday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — First Alert Weather Days have been called Monday through Wednesday due to the threat of freezing rain and sleet.Temperatures hovering right around freezing throughout Monday will create a mix of freezing rain and sleet, with precipitation increasing for the evening commute.Another wave of freezing rain and sleet will develop early Tuesday morning, impacting the morning commute and continuing into the evening hours.We encourage those who can stay off the roads Tuesday to do so.Another wave of freezing rain/sleet is expected for Wednesday. Models differ on whether we warm into the upper 30s Wednesday or hover around the freezing mark.If we warm up, we will see a change over to rain which will help mitigate the icing effects, otherwise we continue to see freezing rain and sleet.Conditions improve Thursday as temperatures warm up.This is a tricky forecast, and it's very dependent on where the freezing line is. As south of the freezing line is just rain, north is a mix of freezing rain and sleet.Stay weather aware this week on CBS 11 or on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Central Texas weather: City officials, plumbers prepare for wintry weather
AUSTIN, Texas - City officials and plumbers are preparing for the coming winter weather and sharing tips on how to be prepared. Officials said being prepared and staying prepared are important. When the temperatures drop, think people, pets, plants, and pipes. Freezing temperatures brings the possibility of pipes bursting in...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in their homes Thursday after more than a day without power, including many in the state capital, as an icy winter storm that has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths lingered across much of the southern U.S. Even as temperatures finally pushed above freezing in Austin — and were expected to climb past 50 degrees (10 Celsius) on Friday — the relief will be just in time for an Arctic front to drop from Canada and threaten northern states. New England in particular is forecast to see the coldest weather in decades, with wind chills that could dive lower than minus 50. Across Texas, 430,000 customers lacked power Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us. But the failures were most widespread in Austin, where frustration mounted among more than 156,000 customers over 24 hours after their electricity went out, which for many also meant their heat. Power failures have affected about 30% of customers in the city of nearly a million at any given time since Wednesday. Allison Rizzolo, who lost power in Austin, told KEYE-TV that she wished there were more clarity from the city on what to do or expect.
Ice, downed power lines cause significant power outages in North, Central Texas
About 400,000 customers were without power Thursday (Feb. 2) due to severe winter weather. The hardest hit areas were in the Austin area.
Icy Weather Forces H-E-B Stores Across Texas to Close
Some stores are still experiencing closures.
Dangerous travel expected as multiple rounds of freezing rain move through Central Texas
Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect until Noon Wednesday, February 1st as multiple rounds of freezing rain and/or sleet move through Central Texas into the middle of the week. For more information on this week’s winter storm: click here for everything you need to know. Coverage of wintry...
